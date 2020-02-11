Log in
ALMA MEDIA OYJ

ALMA MEDIA OYJ

(ALMA)
  
Alma Media Oyj : Sanoma buys 15 Finnish papers, printer for $125 mln

02/11/2020 | 02:05am EST

Finnish media group Sanoma Oyj said on Tuesday it has agreed to buy Alma Media's regional news media business in a deal valued at 115 million euros (96.79 million pounds).

The acquired businesses include the daily Aamulehti, 14 regional newspapers, and a printing house in Tampere.

Sanoma said the deal value includes 42 million euros of net debt and advances received at end of 2019.

Alma Media said in a separate statement it would book a capital gain of 58 million euros when the deal is closed, which is seen happening by late-2020.

The units had preliminary, unaudited revenues of 99 million euros in 2019, and a pro forma adjusted operating profit of 10 million, Alma said.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALMA MEDIA OYJ 1.90% 8.58 Delayed Quote.7.79%
SANOMA OYJ 6.58% 11.34 Delayed Quote.20.06%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 344 M
EBIT 2019 61,9 M
Net income 2019 41,5 M
Debt 2019 38,4 M
Yield 2019 4,74%
P/E ratio 2019 17,2x
P/E ratio 2020 13,9x
EV / Sales2019 2,16x
EV / Sales2020 2,08x
Capitalization 705 M
Chart ALMA MEDIA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Alma Media Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALMA MEDIA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 9,03  €
Last Close Price 8,58  €
Spread / Highest target 9,56%
Spread / Average Target 5,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kai Telanne President & Chief Executive Officer
Petri Kalervo Niemisvirta Chairman
Catharina von Stackelberg-Hammarén Vice Chairman
Esa Tapio Lager Independent Director
Matti Tapio Korkiatupa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALMA MEDIA OYJ7.79%789
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED6.60%458 510
NETFLIX14.68%152 591
NASPERS LIMITED12.95%72 923
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.34.53%62 569
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-0.82%26 219
