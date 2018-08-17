Log in
Ally Financial : to Present at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

08/17/2018 | 03:01pm CEST

DETROIT, Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) Chief Financial Officer Jennifer LaClair will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be available on the day of the conference at http://www.ally.com/about/investor/ under the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations website.  A replay will also be available. 

About Ally Financial Inc.
Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a leading digital financial services company with assets of $171.3 billion as of June 30, 2018. As a client-centric company with passionate customer service and innovative financial solutions, Ally is relentlessly focused on "Doing it Right" and being a trusted financial partner for its consumer, commercial, and corporate customers. Ally's award-winning online bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender) offers mortgage-lending services and a variety of deposit and other banking products, including CDs, online savings, money market and checking accounts, and IRA products. Ally also promotes the Ally CashBack Credit Card. Additionally, Ally offers securities brokerage and investment advisory services through Ally Invest. Ally remains one of the largest full-service auto finance operations in the country with a complementary auto-focused insurance business, which together serve more than 18,000 dealer customers and millions of auto consumers. Ally's robust corporate finance business offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies.

For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures.

Contact: 
Daniel Eller
Ally Investor Relations
704-444-5216
daniel.eller@ally.com

Sari Jensen
Ally Communications (Media)
646-781-2539
sari.jensen@ally.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ally-financial-to-present-at-barclays-global-financial-services-conference-300698621.html

SOURCE Ally Financial


© PRNewswire 2018
