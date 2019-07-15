Log in
ALLY FINANCIAL INC

(ALLY)
07/15 10:06:49 am
31.925 USD   -0.92%
Ally Financial : Form 424B3

07/15/2019

Ally Financial Demand Notes: Pricing Supplement

Pricing Supplement Dated: 07/15/2019

Rule 424 (b) (3)

(To Prospectus Dated December 12, 2017)

File No. 333-222012

Ally Financial Inc.

Demand Notes - Floating Rate

Effective Dates

Principal Amount

Rate

Yield

07/15/2019 through

Under $15,000

1.90%

1.92%

$15,000 through $50,000

2.10%

2.12%

07/21/2019

$50,000 and above

2.25%

2.27%

Disclaimer

Ally Financial Inc. published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 13:39:05 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 6 288 M
EBIT 2019 2 876 M
Net income 2019 1 435 M
Debt 2019 128 B
Yield 2019 2,15%
P/E ratio 2019 8,82x
P/E ratio 2020 7,99x
EV / Sales2019 22,4x
EV / Sales2020 21,4x
Capitalization 12 796 M
Technical analysis trends ALLY FINANCIAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 35,1  $
Last Close Price 32,2  $
Spread / Highest target 21,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Jonathan Brown Chief Executive Officer & Director
Franklin W. Hobbs Chairman
Jennifer LaClair Chief Financial Officer
Michael Baresich Chief Information Officer
Mayree Carroll Clark Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLY FINANCIAL INC42.19%12 582
ORIX CORPORATION4.96%19 633
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP.29.63%9 283
ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.47.87%1 070
AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC-38.09%1 043
RATCHTHANI LEASING PUBLIC COMPANY LTD.--.--%867
