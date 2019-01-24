Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Almaden Minerals Ltd.    AMM   CA0202833053

ALMADEN MINERALS LTD. (AMM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Almaden Files Feasibility Study of the Ixtaca Gold-Silver Project, Mexico

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 08:34pm EST

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Almaden Minerals Ltd. (“Almaden” or “the Company”; TSX: AMM; NYSE American: AAU) announces that the independent NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Feasibility Study of the Ixtaca Gold-Silver Project located in Puebla State, Mexico (the "FS"), has been filed on SEDAR. A summary of findings from the FS was announced in Almaden’s press release issued December 11, 2018. The full report, prepared by Moose Mountain Technical Services (“MMTS”), can be viewed under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com.

The independent qualified persons responsible for preparing the FS are Tracey Meintjes, P.Eng. and Jesse Aarsen, P.Eng. of MMTS, Kris Raffle, P.Geo. of APEX Geoscience Ltd., Gary Giroux, P.Eng. of Giroux Consultants Ltd., and Clara Balasko, PE and Edward Wellman, PE, PG, CEG of SRK Consulting (U.S.), Inc., all of whom act as independent consultants to the Company, are Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and have reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Almaden
Almaden Minerals Ltd. owns 100% of the Ixtaca project in Puebla State, Mexico, subject to a 2.0% NSR royalty held by Almadex Minerals Ltd. The Ixtaca Gold-Silver Deposit was discovered by Almaden in 2010.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

“Morgan Poliquin”          
Morgan J. Poliquin, Ph.D., P.Eng.
President, CEO and Director
Almaden Minerals Ltd.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) nor the NYSE MKT have reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release which has been prepared by management.

Contact Information:

Almaden Minerals Ltd.
Tel. 604.689.7644
Email: info@almadenminerals.com
http://www.almadenminerals.com/

Imagotipo_almaden.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALMADEN MINERALS LTD.
08:34pAlmaden Files Feasibility Study of the Ixtaca Gold-Silver Project, Mexico
GL
2018Almaden Appoints Financial Advisor to Assist in Arranging Project Finance for..
GL
2018ALMADEN MINERALS : Reports 42% After-Tax IRR With 203,000 ozs Gold Equivalent Pr..
AQ
2018Almaden Infill Hole Hits 40.00 M of 4.00 g/t Gold and 35.1 g/t Silver Within ..
GL
2018Almaden Completes Dismantling of the Rock Creek Mill in Preparation for Shipp..
GL
2018ALMADEN MINERALS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018ALMADEN MINERALS : Achieves 39% Gold And 47% Silver Mill Feed Grade Increase fro..
AQ
2018ALMADEN MINERALS : July 16th, 2018 Almaden Achieves 39% Gold And 47% Silver Mill..
PU
2018Almaden Achieves 39% Gold And 47% Silver Mill Feed Grade Increase From Bulk O..
GL
2018Almaden Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
GL
More news
Chart ALMADEN MINERALS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Almaden Minerals Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALMADEN MINERALS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,55  CAD
Spread / Average Target 63%
Managers
NameTitle
Morgan James Poliquin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Duane Poliquin Chairman
Laurence Morris Vice President-Projects & Operations
Korm Trieu Chief Financial Officer
Gerald George Carlson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALMADEN MINERALS LTD.4.40%79
BARRICK GOLD CORP-14.60%20 666
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-7.36%17 152
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED5.50%12 584
POLYUS PAO--.--%10 916
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-4.72%9 194
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.