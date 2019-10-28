Alm Brand A/S : Weekly report on share buybacks

28 October 2019

Announcement no. 66/2019

Alm. Brand - Weekly report on share buybacks

In the period 21 October 2019 to 25 October 2019, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 5.5 million as part of the share buyback programme announced on 5 February 2019. Of the total share buyback programme of up to DKK 235 million, ordinary share buybacks account for up to DKK 200 million, while DKK 35 million is bought for purposes of the group's share-based remuneration programme as announced 11 December 2018. The share buyback programme is expected to run until the end of March 2020.

In aggregate, shares of DKK 148.1 million have been bought back, equivalent to 63.0% of the overall programme. Out of the total share buyback, an amount of DKK 138.1 million relates to the ordinary share buyback of up to DKK 200 million, equivalent to a total of 69.1% of this programme.

Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made in week 43:

Date No. of

shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value

(DKK) 21 October 2019 20,897 51.34 1,072,852 22 October 2019 20,897 51.27 1,071,389 23 October 2019 21,117 51.79 1,093,649 24 October 2019 21,337 52.01 1,109,737 25 October 2019 21,996 51.39 1,130,374 Accumulated during the period 106,244 51.56 5,478,002 Accumulated under the share buyback programme 2,626,590 56.40 148,144,132

Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, also referred to as the Market Abuse Regulation.

Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 2,952,579 own shares, equivalent to 1.9% of the share capital.

Transactional data relating to share buybacks are provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Susanne Biltoft, Director, Communications, on tel. +45 35 47 76 61.

Detailed transaction data

21 October 2019 22 October 2019 23 October 2019 24 October 2019 25 October 2019 Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK XCSE 20.897 51,34 20.897 51,27 21.117 51,79 21.337 52,01 21.996 51,39 TRQX 0 0 0 0 0 TRQM 0 0 0 0 0 BATE 0 0 0 0 0 BATD 0 0 0 0 0 CHIX 0 0 0 0 0 CHID 0 0 0 0 0 Total 20.897 51,34 20.897 51,27 21.117 51,79 21.337 52,01 21.996 51,39

21 October 2019 Volume Price Venue Time CET 20.897 51,34 15 51,30 XCSE 20191021 9:10:07.982000 376 51,40 XCSE 20191021 9:16:43.989000 22 51,35 XCSE 20191021 9:33:02.687000 322 51,35 XCSE 20191021 9:33:02.687000 496 51,70 XCSE 20191021 10:00:45.661000 216 51,35 XCSE 20191021 10:14:25.167000 121 51,35 XCSE 20191021 10:14:25.167000 332 51,35 XCSE 20191021 10:42:20.482000 19 51,25 XCSE 20191021 11:01:19.914000 312 51,25 XCSE 20191021 11:01:19.914000 298 51,15 XCSE 20191021 11:20:31.961000 119 51,15 XCSE 20191021 11:20:31.961000 335 51,15 XCSE 20191021 13:23:32.654000 450 51,35 XCSE 20191021 15:38:11.434000 430 51,25 XCSE 20191021 15:56:44.898000 651 51,25 XCSE 20191021 15:56:44.898000 222 51,25 XCSE 20191021 15:56:44.898000 12 51,35 XCSE 20191021 16:44:14.491572 9 51,35 XCSE 20191021 16:45:37.322141 4.743 51,35 XCSE 20191021 16:49:40.665332 11.397 51,34 XCSE 20191021 16:51:43.692809

22 October 2019 Volume Price Venue Time CET 20.897 51,27 500 51,40 XCSE 20191022 9:17:37.328297 64 51,30 XCSE 20191022 9:24:32.557945 401 51,30 XCSE 20191022 9:24:32.557992 35 51,30 XCSE 20191022 9:24:32.558020 762 51,10 XCSE 20191022 9:44:41.577878 238 51,10 XCSE 20191022 9:44:41.620514 31 51,10 XCSE 20191022 9:55:13.923000 448 51,25 XCSE 20191022 10:47:28.050000 220 51,30 XCSE 20191022 12:07:20.324000 956 51,40 XCSE 20191022 13:46:56.498000 586 51,40 XCSE 20191022 13:54:50.423000 35 51,40 XCSE 20191022 13:54:50.446000 14 51,40 XCSE 20191022 13:54:50.467000 234 51,40 XCSE 20191022 13:54:50.467000 64 51,40 XCSE 20191022 13:54:50.467000 30 51,20 XCSE 20191022 14:02:50.526000 480 51,35 XCSE 20191022 14:52:50.185000 468 51,25 XCSE 20191022 15:02:07.181000 527 51,25 XCSE 20191022 15:12:13.787000 106 51,30 XCSE 20191022 15:50:41.026000 228 51,30 XCSE 20191022 15:50:41.027000 2.581 51,20 XCSE 20191022 16:24:08.209768 56 51,20 XCSE 20191022 16:24:08.209842 436 51,20 XCSE 20191022 16:24:08.209882 11.397 51,27 XCSE 20191022 16:36:15.482882

23 October 2019 Volume Price Venue Time CET 21.117 51,79 2 51,35 XCSE 20191023 9:21:11.362000 11 51,35 XCSE 20191023 9:43:46.359000 140 51,35 XCSE 20191023 9:43:46.359000 180 51,35 XCSE 20191023 9:43:46.359000 406 51,70 XCSE 20191023 10:36:12.761000 56 51,70 XCSE 20191023 10:36:12.761000 56 51,70 XCSE 20191023 10:36:12.761000 350 51,70 XCSE 20191023 10:36:12.761000 350 51,70 XCSE 20191023 10:36:12.782000 38 51,70 XCSE 20191023 10:36:12.782000 388 51,70 XCSE 20191023 10:36:12.783000 18 51,70 XCSE 20191023 10:36:12.783000 69 51,70 XCSE 20191023 10:36:12.783000 506 51,55 XCSE 20191023 11:07:33.042000 5 51,55 XCSE 20191023 11:07:33.042000 365 51,55 XCSE 20191023 12:26:51.567000 790 51,45 XCSE 20191023 12:50:07.813000 37 51,45 XCSE 20191023 12:50:07.813000 227 51,50 XCSE 20191023 13:09:50.897000 499 51,60 XCSE 20191023 13:51:52.488000 482 51,70 XCSE 20191023 14:27:09.566000 134 51,70 XCSE 20191023 15:00:48.192000 204 51,70 XCSE 20191023 15:00:48.192000 475 51,80 XCSE 20191023 15:15:37.865000 488 51,80 XCSE 20191023 15:32:59.862000 462 52,10 XCSE 20191023 16:26:39.849000 538 52,10 XCSE 20191023 16:26:39.849000 462 52,10 XCSE 20191023 16:29:33.691000 531 52,10 XCSE 20191023 16:29:33.691000 104 52,10 XCSE 20191023 16:29:33.691000 441 52,10 XCSE 20191023 16:40:07.853577 786 52,10 XCSE 20191023 16:40:07.853577 11.517 51,79 XCSE 20191023 16:42:11.021814

24 October 2019 Volume Price Venue Time CET 21.337 52,01 32 52,60 XCSE 20191024 9:07:18.855000 31 52,60 XCSE 20191024 9:28:54.788000 623 52,60 XCSE 20191024 9:28:54.788000 10 52,35 XCSE 20191024 9:55:59.523000 432 52,35 XCSE 20191024 9:55:59.523000 361 52,30 XCSE 20191024 10:06:20.635000 344 52,15 XCSE 20191024 10:37:15.299000 33 52,30 XCSE 20191024 12:06:11.613000 344 52,30 XCSE 20191024 12:06:11.613000 22 52,30 XCSE 20191024 12:06:11.613000 129 52,30 XCSE 20191024 12:06:11.660000 248 52,30 XCSE 20191024 12:06:49.756000 377 52,30 XCSE 20191024 12:06:49.756000 671 52,45 XCSE 20191024 13:07:36.887000 329 52,35 XCSE 20191024 13:23:20.122000 260 52,35 XCSE 20191024 13:23:20.122000 380 52,05 XCSE 20191024 14:42:21.980000 335 52,05 XCSE 20191024 14:42:21.980000 451 51,90 XCSE 20191024 14:46:39.145000 341 51,80 XCSE 20191024 14:59:42.251000 361 51,80 XCSE 20191024 15:36:40.731000 410 51,75 XCSE 20191024 15:36:52.584000 349 51,80 XCSE 20191024 15:51:25.982000 355 51,60 XCSE 20191024 16:13:45.144000 418 51,60 XCSE 20191024 16:14:15.367193 41 51,60 XCSE 20191024 16:14:15.367193 802 51,60 XCSE 20191024 16:14:15.367193 1.067 51,60 XCSE 20191024 16:14:15.367193 144 51,60 XCSE 20191024 16:14:15.367254 11.637 52,01 XCSE 20191024 16:18:43.138874