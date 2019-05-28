Ally Financial : Form 424B3

Ally Financial Demand Notes: Pricing Supplement
Pricing Supplement Dated: 05/28/2019
Rule 424 (b) (3)
(To Prospectus Dated December 12, 2017)
|
File No. 333-222012
Ally Financial Inc.
Demand Notes - Floating Rate
Effective Dates
Principal Amount
Rate
Yield
05/28/2019 through
Under $15,000
1.90%
1.92%
$15,000 through $50,000
2.10%
2.12%
06/02/2019
$50,000 and above
2.25%
2.27%
Disclaimer
Ally Financial Inc. published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 13:48:07 UTC