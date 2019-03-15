Ally Financial : Schedules Release of First Quarter Financial Results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) has scheduled the release of its first quarter financial results for Thursday, April 18, 2019. Ally intends to maintain similar timing for future earnings releases. The press release will be issued at 7:30 a.m. ET via PR Newswire and on the Ally Press Room website (http://media.ally.com).

Ally will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET to review the company's performance. The call will include a review of the results, followed by a question and answer session.

Conference Call Information: Dial 844-530-6677 (or +1-508-637-5641 for international access) at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and enter the conference ID code 2687688.

The conference call will also be webcast live on Ally's Investor Relations website in the Events & Presentations section (http://www.ally.com/about/investor/events-presentations/index.html).

The presentation and financial supplement will be posted in the Events & Presentations section of Ally's Investor Relations website on April 18, 2019, at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET.

Archive: A taped replay of this call will be made available from 12:00 p.m. ET on April 18, 2019, until April 25, 2019. Please dial 855-859-2056 (or +1-404-537-3406 for international access) and enter the conference ID code 2687688 to access the taped replay. A replay of the webcast will also be made available on the Ally Investor Relations website.

Contacts:

LaToya Evans

Ally Communications (Media)

910-261-5874

latoya.evans@ally.com

Daniel Eller

Ally Investor Relations

704-444-5216

daniel.eller@ally.com

SOURCE Ally Financial