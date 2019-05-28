Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ally Financial Inc    ALLY

ALLY FINANCIAL INC

(ALLY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ally Financial : Form 4

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 09:31am EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Stengel Scott A

Ally Financial Inc. [ ALLY ]

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

__ X __ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

500 WOODWARD AVENUE

5/23/2019

General Counsel

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

DETROIT, MI 48226

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Common Stock (1)

5/23/2019

F

4705.00

D

$29.01

89520.00

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans. Code

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

(Instr. 4)

4)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. These shares were withheld by the Company to satisfy the reporting person's tax obligation associated with the vesting of a previously reported award of restricted stock awards.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Stengel Scott A

500 WOODWARD AVENUE

General Counsel

DETROIT, MI 48226

Signatures

/s/ Donna M. DiCicco, attorney-in-fact for Mr. Stengel

5/28/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Ally Financial Inc. published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 13:28:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALLY FINANCIAL INC
09:49aALLY FINANCIAL : Form 424B3
PU
09:31aALLY FINANCIAL : Form 4
PU
05/23ALLY FINANCIAL : Invest Offers Investors Tax-Optimized and Income-Focused Invest..
PR
05/21ALLY FINANCIAL INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/20ALLY FINANCIAL : to Present at the Morgan Stanley Financials Conference
PR
05/17ALLY FINANCIAL : Form 4
PU
05/17ALLY FINANCIAL : Form FWP
PU
05/16ALLY FINANCIAL : Form 424B5
PU
05/14ALLY FINANCIAL : Form 13F-HR
PU
05/14ALLY FINANCIAL : and Jimmie Johnson Honor Military Heroes
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 269 M
EBIT 2019 1 828 M
Net income 2019 1 431 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,37%
P/E ratio 2019 8,12
P/E ratio 2020 7,40
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,86x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,79x
Capitalization 11 688 M
Chart ALLY FINANCIAL INC
Duration : Period :
Ally Financial Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLY FINANCIAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 34,5 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Jonathan Brown Chief Executive Officer & Director
Franklin W. Hobbs Chairman
Jennifer LaClair Chief Financial Officer
Michael Baresich Chief Information Officer
Mayree Carroll Clark Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLY FINANCIAL INC29.88%11 688
ORIX CORPORATION-1.24%18 794
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP.23.91%8 892
YIXIN GROUP LTD--.--%1 395
ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.53.74%1 119
MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED-8.77%732
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About