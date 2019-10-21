Ally Financial : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3)

Ally Financial Demand Notes: Pricing Supplement
Pricing Supplement Dated: 10/21/2019
Rule 424 (b) (3)
(To Prospectus Dated December 12, 2017)
File No. 333-222012
Ally Financial Inc.
Demand Notes - Floating Rate
Effective Dates
Principal Amount
Rate
Yield
10/21/2019 through
Under $15,000
1.65%
1.66%
$15,000 through $50,000
1.85%
1.86%
$50,000 and above
2.00%
2.02%
Disclaimer
Ally Financial Inc. published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 14:05:10 UTC