Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ally Financial Inc.    ALLY

ALLY FINANCIAL INC.

(ALLY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ally Financial : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 10:48am EDT

Ally Financial Demand Notes: Pricing Supplement

Pricing Supplement Dated: 03/09/2020

Rule 424 (b) (3)

(To Prospectus Dated December 12, 2017)

File No. 333-222012

Ally Financial Inc.

Demand Notes - Floating Rate

Effective Dates

Principal Amount

Rate

Yield

03/09/2020 through

Under $15,000

1.40%

1.41%

$15,000 through $50,000

1.60%

1.61%

03/15/2020

$50,000 and above

1.75%

1.76%

Disclaimer

Ally Financial Inc. published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 14:47:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALLY FINANCIAL INC.
10:48aALLY FINANCIAL : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3)
PU
03/03ALLY FINANCIAL : Small Company Offering and Sale of Securities Without Registrat..
PU
03/02ALLY FINANCIAL : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2)
PU
03/02ALLY FINANCIAL : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3)
PU
02/28ALLY FINANCIAL : to Present at the Autonomous Boston Financials Summit
PR
02/27ALLY FINANCIAL : Invest Announces Inaugural Conference to Promote a Financi Secu..
PR
02/25ALLY FINANCIAL : Annual Report
PU
02/25ALLY FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
02/24ALLY FINANCIAL : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2)
PU
02/24ALLY FINANCIAL : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3)
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 737 M
EBIT 2020 3 121 M
Net income 2020 1 500 M
Debt 2020 127 B
Yield 2020 3,14%
P/E ratio 2020 5,90x
P/E ratio 2021 5,21x
EV / Sales2020 20,1x
EV / Sales2021 19,1x
Capitalization 9 111 M
Chart ALLY FINANCIAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Ally Financial Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLY FINANCIAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 35,68  $
Last Close Price 24,29  $
Spread / Highest target 60,6%
Spread / Average Target 46,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Jonathan Brown Chief Executive Officer & Director
Franklin W. Hobbs Chairman
Jennifer LaClair Chief Financial Officer
Sathish Muthukrishnan Chief Information, Data & Digital Officer
Mayree Carroll Clark Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.-20.52%9 111
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION-4.52%7 728
AAVAS FINANCIERS LIMITED-2.99%2 028
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND) PCL--.--%1 112
MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED-26.72%493
SIXT LEASING SE66.25%439
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group