Alm. Brand A/S

ALM. BRAND A/S

(ALMB)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/30 05:12:50 am
53.55 DKK   -0.19%
Alm Brand A/S : Weekly report on share buybacks

09/30/2019 | 04:53am EDT

30 September 2019
Announcement no. 62/2019

Alm. Brand - Weekly report on share buybacks

In the period 23 September 2019 to 27 September 2019, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 6.1 million as part of the share buyback programme announced on 5 February 2019. Of the total share buyback programme of up to DKK 235 million, ordinary share buybacks account for up to DKK 200 million, while DKK 35 million is bought for purposes of the group's share-based remuneration programme as announced 11 December 2018. The share buyback programme is expected to run until the end of March 2020.

In aggregate, shares of DKK 123.9 million have been bought back, equivalent to 52.7% of the overall programme. Out of the total share buyback, an amount of DKK 115.5 million relates to the ordinary share buyback of up to DKK 200 million, equivalent to a total of 57.7% of this programme.

Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made in week 39:

Date No. of
shares 		Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value
(DKK)
23 September 2019 24,196 54.74 1,324,489
24 September 2019 21,996 54.79 1,205,161
25 September 2019 23,096 53.98 1,246,722
26 September 2019 21,996 54.44 1,197,462
27 September 2019 20,897 54.05 1,129,483
Accumulated during the period 112,181 54.41 6,103,317
Accumulated under the share buyback programme 2,161,144 57.31 123,854,176

Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, also referred to as the Market Abuse Regulation.

Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 2,487,124 own shares, equivalent to 1.6% of the share capital.

Transactional data relating to share buybacks are provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Susanne Biltoft, Director, Communications, on tel. +45 35 47 76 61.

Detailed transaction data

23 September 2019 24 September 2019 25 September 2019 26 September 2019 27 September 2019
Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK
XCSE 24.196 54,74 21.996 54,79 23.096 53,98 21.996 54,44 20.897 54,05
TRQX 0 0 0 0 0
TRQM 0 0 0 0 0
BATE 0 0 0 0 0
BATD 0 0 0 0 0
CHIX 0 0 0 0 0
CHID 0 0 0 0 0
Total 24.196 54,74 21.996 54,79 23.096 53,98 21.996 54,44 20.897 54,05
23 September 2019
Volume Price Venue Time CET
24.196 54,74
28 54,70 XCSE 20190923 9:01:06.747000
723 54,70 XCSE 20190923 9:29:50.077000
413 54,55 XCSE 20190923 9:34:52.209000
372 54,40 XCSE 20190923 10:05:21.197000
163 54,40 XCSE 20190923 10:05:21.197000
342 54,40 XCSE 20190923 10:24:36.673000
58 54,40 XCSE 20190923 10:24:36.673000
379 54,30 XCSE 20190923 10:33:05.147000
439 54,60 XCSE 20190923 10:48:50.883000
174 54,65 XCSE 20190923 11:16:44.703000
238 54,65 XCSE 20190923 11:16:44.704000
426 54,65 XCSE 20190923 12:26:02.174000
478 54,75 XCSE 20190923 12:36:56.837000
185 54,65 XCSE 20190923 13:27:55.188000
220 54,65 XCSE 20190923 13:30:38.573000
408 54,80 XCSE 20190923 14:54:50.535000
20 54,80 XCSE 20190923 14:54:50.535000
388 54,80 XCSE 20190923 14:54:50.540000
749 54,80 XCSE 20190923 14:54:50.540000
51 54,80 XCSE 20190923 14:54:50.540000
357 54,80 XCSE 20190923 14:54:50.542000
478 54,85 XCSE 20190923 15:28:07.858000
530 54,85 XCSE 20190923 15:53:32.793000
2 54,85 XCSE 20190923 15:53:32.793000
473 54,80 XCSE 20190923 16:02:06.536000
2.906 54,90 XCSE 20190923 16:38:47.704316
13.196 54,74 XCSE 20190923 16:40:01.952809
24 September 2019
Volume Price Venue Time CET
21.996 54,79
38 54,95 XCSE 20190924 9:09:06.225000
304 54,80 XCSE 20190924 9:24:39.410000
451 54,90 XCSE 20190924 9:43:13.969000
142 54,90 XCSE 20190924 9:57:30.488000
447 54,90 XCSE 20190924 9:57:30.488000
321 54,80 XCSE 20190924 10:05:09.406000
98 54,80 XCSE 20190924 10:05:09.409000
403 54,90 XCSE 20190924 10:31:18.521000
617 54,85 XCSE 20190924 11:40:42.478000
738 54,75 XCSE 20190924 13:24:25.865000
486 54,75 XCSE 20190924 14:21:38.029000
200 54,75 XCSE 20190924 14:35:45.497000
286 54,75 XCSE 20190924 14:40:49.086000
486 54,75 XCSE 20190924 14:48:28.077000
55 54,75 XCSE 20190924 14:48:28.155000
32 54,75 XCSE 20190924 15:51:31.124833
15 54,75 XCSE 20190924 15:51:31.124833
70 54,75 XCSE 20190924 15:51:31.124833
47 54,75 XCSE 20190924 15:51:31.124833
29 54,75 XCSE 20190924 15:51:31.124833
20 54,75 XCSE 20190924 15:51:31.124833
75 54,75 XCSE 20190924 15:51:31.124833
41 54,75 XCSE 20190924 15:51:31.124833
396 54,80 XCSE 20190924 16:01:16.825000
41 54,80 XCSE 20190924 16:01:16.825000
671 54,75 XCSE 20190924 16:01:16.825153
481 54,65 XCSE 20190924 16:23:57.224000
560 54,70 XCSE 20190924 16:36:11.201000
261 54,80 XCSE 20190924 16:43:17.287109
799 54,80 XCSE 20190924 16:43:19.460958
1.171 54,80 XCSE 20190924 16:43:19.461003
219 54,80 XCSE 20190924 16:43:19.461023
11.996 54,79 XCSE 20190924 16:44:44.419558
25 September 2019
Volume Price Venue Time CET
23.096 53,98
37 54,50 XCSE 20190925 9:21:50.946000
392 54,25 XCSE 20190925 9:33:32.774000
408 54,20 XCSE 20190925 9:34:47.427000
406 54,10 XCSE 20190925 9:44:28.108000
578 53,70 XCSE 20190925 10:12:32.865000
411 53,60 XCSE 20190925 10:25:51.893000
404 53,55 XCSE 20190925 10:50:31.484000
461 53,75 XCSE 20190925 12:29:45.143000
246 53,75 XCSE 20190925 12:29:45.144000
215 53,75 XCSE 20190925 12:29:45.144000
113 53,75 XCSE 20190925 12:29:45.177000
687 54,00 XCSE 20190925 13:03:02.537000
34 54,00 XCSE 20190925 13:03:02.537000
34 54,00 XCSE 20190925 13:03:02.537000
26 54,00 XCSE 20190925 13:03:02.537000
241 54,00 XCSE 20190925 13:03:02.542000
480 54,00 XCSE 20190925 13:03:02.542000
383 53,80 XCSE 20190925 14:00:23.746000
286 53,80 XCSE 20190925 14:04:16.117000
32 54,25 XCSE 20190925 15:36:17.751000
368 54,25 XCSE 20190925 15:38:20.906000
465 54,05 XCSE 20190925 15:50:45.332000
481 54,05 XCSE 20190925 15:50:45.332000
3.312 54,10 XCSE 20190925 16:45:31.773712
12.596 53,98 XCSE 20190925 16:47:09.875832
26 September 2019
Volume Price Venue Time CET
21.996 54,44
467 54,05 XCSE 20190926 9:46:49.543000
500 54,20 XCSE 20190926 10:08:32.810000
526 54,20 XCSE 20190926 10:27:15.812000
65 54,20 XCSE 20190926 10:41:31.289000
313 54,20 XCSE 20190926 10:41:31.289000
315 54,15 XCSE 20190926 11:22:11.482000
162 54,15 XCSE 20190926 11:22:11.482000
126 54,15 XCSE 20190926 11:22:11.482000
189 54,15 XCSE 20190926 11:25:00.728000
587 54,40 XCSE 20190926 14:12:26.464000
13 54,40 XCSE 20190926 14:12:26.464000
1.805 54,55 XCSE 20190926 14:46:42.830000
679 54,55 XCSE 20190926 14:46:42.830000
260 54,55 XCSE 20190926 14:46:42.830000
559 54,55 XCSE 20190926 15:50:49.398000
924 54,55 XCSE 20190926 15:50:49.398000
176 54,55 XCSE 20190926 15:50:49.412000
392 54,55 XCSE 20190926 16:08:40.008000
1.942 54,55 XCSE 20190926 16:34:31.598724
11.996 54,44 XCSE 20190926 16:45:25.547539
27 September 2019
Volume Price Venue Time CET
20.897 54,05
37 54,90 XCSE 20190927 9:01:04.675000
401 54,60 XCSE 20190927 9:31:16.101000
242 54,40 XCSE 20190927 9:44:50.752000
12 54,40 XCSE 20190927 9:44:50.752000
113 54,40 XCSE 20190927 9:44:50.752000
401 54,35 XCSE 20190927 9:59:40.349000
1.044 54,45 XCSE 20190927 11:14:01.933000
70 54,45 XCSE 20190927 11:14:01.933000
22 54,45 XCSE 20190927 11:14:01.933000
382 54,40 XCSE 20190927 11:35:26.404000
471 54,30 XCSE 20190927 11:38:21.190000
86 54,30 XCSE 20190927 11:38:21.191000
11 54,25 XCSE 20190927 11:39:26.219000
10 54,25 XCSE 20190927 11:39:42.220000
11 54,25 XCSE 20190927 11:40:01.895000
17 54,25 XCSE 20190927 11:40:30.744000
12 54,25 XCSE 20190927 11:40:51.232000
12 54,25 XCSE 20190927 11:41:12.243000
368 54,25 XCSE 20190927 11:41:28.077000
243 54,15 XCSE 20190927 12:47:05.194000
406 54,15 XCSE 20190927 13:06:47.688000
27 54,15 XCSE 20190927 13:06:47.688000
27 54,05 XCSE 20190927 13:44:06.549000
162 54,05 XCSE 20190927 13:45:01.195000
4 54,05 XCSE 20190927 13:45:01.195000
221 54,05 XCSE 20190927 13:45:01.195000
142 53,95 XCSE 20190927 14:07:50.193000
134 53,95 XCSE 20190927 14:07:50.193000
97 53,95 XCSE 20190927 14:07:50.193000
37 53,95 XCSE 20190927 14:07:50.193000
59 53,95 XCSE 20190927 14:07:50.193000
451 53,90 XCSE 20190927 14:10:44.771000
603 53,75 XCSE 20190927 15:04:45.991000
380 53,70 XCSE 20190927 15:26:30.824000
390 53,65 XCSE 20190927 15:38:15.004000
496 53,75 XCSE 20190927 16:16:31.729000
415 53,60 XCSE 20190927 16:17:50.140000
1.484 53,75 XCSE 20190927 16:40:16.189236
11.397 54,05 XCSE 20190927 16:41:46.786969

Disclaimer

Alm. Brand A/S published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 08:52:08 UTC
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 5 375 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 614 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,59%
P/E ratio 2019 13,5x
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,72x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,68x
Capitalization 9 218 M
Chart ALM. BRAND A/S
Duration : Period :
Alm. Brand A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALM. BRAND A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 63,00  DKK
Last Close Price 53,65  DKK
Spread / Highest target 23,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Søren Boe Mortensen Chief Executive Officer
Jørgen Hesselbjerg Mikkelsen Chairman
Rasmus Werner Nielsen Executive Vice President-Finance
Boris Nørgaard Kjeldsen Director
Per Viggo Hasling Frandsen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALM. BRAND A/S7.84%1 352
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES23.59%38 537
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC13.24%38 258
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION30.50%35 497
SAMPO PLC-5.49%22 040
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDING INC15.60%18 972
