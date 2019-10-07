Log in
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.

(ALLY)
Ally Financial : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3)

10/07/2019

These presentations and other communications should be read in conjunction with our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents that are filed or furnished with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (our SEC filings). Financial and other information in these communications may be preliminary. Each communication of information is made on the particular date referenced there and speaks only as of that date. The passage of time can render the information stale. You should not rely on the continued accuracy of any information beyond the date of its communication. The communicated information may include forward-looking statements, which convey our expectations, intentions, or forecasts about subsequent events, circumstances, or results. All forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which may change over time and many of which are beyond our control. Actual objectives, strategies, plans, prospects, performance, conditions, or results may differ materially from those set forth in any forward-looking statement. Some of the factors that may cause actual results or other subsequent events or circumstances to differ from those in forward-looking statements are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other SEC filings. We do not undertake to update any information, including any forward-looking statement, to reflect the impact of events, circumstances, or results that arise after the date that the information was communicated. Any non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed in isolation from, or as a substitute for, results reported according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Differences between non-GAAP financial measures and comparable GAAP financial measures are reconciled in the communication or related SEC filings. All information on this Investor Relations site is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Disclaimer

Ally Financial Inc. published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 14:26:04 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 6 348 M
EBIT 2019 2 926 M
Net income 2019 1 695 M
Debt 2019 125 B
Yield 2019 2,18%
P/E ratio 2019 7,39x
P/E ratio 2020 7,56x
EV / Sales2019 21,6x
EV / Sales2020 20,6x
Capitalization 12 415 M
Technical analysis trends ALLY FINANCIAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 38,38  $
Last Close Price 31,80  $
Spread / Highest target 38,4%
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Jonathan Brown Chief Executive Officer & Director
Franklin W. Hobbs Chairman
Jennifer LaClair Chief Financial Officer
Michael Baresich Chief Information Officer
Mayree Carroll Clark Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.40.34%12 946
ORIX CORPORATION1.72%19 076
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION17.99%8 750
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND) PCL--.--%1 699
ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.39.49%1 035
MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED13.30%911
