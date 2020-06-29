Log in
06/29/2020 | 10:01am EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) has scheduled the release of its second quarter financial results for Friday, July 17, 2020. The press release will be issued at 7:30 a.m. ET via PR Newswire and on the Ally Press Room website (http://media.ally.com).

Ally will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET to review the company's performance. The call will include a review of the results, followed by a question and answer session.

Conference Call Information: Dial 844-530-6677 (or +1-508-637-5641 for international access) at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and enter the conference ID code 4932189.

The conference call will also be webcast live on Ally's Investor Relations website in the Events & Presentations section (http://www.ally.com/about/investor/events-presentations/index.html).

The presentation and financial supplement will be posted in the Events & Presentations section of Ally's Investor Relations website on July 17, 2020, at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET.

Archive: A taped replay of this call will be made available from 12:00 p.m. ET on July 17, 2020, until July 24, 2020. Please dial 855-859-2056 (or +1-404-537-3406 for international access) and enter the conference ID code 4932189 to access the taped replay. A replay of the webcast will also be made available on the Ally Investor Relations website.

Contacts:

Daniel Eller
Ally Investor Relations 
704-444-5216
daniel.eller@ally.com

Rebecca Anderson
Ally Communications (Media)
980-312-8681
Rebecca.Anderson@ally.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ally-financial-schedules-release-of-second-quarter-financial-results-301084558.html

SOURCE Ally Financial


© PRNewswire 2020
