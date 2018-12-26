Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ally Financial Inc    ALLY

ALLY FINANCIAL INC (ALLY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 12/26 05:57:01 pm
21.24 USD   +2.41%
10/22ALLY FINANCIAL INC : quaterly earnings release
07/23ALLY FINANCIAL INC : half-yearly earnings release
06/29JPMorgan Chase takes smartphone account 'Finn' nationwide
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ally Financial : Form of prospectus reflecting facts events constituting substantive change from last form

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2018 | 04:35pm CET

Ally Financial Demand Notes: Pricing Supplement

Pricing Supplement Dated: 12/24/2018 (To Prospectus Dated December 12, 2017)Ally Financial Inc.

Demand Notes - Floating Rate

Effective Dates

Principal Amount

12/24/2018 through 12/30/2018

Under $15,000 $15,000 through $50,000 $50,000 and above

Rule 424 (b) (3)

File No. 333-222012

Rate

Yield

1.75% 1.95% 2.10%

1.76% 1.97% 2.12%

Disclaimer

Ally Financial Inc. published this content on 26 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 15:34:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALLY FINANCIAL INC
04:35pALLY FINANCIAL : Form of prospectus reflecting facts events constituting substan..
PU
12/19ALLY FINANCIAL : Joins Forces with Entertainer and Entrepreneur Big Sean and Thu..
PU
12/18ALLY FINANCIAL : Kicking Mindless Money Habits Can Lead to Significant Savings
PR
12/18ALLY FINANCIAL INC. : Chooses MT Newswires to Power Ally Invest News Feature
AQ
12/17ALLY FINANCIAL : Form of prospectus filed in connection with primary offering of..
PU
12/17ALLY FINANCIAL : Form of prospectus reflecting facts events constituting substan..
PU
12/13ALLY FINANCIAL : Shares the Holiday Spirit with Dealership Communities
PR
12/10ALLY FINANCIAL : Form of prospectus reflecting facts events constituting substan..
PU
11/26ALLY FINANCIAL : Form of prospectus reflecting facts events constituting substan..
PU
11/20ALLY FINANCIAL : Inc. at Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 903 M
EBIT 2018 1 537 M
Net income 2018 1 302 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,68%
P/E ratio 2018 6,87
P/E ratio 2019 5,96
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,49x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,40x
Capitalization 8 799 M
Chart ALLY FINANCIAL INC
Duration : Period :
Ally Financial Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLY FINANCIAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 32,9 $
Spread / Average Target 59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Jonathan Brown Chief Executive Officer & Director
Franklin W. Hobbs Chairman
Jennifer LaClair Chief Financial Officer
Michael Baresich Chief Information Officer
Mayree Carroll Clark Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLY FINANCIAL INC-28.88%8 799
ORIX CORPORATION-21.77%18 581
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP.10.51%7 086
YIXIN GROUP LTD--.--%1 508
RATCHTHANI LEASING PUBLIC COMPANY LTD.--.--%687
ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.-48.55%675
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.