ALLY FINANCIAL INC

(ALLY)
Ally Financial : Form 424B3

07/22/2019 | 09:40am EDT

Ally Financial Demand Notes: Pricing Supplement

Pricing Supplement Dated: 07/22/2019

Rule 424 (b) (3)

(To Prospectus Dated December 12, 2017)

File No. 333-222012

Ally Financial Inc.

Demand Notes - Floating Rate

Effective Dates

Principal Amount

Rate

Yield

07/22/2019 through

Under $15,000

1.90%

1.92%

$15,000 through $50,000

2.10%

2.12%

07/28/2019

$50,000 and above

2.25%

2.27%

Disclaimer

Ally Financial Inc. published this content on 22 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2019 13:39:05 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 6 350 M
EBIT 2019 2 926 M
Net income 2019 1 682 M
Debt 2019 125 B
Yield 2019 2,10%
P/E ratio 2019 7,74x
P/E ratio 2020 8,01x
EV / Sales2019 21,7x
EV / Sales2020 20,7x
Capitalization 12 981 M
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Jonathan Brown Chief Executive Officer & Director
Franklin W. Hobbs Chairman
Jennifer LaClair Chief Financial Officer
Michael Baresich Chief Information Officer
Mayree Carroll Clark Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLY FINANCIAL INC45.85%12 981
ORIX CORPORATION6.64%19 943
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP.26.21%9 139
ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.43.57%1 045
AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC-42.86%954
RATCHTHANI LEASING PUBLIC COMPANY LTD.--.--%894
