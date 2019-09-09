Almaden Minerals : September 9th,2019 Almaden appoints Dr. John Thomas as Vice President, Project Development, to oversee detailed engineering and construction of the Ixtaca Gold/Silver Deposit, Mexico

NEWS RELEASE

September 9, 2019

Almaden appoints Dr. John Thomas as Vice President, Project Development, to oversee detailed

engineering and construction of the Ixtaca Gold/Silver Deposit, Mexico

Vancouver, B.C. Almaden Minerals Ltd. ("Almaden" or "the Company"; TSX: AMM; NYSE American: AAU) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. John Thomas to the position of Vice President, Project Development. In this role as an officer of the Company, and contingent upon permitting and project financing, Mr. Thomas will be responsible for pre-developmentengineering and construction of the Ixtaca Project.

Dr. Thomas is a professional engineer, and holds a BSc, an MSc and a PhD in chemical engineering from the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom. He also received a diploma in accounting and finance from the U.K. Association of Certified Accountants. He has 46 years of experience in the mining industry, including both base metal and precious metal projects in several countries including Brazil, Venezuela, Costa Rica, Russia, Kazakhstan, Canada and Zambia. His experience covers a wide range of activities in the mining industry from process development, management of feasibility studies, engineering and management of construction, and operation of mines. He served as VP Projects for Atlantic Gold for six years during which time he acted as a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 for the construction of the Moose River Consolidated Mine.

J.D. Poliquin, chairman of Almaden stated, "John has been consulting to Almaden for many months, and we are pleased to welcome him in a permanent position. Pending the successful outcome of permitting and project financing, John's focus at Almaden will be to repeat his recent success at Atlantic Gold, by bringing the Ixtaca project into production on time and on budget. We look forward to his contribution to our growing construction and operations team."

About Almaden

Almaden Minerals Ltd. owns 100% of the Ixtaca project in Puebla State, Mexico, subject to a 2.0% NSR royalty held by Almadex Minerals Ltd. The Ixtaca Gold-Silver Deposit was discovered by Almaden in 2010.

