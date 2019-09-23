Log in
Ally Financial : Form 424B3

0
09/23/2019 | 09:43am EDT

Ally Financial Demand Notes: Pricing Supplement

Pricing Supplement Dated: 09/23/2019

Rule 424 (b) (3)

(To Prospectus Dated December 12, 2017)

File No. 333-222012

Ally Financial Inc.

Demand Notes - Floating Rate

Effective Dates

Principal Amount

Rate

Yield

09/23/2019 through

Under $15,000

1.90%

1.92%

$15,000 through $50,000

2.10%

2.12%

09/29/2019

$50,000 and above

2.25%

2.27%

Disclaimer

Ally Financial Inc. published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 13:36:01 UTC
