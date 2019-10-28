Alm Brand A/S : Weekly report on share buybacks
10/28/2019 | 06:47am EDT
28 October 2019
Announcement no. 66/2019
Alm. Brand - Weekly report on share buybacks
In the period 21 October 2019 to 25 October 2019, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 5.5 million as part of the share buyback programme announced on 5 February 2019. Of the total share buyback programme of up to DKK 235 million, ordinary share buybacks account for up to DKK 200 million, while DKK 35 million is bought for purposes of the group's share-based remuneration programme as announced 11 December 2018. The share buyback programme is expected to run until the end of March 2020.
In aggregate, shares of DKK 148.1 million have been bought back, equivalent to 63.0% of the overall programme. Out of the total share buyback, an amount of DKK 138.1 million relates to the ordinary share buyback of up to DKK 200 million, equivalent to a total of 69.1% of this programme.
Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made in week 43:
Date
No. of
shares
Average purchase price (DKK)
Transaction value
(DKK)
21 October 2019
20,897
51.34
1,072,852
22 October 2019
20,897
51.27
1,071,389
23 October 2019
21,117
51.79
1,093,649
24 October 2019
21,337
52.01
1,109,737
25 October 2019
21,996
51.39
1,130,374
Accumulated during the period
106,244
51.56
5,478,002
Accumulated under the share buyback programme
2,626,590
56.40
148,144,132
Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, also referred to as the Market Abuse Regulation.
Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 2,952,579 own shares, equivalent to 1.9% of the share capital.
Transactional data relating to share buybacks are provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Susanne Biltoft, Director, Communications, on tel. +45 35 47 76 61.
Detailed transaction data
21 October 2019
22 October 2019
23 October 2019
24 October 2019
25 October 2019
Number of shares
VWAP DKK
Number of shares
VWAP DKK
Number of shares
VWAP DKK
Number of shares
VWAP DKK
Number of shares
VWAP DKK
XCSE
20.897
51,34
20.897
51,27
21.117
51,79
21.337
52,01
21.996
51,39
TRQX
0
0
0
0
0
TRQM
0
0
0
0
0
BATE
0
0
0
0
0
BATD
0
0
0
0
0
CHIX
0
0
0
0
0
CHID
0
0
0
0
0
Total
20.897
51,34
20.897
51,27
21.117
51,79
21.337
52,01
21.996
51,39
21 October 2019
Volume
Price
Venue
Time CET
20.897
51,34
15
51,30
XCSE
20191021 9:10:07.982000
376
51,40
XCSE
20191021 9:16:43.989000
22
51,35
XCSE
20191021 9:33:02.687000
322
51,35
XCSE
20191021 9:33:02.687000
496
51,70
XCSE
20191021 10:00:45.661000
216
51,35
XCSE
20191021 10:14:25.167000
121
51,35
XCSE
20191021 10:14:25.167000
332
51,35
XCSE
20191021 10:42:20.482000
19
51,25
XCSE
20191021 11:01:19.914000
312
51,25
XCSE
20191021 11:01:19.914000
298
51,15
XCSE
20191021 11:20:31.961000
119
51,15
XCSE
20191021 11:20:31.961000
335
51,15
XCSE
20191021 13:23:32.654000
450
51,35
XCSE
20191021 15:38:11.434000
430
51,25
XCSE
20191021 15:56:44.898000
651
51,25
XCSE
20191021 15:56:44.898000
222
51,25
XCSE
20191021 15:56:44.898000
12
51,35
XCSE
20191021 16:44:14.491572
9
51,35
XCSE
20191021 16:45:37.322141
4.743
51,35
XCSE
20191021 16:49:40.665332
11.397
51,34
XCSE
20191021 16:51:43.692809
22 October 2019
Volume
Price
Venue
Time CET
20.897
51,27
500
51,40
XCSE
20191022 9:17:37.328297
64
51,30
XCSE
20191022 9:24:32.557945
401
51,30
XCSE
20191022 9:24:32.557992
35
51,30
XCSE
20191022 9:24:32.558020
762
51,10
XCSE
20191022 9:44:41.577878
238
51,10
XCSE
20191022 9:44:41.620514
31
51,10
XCSE
20191022 9:55:13.923000
448
51,25
XCSE
20191022 10:47:28.050000
220
51,30
XCSE
20191022 12:07:20.324000
956
51,40
XCSE
20191022 13:46:56.498000
586
51,40
XCSE
20191022 13:54:50.423000
35
51,40
XCSE
20191022 13:54:50.446000
14
51,40
XCSE
20191022 13:54:50.467000
234
51,40
XCSE
20191022 13:54:50.467000
64
51,40
XCSE
20191022 13:54:50.467000
30
51,20
XCSE
20191022 14:02:50.526000
480
51,35
XCSE
20191022 14:52:50.185000
468
51,25
XCSE
20191022 15:02:07.181000
527
51,25
XCSE
20191022 15:12:13.787000
106
51,30
XCSE
20191022 15:50:41.026000
228
51,30
XCSE
20191022 15:50:41.027000
2.581
51,20
XCSE
20191022 16:24:08.209768
56
51,20
XCSE
20191022 16:24:08.209842
436
51,20
XCSE
20191022 16:24:08.209882
11.397
51,27
XCSE
20191022 16:36:15.482882
23 October 2019
Volume
Price
Venue
Time CET
21.117
51,79
2
51,35
XCSE
20191023 9:21:11.362000
11
51,35
XCSE
20191023 9:43:46.359000
140
51,35
XCSE
20191023 9:43:46.359000
180
51,35
XCSE
20191023 9:43:46.359000
406
51,70
XCSE
20191023 10:36:12.761000
56
51,70
XCSE
20191023 10:36:12.761000
56
51,70
XCSE
20191023 10:36:12.761000
350
51,70
XCSE
20191023 10:36:12.761000
350
51,70
XCSE
20191023 10:36:12.782000
38
51,70
XCSE
20191023 10:36:12.782000
388
51,70
XCSE
20191023 10:36:12.783000
18
51,70
XCSE
20191023 10:36:12.783000
69
51,70
XCSE
20191023 10:36:12.783000
506
51,55
XCSE
20191023 11:07:33.042000
5
51,55
XCSE
20191023 11:07:33.042000
365
51,55
XCSE
20191023 12:26:51.567000
790
51,45
XCSE
20191023 12:50:07.813000
37
51,45
XCSE
20191023 12:50:07.813000
227
51,50
XCSE
20191023 13:09:50.897000
499
51,60
XCSE
20191023 13:51:52.488000
482
51,70
XCSE
20191023 14:27:09.566000
134
51,70
XCSE
20191023 15:00:48.192000
204
51,70
XCSE
20191023 15:00:48.192000
475
51,80
XCSE
20191023 15:15:37.865000
488
51,80
XCSE
20191023 15:32:59.862000
462
52,10
XCSE
20191023 16:26:39.849000
538
52,10
XCSE
20191023 16:26:39.849000
462
52,10
XCSE
20191023 16:29:33.691000
531
52,10
XCSE
20191023 16:29:33.691000
104
52,10
XCSE
20191023 16:29:33.691000
441
52,10
XCSE
20191023 16:40:07.853577
786
52,10
XCSE
20191023 16:40:07.853577
11.517
51,79
XCSE
20191023 16:42:11.021814
24 October 2019
Volume
Price
Venue
Time CET
21.337
52,01
32
52,60
XCSE
20191024 9:07:18.855000
31
52,60
XCSE
20191024 9:28:54.788000
623
52,60
XCSE
20191024 9:28:54.788000
10
52,35
XCSE
20191024 9:55:59.523000
432
52,35
XCSE
20191024 9:55:59.523000
361
52,30
XCSE
20191024 10:06:20.635000
344
52,15
XCSE
20191024 10:37:15.299000
33
52,30
XCSE
20191024 12:06:11.613000
344
52,30
XCSE
20191024 12:06:11.613000
22
52,30
XCSE
20191024 12:06:11.613000
129
52,30
XCSE
20191024 12:06:11.660000
248
52,30
XCSE
20191024 12:06:49.756000
377
52,30
XCSE
20191024 12:06:49.756000
671
52,45
XCSE
20191024 13:07:36.887000
329
52,35
XCSE
20191024 13:23:20.122000
260
52,35
XCSE
20191024 13:23:20.122000
380
52,05
XCSE
20191024 14:42:21.980000
335
52,05
XCSE
20191024 14:42:21.980000
451
51,90
XCSE
20191024 14:46:39.145000
341
51,80
XCSE
20191024 14:59:42.251000
361
51,80
XCSE
20191024 15:36:40.731000
410
51,75
XCSE
20191024 15:36:52.584000
349
51,80
XCSE
20191024 15:51:25.982000
355
51,60
XCSE
20191024 16:13:45.144000
418
51,60
XCSE
20191024 16:14:15.367193
41
51,60
XCSE
20191024 16:14:15.367193
802
51,60
XCSE
20191024 16:14:15.367193
1.067
51,60
XCSE
20191024 16:14:15.367193
144
51,60
XCSE
20191024 16:14:15.367254
11.637
52,01
XCSE
20191024 16:18:43.138874
25 October 2019
Volume
Price
Venue
Time CET
21.996
51,39
331
51,55
XCSE
20191025 9:41:25.213000
347
51,40
XCSE
20191025 9:51:31.557000
110
51,40
XCSE
20191025 9:51:31.594000
148
51,40
XCSE
20191025 9:51:31.594000
157
51,40
XCSE
20191025 9:51:31.594000
526
51,50
XCSE
20191025 10:12:03.967000
169
51,45
XCSE
20191025 10:20:04.966000
192
51,45
XCSE
20191025 10:26:59.111000
333
51,20
XCSE
20191025 11:03:28.340000
508
51,15
XCSE
20191025 11:41:09.709000
255
51,15
XCSE
20191025 12:00:51.582000
88
51,15
XCSE
20191025 12:01:24.778000
280
51,15
XCSE
20191025 12:01:24.778000
254
51,15
XCSE
20191025 12:22:32.809000
78
51,15
XCSE
20191025 12:22:34.523000
272
51,15
XCSE
20191025 13:05:22.479000
32
51,15
XCSE
20191025 13:05:22.479000
29
51,15
XCSE
20191025 13:05:22.479000
257
51,10
XCSE
20191025 13:32:14.952000
330
51,20
XCSE
20191025 14:01:14.896000
645
51,30
XCSE
20191025 14:32:53.000000
345
51,25
XCSE
20191025 14:54:07.393000
332
51,25
XCSE
20191025 15:09:59.476000
340
51,25
XCSE
20191025 15:24:51.577000
342
51,45
XCSE
20191025 15:49:13.662000
2.906
51,60
XCSE
20191025 16:32:29.899274
155
51,60
XCSE
20191025 16:32:29.899274
18
51,60
XCSE
20191025 16:32:29.899274
164
51,60
XCSE
20191025 16:32:29.899274
57
51,60
XCSE
20191025 16:32:29.899274
11.996
51,39
XCSE
20191025 16:34:03.175922
Disclaimer
Alm. Brand A/S published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 10:46:01 UTC
