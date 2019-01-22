Ally Financial : Form of prospectus reflecting facts events constituting substantive change from last form

Ally Financial Demand Notes: Pricing Supplement
Pricing Supplement Dated: 01/22/2019 (To Prospectus Dated December 12, 2017)Ally Financial Inc.
Demand Notes - Floating Rate
Effective Dates
Principal Amount
01/22/2019 through 01/27/2019
Under $15,000 $15,000 through $50,000 $50,000 and above
Rate
Yield
1.90% 2.10% 2.25%
1.92% 2.12% 2.27%
