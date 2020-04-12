Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ally Financial Inc.    ALLY

ALLY FINANCIAL INC.

(ALLY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bank Stocks Are in a Ditch. Earnings Won't Change That.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/12/2020 | 07:15am EDT

By Orla McCaffrey

When U.S. banks report first-quarter earnings this coming week, investors will get the best impression yet of how the coronavirus pandemic is weighing on the U.S. financial sector.

The first three months of 2020 presented banks with their most formidable challenges in recent memory -- near-zero interest rates and a free-falling U.S. economy that threatens to upend almost all their business lines.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. report results Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Bank of America Corp. and Citigroup Inc. follow on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley is expected to report later in the week. KBW analysts expect large banks' earnings to drop by 23% in the first quarter compared with a year ago.

Lackluster earnings will put even more pressure on bank stocks. The KBW Nasdaq Bank Index plummeted 42% in the first quarter, its worst start to a year on record. Share prices of the four largest banks were down between 35% and 47% in the quarter.

"It should be expected that our earnings will be down meaningfully in 2020," JPMorgan Chief Executive James Dimon said in a letter to shareholders last week.

Other banks have revised or abandoned guidance issued just a few months ago. Ally Financial Inc., one of the country's largest auto-finance lenders, recently withdrew its 2020 forecast, citing uncertainty around the pandemic's damage to U.S. businesses and households. A "significant number" of the company's auto customers have chosen to defer their payments for as many as 120 days, Ally said.

Investors will want to know what the bank results signal about the broader economy.

Delinquent loans and charge-offs were at or near postcrisis lows going into the year. Analysts think delinquencies remained relatively low in the first quarter as well. But many lenders are offering forbearance programs that could mask loans under pressure.

Commercial and industrial loans, used by small businesses, are the first category where delinquencies will rise, analysts said. And loans to companies in industries essentially shut down by the virus -- hospitality, tourism, restaurants -- could soon be hit hard.

Analysts expect that banks will squirrel away more money for potential loan losses, which could drag down results.

The fall in interest rates will also weigh on earnings. The Federal Reserve slashed its benchmark rate to near zero last month to try to bolster a U.S. economy starting to show signs of weakness.

Falling interest rates erode banks' profits by limiting how much they can charge on loans. Net interest margin, which measures how profitably banks can lend out depositors' funds, is expected to decline.

Fee income, often a life vest for banks amid declining interest rates, will have little power to right the ship this time. Many of the strategies banks are employing to deal with the economic crisis, such as waiving certain fees, will drag down nonlending income. And external factors, including restrictions on corporate travel and a freeze on much M&A activity, will put pressure on banks' payments businesses and corporate advisory businesses.

The pandemic has already damped housing demand. A measure of home-purchase applications recently fell for the fourth consecutive week, to its lowest level since 2015.

The pressure on nearly all parts of the banking business model means banks have few levers to pull to boost earnings. Cutting expenses, a tried-and-true path to improved profit, will be hard when the banks are spending money to deal with the pandemic -- including bonuses for front-line workers, equipment for employees to work from home and the deep cleaning of branches and corporate offices.

An exception will be trading arms, which likely benefited from the 20% drop in the S&P 500 in the first quarter.

Write to Orla McCaffrey at orla.mccaffrey@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLY FINANCIAL INC. 10.58% 16.83 Delayed Quote.-44.93%
CITIGROUP INC. 7.12% 47.41 Delayed Quote.-40.66%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.22% 23719.37 Delayed Quote.-16.89%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 8.97% 102.76 Delayed Quote.-26.28%
MORGAN STANLEY 4.34% 41.08 Delayed Quote.-19.64%
NASDAQ 100 0.11% 8238.528822 Delayed Quote.-5.22%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.77% 8153.575088 Delayed Quote.-8.77%
S&P 500 1.45% 2789.82 Delayed Quote.-13.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALLY FINANCIAL INC.
07:15aBank Stocks Are in a Ditch. Earnings Won't Change That.
DJ
04/08ALLY FINANCIAL INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/06ALLY FINANCIAL INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/01ALLY FINANCIAL : Moves To A Virtual-only Annual Meeting of Stockholders
PR
03/30ALLY FINANCIAL : Schedules Release of First Quarter Financial Results
AQ
03/27ALLY FINANCIAL : Schedules Release of First Quarter Financial Results
PR
03/23ALLY FINANCIAL : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3)
PU
03/19ALLY FINANCIAL : Announces Suspension of Share Repurchase Program
AQ
03/18ALLY FINANCIAL : Introduces Relief Package to Support Customers, Auto Dealers, C..
PR
03/17ALLY FINANCIAL : Announces Suspension of Share Repurchase Program
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 661 M
EBIT 2020 3 052 M
Net income 2020 1 261 M
Debt 2020 127 B
Yield 2020 4,52%
P/E ratio 2020 4,91x
P/E ratio 2021 4,13x
EV / Sales2020 20,0x
EV / Sales2021 18,7x
Capitalization 6 301 M
Chart ALLY FINANCIAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Ally Financial Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLY FINANCIAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 28,32  $
Last Close Price 16,83  $
Spread / Highest target 132%
Spread / Average Target 68,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Jonathan Brown Chief Executive Officer & Director
Franklin W. Hobbs Chairman
Jennifer LaClair Chief Financial Officer
Sathish Muthukrishnan Chief Information, Data & Digital Officer
Mayree Carroll Clark Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.-44.93%6 301
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION-28.30%5 804
AAVAS FINANCIERS LIMITED-0.67%1 228
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND)0.92%891
SIXT LEASING SE63.43%417
MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED0.82%360
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group