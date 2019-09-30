Alm Brand A/S : Weekly report on share buybacks
09/30/2019 | 04:53am EDT
30 September 2019
Announcement no. 62/2019
Alm. Brand - Weekly report on share buybacks
In the period 23 September 2019 to 27 September 2019, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 6.1 million as part of the share buyback programme announced on 5 February 2019. Of the total share buyback programme of up to DKK 235 million, ordinary share buybacks account for up to DKK 200 million, while DKK 35 million is bought for purposes of the group's share-based remuneration programme as announced 11 December 2018. The share buyback programme is expected to run until the end of March 2020.
In aggregate, shares of DKK 123.9 million have been bought back, equivalent to 52.7% of the overall programme. Out of the total share buyback, an amount of DKK 115.5 million relates to the ordinary share buyback of up to DKK 200 million, equivalent to a total of 57.7% of this programme.
Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made in week 39:
Date
No. of
shares
Average purchase price (DKK)
Transaction value
(DKK)
23 September 2019
24,196
54.74
1,324,489
24 September 2019
21,996
54.79
1,205,161
25 September 2019
23,096
53.98
1,246,722
26 September 2019
21,996
54.44
1,197,462
27 September 2019
20,897
54.05
1,129,483
Accumulated during the period
112,181
54.41
6,103,317
Accumulated under the share buyback programme
2,161,144
57.31
123,854,176
Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, also referred to as the Market Abuse Regulation.
Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 2,487,124 own shares, equivalent to 1.6% of the share capital.
Transactional data relating to share buybacks are provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Susanne Biltoft, Director, Communications, on tel. +45 35 47 76 61.
Detailed transaction data
23 September 2019
24 September 2019
25 September 2019
26 September 2019
27 September 2019
Number of shares
VWAP DKK
Number of shares
VWAP DKK
Number of shares
VWAP DKK
Number of shares
VWAP DKK
Number of shares
VWAP DKK
XCSE
24.196
54,74
21.996
54,79
23.096
53,98
21.996
54,44
20.897
54,05
TRQX
0
0
0
0
0
TRQM
0
0
0
0
0
BATE
0
0
0
0
0
BATD
0
0
0
0
0
CHIX
0
0
0
0
0
CHID
0
0
0
0
0
Total
24.196
54,74
21.996
54,79
23.096
53,98
21.996
54,44
20.897
54,05
23 September 2019
Volume
Price
Venue
Time CET
24.196
54,74
28
54,70
XCSE
20190923 9:01:06.747000
723
54,70
XCSE
20190923 9:29:50.077000
413
54,55
XCSE
20190923 9:34:52.209000
372
54,40
XCSE
20190923 10:05:21.197000
163
54,40
XCSE
20190923 10:05:21.197000
342
54,40
XCSE
20190923 10:24:36.673000
58
54,40
XCSE
20190923 10:24:36.673000
379
54,30
XCSE
20190923 10:33:05.147000
439
54,60
XCSE
20190923 10:48:50.883000
174
54,65
XCSE
20190923 11:16:44.703000
238
54,65
XCSE
20190923 11:16:44.704000
426
54,65
XCSE
20190923 12:26:02.174000
478
54,75
XCSE
20190923 12:36:56.837000
185
54,65
XCSE
20190923 13:27:55.188000
220
54,65
XCSE
20190923 13:30:38.573000
408
54,80
XCSE
20190923 14:54:50.535000
20
54,80
XCSE
20190923 14:54:50.535000
388
54,80
XCSE
20190923 14:54:50.540000
749
54,80
XCSE
20190923 14:54:50.540000
51
54,80
XCSE
20190923 14:54:50.540000
357
54,80
XCSE
20190923 14:54:50.542000
478
54,85
XCSE
20190923 15:28:07.858000
530
54,85
XCSE
20190923 15:53:32.793000
2
54,85
XCSE
20190923 15:53:32.793000
473
54,80
XCSE
20190923 16:02:06.536000
2.906
54,90
XCSE
20190923 16:38:47.704316
13.196
54,74
XCSE
20190923 16:40:01.952809
24 September 2019
Volume
Price
Venue
Time CET
21.996
54,79
38
54,95
XCSE
20190924 9:09:06.225000
304
54,80
XCSE
20190924 9:24:39.410000
451
54,90
XCSE
20190924 9:43:13.969000
142
54,90
XCSE
20190924 9:57:30.488000
447
54,90
XCSE
20190924 9:57:30.488000
321
54,80
XCSE
20190924 10:05:09.406000
98
54,80
XCSE
20190924 10:05:09.409000
403
54,90
XCSE
20190924 10:31:18.521000
617
54,85
XCSE
20190924 11:40:42.478000
738
54,75
XCSE
20190924 13:24:25.865000
486
54,75
XCSE
20190924 14:21:38.029000
200
54,75
XCSE
20190924 14:35:45.497000
286
54,75
XCSE
20190924 14:40:49.086000
486
54,75
XCSE
20190924 14:48:28.077000
55
54,75
XCSE
20190924 14:48:28.155000
32
54,75
XCSE
20190924 15:51:31.124833
15
54,75
XCSE
20190924 15:51:31.124833
70
54,75
XCSE
20190924 15:51:31.124833
47
54,75
XCSE
20190924 15:51:31.124833
29
54,75
XCSE
20190924 15:51:31.124833
20
54,75
XCSE
20190924 15:51:31.124833
75
54,75
XCSE
20190924 15:51:31.124833
41
54,75
XCSE
20190924 15:51:31.124833
396
54,80
XCSE
20190924 16:01:16.825000
41
54,80
XCSE
20190924 16:01:16.825000
671
54,75
XCSE
20190924 16:01:16.825153
481
54,65
XCSE
20190924 16:23:57.224000
560
54,70
XCSE
20190924 16:36:11.201000
261
54,80
XCSE
20190924 16:43:17.287109
799
54,80
XCSE
20190924 16:43:19.460958
1.171
54,80
XCSE
20190924 16:43:19.461003
219
54,80
XCSE
20190924 16:43:19.461023
11.996
54,79
XCSE
20190924 16:44:44.419558
25 September 2019
Volume
Price
Venue
Time CET
23.096
53,98
37
54,50
XCSE
20190925 9:21:50.946000
392
54,25
XCSE
20190925 9:33:32.774000
408
54,20
XCSE
20190925 9:34:47.427000
406
54,10
XCSE
20190925 9:44:28.108000
578
53,70
XCSE
20190925 10:12:32.865000
411
53,60
XCSE
20190925 10:25:51.893000
404
53,55
XCSE
20190925 10:50:31.484000
461
53,75
XCSE
20190925 12:29:45.143000
246
53,75
XCSE
20190925 12:29:45.144000
215
53,75
XCSE
20190925 12:29:45.144000
113
53,75
XCSE
20190925 12:29:45.177000
687
54,00
XCSE
20190925 13:03:02.537000
34
54,00
XCSE
20190925 13:03:02.537000
34
54,00
XCSE
20190925 13:03:02.537000
26
54,00
XCSE
20190925 13:03:02.537000
241
54,00
XCSE
20190925 13:03:02.542000
480
54,00
XCSE
20190925 13:03:02.542000
383
53,80
XCSE
20190925 14:00:23.746000
286
53,80
XCSE
20190925 14:04:16.117000
32
54,25
XCSE
20190925 15:36:17.751000
368
54,25
XCSE
20190925 15:38:20.906000
465
54,05
XCSE
20190925 15:50:45.332000
481
54,05
XCSE
20190925 15:50:45.332000
3.312
54,10
XCSE
20190925 16:45:31.773712
12.596
53,98
XCSE
20190925 16:47:09.875832
26 September 2019
Volume
Price
Venue
Time CET
21.996
54,44
467
54,05
XCSE
20190926 9:46:49.543000
500
54,20
XCSE
20190926 10:08:32.810000
526
54,20
XCSE
20190926 10:27:15.812000
65
54,20
XCSE
20190926 10:41:31.289000
313
54,20
XCSE
20190926 10:41:31.289000
315
54,15
XCSE
20190926 11:22:11.482000
162
54,15
XCSE
20190926 11:22:11.482000
126
54,15
XCSE
20190926 11:22:11.482000
189
54,15
XCSE
20190926 11:25:00.728000
587
54,40
XCSE
20190926 14:12:26.464000
13
54,40
XCSE
20190926 14:12:26.464000
1.805
54,55
XCSE
20190926 14:46:42.830000
679
54,55
XCSE
20190926 14:46:42.830000
260
54,55
XCSE
20190926 14:46:42.830000
559
54,55
XCSE
20190926 15:50:49.398000
924
54,55
XCSE
20190926 15:50:49.398000
176
54,55
XCSE
20190926 15:50:49.412000
392
54,55
XCSE
20190926 16:08:40.008000
1.942
54,55
XCSE
20190926 16:34:31.598724
11.996
54,44
XCSE
20190926 16:45:25.547539
27 September 2019
Volume
Price
Venue
Time CET
20.897
54,05
37
54,90
XCSE
20190927 9:01:04.675000
401
54,60
XCSE
20190927 9:31:16.101000
242
54,40
XCSE
20190927 9:44:50.752000
12
54,40
XCSE
20190927 9:44:50.752000
113
54,40
XCSE
20190927 9:44:50.752000
401
54,35
XCSE
20190927 9:59:40.349000
1.044
54,45
XCSE
20190927 11:14:01.933000
70
54,45
XCSE
20190927 11:14:01.933000
22
54,45
XCSE
20190927 11:14:01.933000
382
54,40
XCSE
20190927 11:35:26.404000
471
54,30
XCSE
20190927 11:38:21.190000
86
54,30
XCSE
20190927 11:38:21.191000
11
54,25
XCSE
20190927 11:39:26.219000
10
54,25
XCSE
20190927 11:39:42.220000
11
54,25
XCSE
20190927 11:40:01.895000
17
54,25
XCSE
20190927 11:40:30.744000
12
54,25
XCSE
20190927 11:40:51.232000
12
54,25
XCSE
20190927 11:41:12.243000
368
54,25
XCSE
20190927 11:41:28.077000
243
54,15
XCSE
20190927 12:47:05.194000
406
54,15
XCSE
20190927 13:06:47.688000
27
54,15
XCSE
20190927 13:06:47.688000
27
54,05
XCSE
20190927 13:44:06.549000
162
54,05
XCSE
20190927 13:45:01.195000
4
54,05
XCSE
20190927 13:45:01.195000
221
54,05
XCSE
20190927 13:45:01.195000
142
53,95
XCSE
20190927 14:07:50.193000
134
53,95
XCSE
20190927 14:07:50.193000
97
53,95
XCSE
20190927 14:07:50.193000
37
53,95
XCSE
20190927 14:07:50.193000
59
53,95
XCSE
20190927 14:07:50.193000
451
53,90
XCSE
20190927 14:10:44.771000
603
53,75
XCSE
20190927 15:04:45.991000
380
53,70
XCSE
20190927 15:26:30.824000
390
53,65
XCSE
20190927 15:38:15.004000
496
53,75
XCSE
20190927 16:16:31.729000
415
53,60
XCSE
20190927 16:17:50.140000
1.484
53,75
XCSE
20190927 16:40:16.189236
11.397
54,05
XCSE
20190927 16:41:46.786969
Disclaimer
Alm. Brand A/S published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 08:52:08 UTC
