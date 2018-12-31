Ally Financial : Form of prospectus reflecting facts events constituting substantive change from last form

Ally Financial Demand Notes: Pricing Supplement
Pricing Supplement Dated: 12/31/2018 (To Prospectus Dated December 12, 2017)Ally Financial Inc.
Demand Notes - Floating Rate
Effective Dates
Principal Amount
12/31/2018 through 01/06/2019
Under $15,000 $15,000 through $50,000 $50,000 and above
Rule 424 (b) (3)
File No. 333-222012
Rate
Yield
1.75% 1.95% 2.10%
1.76% 1.97% 2.12%
