Alm Brand A/S : Weekly report on share buybacks

30 September 2019

Announcement no. 62/2019

Alm. Brand - Weekly report on share buybacks

In the period 23 September 2019 to 27 September 2019, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 6.1 million as part of the share buyback programme announced on 5 February 2019. Of the total share buyback programme of up to DKK 235 million, ordinary share buybacks account for up to DKK 200 million, while DKK 35 million is bought for purposes of the group's share-based remuneration programme as announced 11 December 2018. The share buyback programme is expected to run until the end of March 2020.

In aggregate, shares of DKK 123.9 million have been bought back, equivalent to 52.7% of the overall programme. Out of the total share buyback, an amount of DKK 115.5 million relates to the ordinary share buyback of up to DKK 200 million, equivalent to a total of 57.7% of this programme.

Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made in week 39:

Date No. of

shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value

(DKK) 23 September 2019 24,196 54.74 1,324,489 24 September 2019 21,996 54.79 1,205,161 25 September 2019 23,096 53.98 1,246,722 26 September 2019 21,996 54.44 1,197,462 27 September 2019 20,897 54.05 1,129,483 Accumulated during the period 112,181 54.41 6,103,317 Accumulated under the share buyback programme 2,161,144 57.31 123,854,176

Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, also referred to as the Market Abuse Regulation.

Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 2,487,124 own shares, equivalent to 1.6% of the share capital.

Transactional data relating to share buybacks are provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Susanne Biltoft, Director, Communications, on tel. +45 35 47 76 61.

Detailed transaction data

23 September 2019 24 September 2019 25 September 2019 26 September 2019 27 September 2019 Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK XCSE 24.196 54,74 21.996 54,79 23.096 53,98 21.996 54,44 20.897 54,05 TRQX 0 0 0 0 0 TRQM 0 0 0 0 0 BATE 0 0 0 0 0 BATD 0 0 0 0 0 CHIX 0 0 0 0 0 CHID 0 0 0 0 0 Total 24.196 54,74 21.996 54,79 23.096 53,98 21.996 54,44 20.897 54,05

23 September 2019 Volume Price Venue Time CET 24.196 54,74 28 54,70 XCSE 20190923 9:01:06.747000 723 54,70 XCSE 20190923 9:29:50.077000 413 54,55 XCSE 20190923 9:34:52.209000 372 54,40 XCSE 20190923 10:05:21.197000 163 54,40 XCSE 20190923 10:05:21.197000 342 54,40 XCSE 20190923 10:24:36.673000 58 54,40 XCSE 20190923 10:24:36.673000 379 54,30 XCSE 20190923 10:33:05.147000 439 54,60 XCSE 20190923 10:48:50.883000 174 54,65 XCSE 20190923 11:16:44.703000 238 54,65 XCSE 20190923 11:16:44.704000 426 54,65 XCSE 20190923 12:26:02.174000 478 54,75 XCSE 20190923 12:36:56.837000 185 54,65 XCSE 20190923 13:27:55.188000 220 54,65 XCSE 20190923 13:30:38.573000 408 54,80 XCSE 20190923 14:54:50.535000 20 54,80 XCSE 20190923 14:54:50.535000 388 54,80 XCSE 20190923 14:54:50.540000 749 54,80 XCSE 20190923 14:54:50.540000 51 54,80 XCSE 20190923 14:54:50.540000 357 54,80 XCSE 20190923 14:54:50.542000 478 54,85 XCSE 20190923 15:28:07.858000 530 54,85 XCSE 20190923 15:53:32.793000 2 54,85 XCSE 20190923 15:53:32.793000 473 54,80 XCSE 20190923 16:02:06.536000 2.906 54,90 XCSE 20190923 16:38:47.704316 13.196 54,74 XCSE 20190923 16:40:01.952809

24 September 2019 Volume Price Venue Time CET 21.996 54,79 38 54,95 XCSE 20190924 9:09:06.225000 304 54,80 XCSE 20190924 9:24:39.410000 451 54,90 XCSE 20190924 9:43:13.969000 142 54,90 XCSE 20190924 9:57:30.488000 447 54,90 XCSE 20190924 9:57:30.488000 321 54,80 XCSE 20190924 10:05:09.406000 98 54,80 XCSE 20190924 10:05:09.409000 403 54,90 XCSE 20190924 10:31:18.521000 617 54,85 XCSE 20190924 11:40:42.478000 738 54,75 XCSE 20190924 13:24:25.865000 486 54,75 XCSE 20190924 14:21:38.029000 200 54,75 XCSE 20190924 14:35:45.497000 286 54,75 XCSE 20190924 14:40:49.086000 486 54,75 XCSE 20190924 14:48:28.077000 55 54,75 XCSE 20190924 14:48:28.155000 32 54,75 XCSE 20190924 15:51:31.124833 15 54,75 XCSE 20190924 15:51:31.124833 70 54,75 XCSE 20190924 15:51:31.124833 47 54,75 XCSE 20190924 15:51:31.124833 29 54,75 XCSE 20190924 15:51:31.124833 20 54,75 XCSE 20190924 15:51:31.124833 75 54,75 XCSE 20190924 15:51:31.124833 41 54,75 XCSE 20190924 15:51:31.124833 396 54,80 XCSE 20190924 16:01:16.825000 41 54,80 XCSE 20190924 16:01:16.825000 671 54,75 XCSE 20190924 16:01:16.825153 481 54,65 XCSE 20190924 16:23:57.224000 560 54,70 XCSE 20190924 16:36:11.201000 261 54,80 XCSE 20190924 16:43:17.287109 799 54,80 XCSE 20190924 16:43:19.460958 1.171 54,80 XCSE 20190924 16:43:19.461003 219 54,80 XCSE 20190924 16:43:19.461023 11.996 54,79 XCSE 20190924 16:44:44.419558

25 September 2019 Volume Price Venue Time CET 23.096 53,98 37 54,50 XCSE 20190925 9:21:50.946000 392 54,25 XCSE 20190925 9:33:32.774000 408 54,20 XCSE 20190925 9:34:47.427000 406 54,10 XCSE 20190925 9:44:28.108000 578 53,70 XCSE 20190925 10:12:32.865000 411 53,60 XCSE 20190925 10:25:51.893000 404 53,55 XCSE 20190925 10:50:31.484000 461 53,75 XCSE 20190925 12:29:45.143000 246 53,75 XCSE 20190925 12:29:45.144000 215 53,75 XCSE 20190925 12:29:45.144000 113 53,75 XCSE 20190925 12:29:45.177000 687 54,00 XCSE 20190925 13:03:02.537000 34 54,00 XCSE 20190925 13:03:02.537000 34 54,00 XCSE 20190925 13:03:02.537000 26 54,00 XCSE 20190925 13:03:02.537000 241 54,00 XCSE 20190925 13:03:02.542000 480 54,00 XCSE 20190925 13:03:02.542000 383 53,80 XCSE 20190925 14:00:23.746000 286 53,80 XCSE 20190925 14:04:16.117000 32 54,25 XCSE 20190925 15:36:17.751000 368 54,25 XCSE 20190925 15:38:20.906000 465 54,05 XCSE 20190925 15:50:45.332000 481 54,05 XCSE 20190925 15:50:45.332000 3.312 54,10 XCSE 20190925 16:45:31.773712 12.596 53,98 XCSE 20190925 16:47:09.875832

26 September 2019 Volume Price Venue Time CET 21.996 54,44 467 54,05 XCSE 20190926 9:46:49.543000 500 54,20 XCSE 20190926 10:08:32.810000 526 54,20 XCSE 20190926 10:27:15.812000 65 54,20 XCSE 20190926 10:41:31.289000 313 54,20 XCSE 20190926 10:41:31.289000 315 54,15 XCSE 20190926 11:22:11.482000 162 54,15 XCSE 20190926 11:22:11.482000 126 54,15 XCSE 20190926 11:22:11.482000 189 54,15 XCSE 20190926 11:25:00.728000 587 54,40 XCSE 20190926 14:12:26.464000 13 54,40 XCSE 20190926 14:12:26.464000 1.805 54,55 XCSE 20190926 14:46:42.830000 679 54,55 XCSE 20190926 14:46:42.830000 260 54,55 XCSE 20190926 14:46:42.830000 559 54,55 XCSE 20190926 15:50:49.398000 924 54,55 XCSE 20190926 15:50:49.398000 176 54,55 XCSE 20190926 15:50:49.412000 392 54,55 XCSE 20190926 16:08:40.008000 1.942 54,55 XCSE 20190926 16:34:31.598724 11.996 54,44 XCSE 20190926 16:45:25.547539