ALM. BRAND A/S

(ALMB)
Alm Brand A/S : Weekly report on share buybacks

10/28/2019 | 06:47am EDT

28 October 2019
Announcement no. 66/2019

Alm. Brand - Weekly report on share buybacks

In the period 21 October 2019 to 25 October 2019, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 5.5 million as part of the share buyback programme announced on 5 February 2019. Of the total share buyback programme of up to DKK 235 million, ordinary share buybacks account for up to DKK 200 million, while DKK 35 million is bought for purposes of the group's share-based remuneration programme as announced 11 December 2018. The share buyback programme is expected to run until the end of March 2020.

In aggregate, shares of DKK 148.1 million have been bought back, equivalent to 63.0% of the overall programme. Out of the total share buyback, an amount of DKK 138.1 million relates to the ordinary share buyback of up to DKK 200 million, equivalent to a total of 69.1% of this programme.

Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made in week 43:

Date No. of
shares 		Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value
(DKK)
21 October 2019 20,897 51.34 1,072,852
22 October 2019 20,897 51.27 1,071,389
23 October 2019 21,117 51.79 1,093,649
24 October 2019 21,337 52.01 1,109,737
25 October 2019 21,996 51.39 1,130,374
Accumulated during the period 106,244 51.56 5,478,002
Accumulated under the share buyback programme 2,626,590 56.40 148,144,132

Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, also referred to as the Market Abuse Regulation.

Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 2,952,579 own shares, equivalent to 1.9% of the share capital.

Transactional data relating to share buybacks are provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Susanne Biltoft, Director, Communications, on tel. +45 35 47 76 61.

Detailed transaction data

21 October 2019 22 October 2019 23 October 2019 24 October 2019 25 October 2019
Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK
XCSE 20.897 51,34 20.897 51,27 21.117 51,79 21.337 52,01 21.996 51,39
TRQX 0 0 0 0 0
TRQM 0 0 0 0 0
BATE 0 0 0 0 0
BATD 0 0 0 0 0
CHIX 0 0 0 0 0
CHID 0 0 0 0 0
Total 20.897 51,34 20.897 51,27 21.117 51,79 21.337 52,01 21.996 51,39
21 October 2019
Volume Price Venue Time CET
20.897 51,34
15 51,30 XCSE 20191021 9:10:07.982000
376 51,40 XCSE 20191021 9:16:43.989000
22 51,35 XCSE 20191021 9:33:02.687000
322 51,35 XCSE 20191021 9:33:02.687000
496 51,70 XCSE 20191021 10:00:45.661000
216 51,35 XCSE 20191021 10:14:25.167000
121 51,35 XCSE 20191021 10:14:25.167000
332 51,35 XCSE 20191021 10:42:20.482000
19 51,25 XCSE 20191021 11:01:19.914000
312 51,25 XCSE 20191021 11:01:19.914000
298 51,15 XCSE 20191021 11:20:31.961000
119 51,15 XCSE 20191021 11:20:31.961000
335 51,15 XCSE 20191021 13:23:32.654000
450 51,35 XCSE 20191021 15:38:11.434000
430 51,25 XCSE 20191021 15:56:44.898000
651 51,25 XCSE 20191021 15:56:44.898000
222 51,25 XCSE 20191021 15:56:44.898000
12 51,35 XCSE 20191021 16:44:14.491572
9 51,35 XCSE 20191021 16:45:37.322141
4.743 51,35 XCSE 20191021 16:49:40.665332
11.397 51,34 XCSE 20191021 16:51:43.692809
22 October 2019
Volume Price Venue Time CET
20.897 51,27
500 51,40 XCSE 20191022 9:17:37.328297
64 51,30 XCSE 20191022 9:24:32.557945
401 51,30 XCSE 20191022 9:24:32.557992
35 51,30 XCSE 20191022 9:24:32.558020
762 51,10 XCSE 20191022 9:44:41.577878
238 51,10 XCSE 20191022 9:44:41.620514
31 51,10 XCSE 20191022 9:55:13.923000
448 51,25 XCSE 20191022 10:47:28.050000
220 51,30 XCSE 20191022 12:07:20.324000
956 51,40 XCSE 20191022 13:46:56.498000
586 51,40 XCSE 20191022 13:54:50.423000
35 51,40 XCSE 20191022 13:54:50.446000
14 51,40 XCSE 20191022 13:54:50.467000
234 51,40 XCSE 20191022 13:54:50.467000
64 51,40 XCSE 20191022 13:54:50.467000
30 51,20 XCSE 20191022 14:02:50.526000
480 51,35 XCSE 20191022 14:52:50.185000
468 51,25 XCSE 20191022 15:02:07.181000
527 51,25 XCSE 20191022 15:12:13.787000
106 51,30 XCSE 20191022 15:50:41.026000
228 51,30 XCSE 20191022 15:50:41.027000
2.581 51,20 XCSE 20191022 16:24:08.209768
56 51,20 XCSE 20191022 16:24:08.209842
436 51,20 XCSE 20191022 16:24:08.209882
11.397 51,27 XCSE 20191022 16:36:15.482882
23 October 2019
Volume Price Venue Time CET
21.117 51,79
2 51,35 XCSE 20191023 9:21:11.362000
11 51,35 XCSE 20191023 9:43:46.359000
140 51,35 XCSE 20191023 9:43:46.359000
180 51,35 XCSE 20191023 9:43:46.359000
406 51,70 XCSE 20191023 10:36:12.761000
56 51,70 XCSE 20191023 10:36:12.761000
56 51,70 XCSE 20191023 10:36:12.761000
350 51,70 XCSE 20191023 10:36:12.761000
350 51,70 XCSE 20191023 10:36:12.782000
38 51,70 XCSE 20191023 10:36:12.782000
388 51,70 XCSE 20191023 10:36:12.783000
18 51,70 XCSE 20191023 10:36:12.783000
69 51,70 XCSE 20191023 10:36:12.783000
506 51,55 XCSE 20191023 11:07:33.042000
5 51,55 XCSE 20191023 11:07:33.042000
365 51,55 XCSE 20191023 12:26:51.567000
790 51,45 XCSE 20191023 12:50:07.813000
37 51,45 XCSE 20191023 12:50:07.813000
227 51,50 XCSE 20191023 13:09:50.897000
499 51,60 XCSE 20191023 13:51:52.488000
482 51,70 XCSE 20191023 14:27:09.566000
134 51,70 XCSE 20191023 15:00:48.192000
204 51,70 XCSE 20191023 15:00:48.192000
475 51,80 XCSE 20191023 15:15:37.865000
488 51,80 XCSE 20191023 15:32:59.862000
462 52,10 XCSE 20191023 16:26:39.849000
538 52,10 XCSE 20191023 16:26:39.849000
462 52,10 XCSE 20191023 16:29:33.691000
531 52,10 XCSE 20191023 16:29:33.691000
104 52,10 XCSE 20191023 16:29:33.691000
441 52,10 XCSE 20191023 16:40:07.853577
786 52,10 XCSE 20191023 16:40:07.853577
11.517 51,79 XCSE 20191023 16:42:11.021814
24 October 2019
Volume Price Venue Time CET
21.337 52,01
32 52,60 XCSE 20191024 9:07:18.855000
31 52,60 XCSE 20191024 9:28:54.788000
623 52,60 XCSE 20191024 9:28:54.788000
10 52,35 XCSE 20191024 9:55:59.523000
432 52,35 XCSE 20191024 9:55:59.523000
361 52,30 XCSE 20191024 10:06:20.635000
344 52,15 XCSE 20191024 10:37:15.299000
33 52,30 XCSE 20191024 12:06:11.613000
344 52,30 XCSE 20191024 12:06:11.613000
22 52,30 XCSE 20191024 12:06:11.613000
129 52,30 XCSE 20191024 12:06:11.660000
248 52,30 XCSE 20191024 12:06:49.756000
377 52,30 XCSE 20191024 12:06:49.756000
671 52,45 XCSE 20191024 13:07:36.887000
329 52,35 XCSE 20191024 13:23:20.122000
260 52,35 XCSE 20191024 13:23:20.122000
380 52,05 XCSE 20191024 14:42:21.980000
335 52,05 XCSE 20191024 14:42:21.980000
451 51,90 XCSE 20191024 14:46:39.145000
341 51,80 XCSE 20191024 14:59:42.251000
361 51,80 XCSE 20191024 15:36:40.731000
410 51,75 XCSE 20191024 15:36:52.584000
349 51,80 XCSE 20191024 15:51:25.982000
355 51,60 XCSE 20191024 16:13:45.144000
418 51,60 XCSE 20191024 16:14:15.367193
41 51,60 XCSE 20191024 16:14:15.367193
802 51,60 XCSE 20191024 16:14:15.367193
1.067 51,60 XCSE 20191024 16:14:15.367193
144 51,60 XCSE 20191024 16:14:15.367254
11.637 52,01 XCSE 20191024 16:18:43.138874
25 October 2019
Volume Price Venue Time CET
21.996 51,39
331 51,55 XCSE 20191025 9:41:25.213000
347 51,40 XCSE 20191025 9:51:31.557000
110 51,40 XCSE 20191025 9:51:31.594000
148 51,40 XCSE 20191025 9:51:31.594000
157 51,40 XCSE 20191025 9:51:31.594000
526 51,50 XCSE 20191025 10:12:03.967000
169 51,45 XCSE 20191025 10:20:04.966000
192 51,45 XCSE 20191025 10:26:59.111000
333 51,20 XCSE 20191025 11:03:28.340000
508 51,15 XCSE 20191025 11:41:09.709000
255 51,15 XCSE 20191025 12:00:51.582000
88 51,15 XCSE 20191025 12:01:24.778000
280 51,15 XCSE 20191025 12:01:24.778000
254 51,15 XCSE 20191025 12:22:32.809000
78 51,15 XCSE 20191025 12:22:34.523000
272 51,15 XCSE 20191025 13:05:22.479000
32 51,15 XCSE 20191025 13:05:22.479000
29 51,15 XCSE 20191025 13:05:22.479000
257 51,10 XCSE 20191025 13:32:14.952000
330 51,20 XCSE 20191025 14:01:14.896000
645 51,30 XCSE 20191025 14:32:53.000000
345 51,25 XCSE 20191025 14:54:07.393000
332 51,25 XCSE 20191025 15:09:59.476000
340 51,25 XCSE 20191025 15:24:51.577000
342 51,45 XCSE 20191025 15:49:13.662000
2.906 51,60 XCSE 20191025 16:32:29.899274
155 51,60 XCSE 20191025 16:32:29.899274
18 51,60 XCSE 20191025 16:32:29.899274
164 51,60 XCSE 20191025 16:32:29.899274
57 51,60 XCSE 20191025 16:32:29.899274
11.996 51,39 XCSE 20191025 16:34:03.175922

Disclaimer

Alm. Brand A/S published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 10:46:01 UTC
