Ally Financial : Survey Shows College Students Get Jump Start Budgeting, Say Saving Should Start Early

SANDY, Utah, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Paying tuition, buying books and covering room and board can add up and be overwhelming. For a generation that may have watched family and others struggle financially through the recession, planning and being financially prepared has been its mantra. In fact, a Harris Poll of 362 current and recent college students1 conducted online for Ally Bank, Member FDIC, found that many students are using their college years to develop good personal finance habits and have the right idea about saving for the future.

One good first step in managing personal finances while in college, said Anand Talwar, Deposits and Consumer Strategy executive for Ally Bank, is to establish a budget early on. That is something current and recent college students are doing or have done. The survey showed almost 9 in 10 (87 percent) have/had a budget while in college and more than a third (36 percent) are/were "die hard budgeters," sticking to that budget as best they could.

"College is all about planning for the future and money management skills should be part of that plan," Talwar said. "Establishing a budget, setting aside some savings and planning for the unexpected can all help new college students prepare themselves for a solid financial future."

Talwar outlined six key tips for college students to help them pass the real-life personal finance exam.

Make a budget and stick to it: Determine how much is needed for typical expenses such as transportation, utilities, meals and entertainment. For a generation that has grown up with smartphones, one way they can make budgeting easier is to use technology at their fingertips by setting up account alerts and reminders to pay bills on time.





One college student who spent the summer as an intern at Ally Financial said learning to budget and save were just as important as his major studies.

"It's really easy to be overwhelmed by how much everything can cost in total, especially books and food," said Phillip Adams, a Clemson University student interning in the Digital Technology Channel Group at Ally Financial. "It's a tricky balancing game to manage how to reserve money for rent, utilities, and other necessities while also having some for social activities."

1 Attended college in the past 5 years

Survey Methodology:

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Ally from August 17-21, 2018 among 362 adults ages 18 and older who are currently in college/attended college in the past 5 years. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables, please contact Gene King at Gene.King@ally.com.

