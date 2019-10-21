Log in
Ally Financial : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3)

0
10/21/2019 | 10:06am EDT

Ally Financial Demand Notes: Pricing Supplement

Pricing Supplement Dated: 10/21/2019

Rule 424 (b) (3)

(To Prospectus Dated December 12, 2017)

File No. 333-222012

Ally Financial Inc.

Demand Notes - Floating Rate

Effective Dates

Principal Amount

Rate

Yield

10/21/2019 through

Under $15,000

1.65%

1.66%

$15,000 through $50,000

1.85%

1.86%

10/27/2019

$50,000 and above

2.00%

2.02%

Disclaimer

Ally Financial Inc. published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 14:05:10 UTC
