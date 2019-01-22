Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ally Financial Inc    ALLY

ALLY FINANCIAL INC (ALLY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/22 09:44:25 am
25.785 USD   -1.36%
2018ALLY FINANCIAL INC : quaterly earnings release
2018ALLY FINANCIAL INC : half-yearly earnings release
2018JPMorgan Chase takes smartphone account 'Finn' nationwide
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ally Financial : Form of prospectus reflecting facts events constituting substantive change from last form

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 09:14am EST

Ally Financial Demand Notes: Pricing Supplement

Pricing Supplement Dated: 01/22/2019 (To Prospectus Dated December 12, 2017)Ally Financial Inc.

Demand Notes - Floating Rate

Effective Dates

Principal Amount

01/22/2019 through 01/27/2019

Under $15,000 $15,000 through $50,000 $50,000 and above

Rule 424 (b) (3)

File No. 333-222012

Rate

Yield

1.90% 2.10% 2.25%

1.92% 2.12% 2.27%

Disclaimer

Ally Financial Inc. published this content on 22 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2019 14:13:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALLY FINANCIAL INC
09:14aALLY FINANCIAL : Form of prospectus reflecting facts events constituting substan..
PU
01/18ALLY FINANCIAL : Expands Assistance Program to Customers Affected by Government ..
PR
01/15ALLY FINANCIAL INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01/15ALLY FINANCIAL : Declares Dividend on Common Stock
PR
01/14ALLY FINANCIAL : Form of prospectus reflecting facts events constituting substan..
PU
01/14ALLY INVEST'S QUARTERLY SURVEY RESUL : Recent Market Volatility Seen as an Oppor..
PR
01/11ALLY FINANCIAL : Jimmie Johnson and Ally Unveil the Paint Scheme for the New No...
PR
01/07ALLY FINANCIAL : Form of prospectus reflecting facts events constituting substan..
PU
01/03ALLY FINANCIAL : Schedules Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financia..
PR
2018ALLY FINANCIAL : Form of prospectus reflecting facts events constituting substan..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 903 M
EBIT 2018 1 551 M
Net income 2018 1 305 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,13%
P/E ratio 2018 8,58
P/E ratio 2019 7,52
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,83x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,72x
Capitalization 10 798 M
Chart ALLY FINANCIAL INC
Duration : Period :
Ally Financial Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLY FINANCIAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 31,1 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Jonathan Brown Chief Executive Officer & Director
Franklin W. Hobbs Chairman
Jennifer LaClair Chief Financial Officer
Michael Baresich Chief Information Officer
Mayree Carroll Clark Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLY FINANCIAL INC15.36%10 798
ORIX CORPORATION8.70%20 527
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP.12.41%8 286
YIXIN GROUP LTD--.--%1 610
ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.21.19%879
SIXT LEASING SE13.16%307
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.