Ally Financial : to Buy CardWorks for $2.65 Billion

By Josh Beckerman

Ally Financial has agreed to buy consumer finance company CardWorks for about $2.65 billion in cash and stock.

CardWorks has $4.7 billion in assets and $2.9 billion in deposits.

Ally said the deal will provide "instant capability and scale opportunity" in credit cards and merchant services.

CardWorks Chief Executive and founder Don M. Berman owns 70% of the company, which received minority investments in 2017 from Pacific Investment Management Co., Parthenon Capital Partners and Reverence Capital Partners.

