Ally Financial : Statement from Andrea Brimmer, Chief Marketing and PR Officer, Ally

0
11/20/2019 | 02:56pm EST

'Jimmie Johnson is a legend in racing, the epitome of class and the ultimate representative of our brand. We are proud that Jimmie will finish his remarkable NASCAR driving career with Ally as his primary sponsor. The relationship we have built is based on shared values for doing right in the communities we race in, while introducing Ally to such a passionate fan base. We are thrilled to support Jimmie and continue our relationship with Hendrick Motorsports. The whole Ally team, all 8500 of us, are ready to support him as he continues 'chasing 8' in 2020.'

Disclaimer

Ally Financial Inc. published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 19:55:09 UTC
