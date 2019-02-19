Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ally Financial Inc    ALLY

ALLY FINANCIAL INC

(ALLY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ally Financial : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering of securities on a delayed basis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 01:24pm EST

CALCULATION OF REGISTRATION FEE

Title of Each Class of

Securities Offered

Maximum Aggregate

Offering Price

Amount of Registration Fee(1)

3.550 % Ally Financial Term Notes, Series A Due February 15, 2022

$1,203,000

$145.80

3.850 % Ally Financial Term Notes, Series A Due February 15, 2024

$111,000

$13.45

(1) Calculated in accordance with Rule 457(r) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Filed under Rule 424(b)(2), Registration Statement No. 333-226651

Pricing Supplement No. 185 - Dated Tuesday, February 19, 2019 (To: Prospectus dated August 7, 2018)

CUSIP NumberPrincipal AmountSelling PriceGross ConcessionNet ProceedsCoupon Coupon

Type RateCoupon FrequencyMaturity

1st Coupon 1st Coupon

Date

Date Amount

Survivor's

OptionProduct Ranking

02006DRK9 $1,203,000.00 100.00%(0) 1.125 % $1,189,466.25 Fixed 3.550 % Monthly 02/15/2022 3/15/2019

Redemption Information: Callable at 100% on 2/15/2020 and Monthly thereafter with 30 Calendar Days Notice.

02006DRL7 $111,000.00 100.00%(0) 1.700 % $109,113.00 Fixed 3.850 % Monthly 02/15/2024 3/15/2019

Redemption Information: Callable at 100% on 2/15/2020 and Monthly thereafter with 30 Calendar Days Notice.

Ally Financial Inc.

Offering Date: Monday, February 11, 2019 through Tuesday, February 19, 2019 Trade Date: Tuesday, February 19, 2019 @ 12:00 PM ET

Settle Date: Friday, February 22, 2019

Minimum Denomination/Increments: $1,000.00/$1,000.00 Initial trades settle flat and clear SDFS: DTC Book Entry only DTC Number 0235 via RBC Dain Rauscher Inc

Agents: Incapital LLC, Citigroup, RBC Capital Markets, Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan

$2.27 $2.46

Except for Notes sold to level-fee accounts, Notes offered to the public will be offered at the public offering price set forth in this Pricing Supplement. Selected dealers purchasing Notes on an agency basis for non-level fee client accounts shall purchase Notes at the public offering price. Notes purchased by the selected dealers for their own account may be purchased at the public offering price less the applicable concession. Notes purchased by the selected dealers on behalf of level-fee accounts may be sold to such accounts at the applicable concession to the public offering price, in which case, such selected dealers will not retain any portion of the sales price as compensation.

If the maturity date or an interest payment date for any note is not a business day (as term is defined in prospectus), principal, premium, if any, and interest for that note is paid on the next business day, and no interest will accrue from, and after, the maturity date or interest payment date.

Legal Matters- Validity of the Notes:

In the opinion of counsel to Ally Financial Inc. (the "Company"), when the notes offered by this pricing supplement have been executed and issued by the Company and authenticated by the trustee pursuant to the indenture dated as of September 24, 1996, with The Bank of New York Mellon (as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.), as trustee (the "Trustee"), as amended and supplemented from time to time (the "Indenture"), and delivered against payment as contemplated herein, such notes will be valid and binding obligations of the Company, subject to applicable bankruptcy, insolvency and similar laws affecting creditors' rights generally, concepts of reasonableness and equitable principles of general applicability, and provided that I express no opinion as to (i) the enforceability of any waiver of rights under any usury or stay law, (ii) the effect of fraudulent conveyance, fraudulent transfer or similar provision of applicable law on the conclusions expressed above and (ii) the validity, legally binding effect or enforceability of any provision that permits holders to collect any portion of stated principal amount upon acceleration of the notes to the extent determined to constitute unearned interest. This opinion is given as of the date hereof and is limited to Federal laws of the United States of America, the law of the State of New York and the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware. In addition, this opinion is subject to customary assumptions about the Trustee's authorization, execution and delivery of the Indenture, the Trustee's authentication of the notes, and the validity, binding nature and enforceability of the Indenture with respect to the Trustee, and the genuineness of signatures and to such counsel's reliance on the Company and other sources as to certain factual matters, all as stated in the letter of such counsel dated August 24, 2012, which has been filed as Exhibit 5.1 to the Registration Statement.

YesSenior Unsecured Notes

YesSenior Unsecured Notes

Ally Financial Inc.

Ally Financial Term Notes, Series A

Prospectus dated August 7, 2018

Disclaimer

Ally Financial Inc. published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2019 18:23:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALLY FINANCIAL INC
01:24pALLY FINANCIAL : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering of..
PU
09:13aALLY FINANCIAL : Form of prospectus reflecting facts events constituting substan..
PU
02/11ALLY FINANCIAL : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering of..
PU
02/11ALLY FINANCIAL : Survey Shows Consumers Use Online Ratings to Aid Many Lifestyle..
PU
02/11ALLY FINANCIAL : Form of prospectus reflecting facts events constituting substan..
PU
02/04ALLY FINANCIAL : Form of prospectus reflecting facts events constituting substan..
PU
01/30ALLY FINANCIAL INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
01/30ALLY FINANCIAL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/30ALLY FINANCIAL : Q4 2018 Ally Financial Inc. Earnings Financial Supplement
PU
01/30ALLY FINANCIAL : Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Presentation
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 271 M
EBIT 2019 1 750 M
Net income 2019 1 361 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,59%
P/E ratio 2019 7,76
P/E ratio 2020 6,93
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,78x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,69x
Capitalization 11 157 M
Chart ALLY FINANCIAL INC
Duration : Period :
Ally Financial Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLY FINANCIAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 32,2 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Jonathan Brown Chief Executive Officer & Director
Franklin W. Hobbs Chairman
Jennifer LaClair Chief Financial Officer
Michael Baresich Chief Information Officer
Mayree Carroll Clark Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLY FINANCIAL INC19.20%11 157
ORIX CORPORATION4.16%19 617
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP.15.59%8 288
YIXIN GROUP LTD--.--%1 743
ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.36.26%988
SIXT LEASING SE17.72%312
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.