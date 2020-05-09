Almadex Minerals : May 9th, 2020 Almadex Minerals Ltd. Grants Stock Options

NEWS RELEASE

May 7, 2020

ALMADEX MINERALS LTD. GRANTS STOCK OPTIONS

VANCOUVER, B.C. Almadex Minerals Ltd. ("Almadex" or the "Company") (TSX-V: DEX) announces that, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, it has granted stock options to certain directors, employees, and consultants of the Company to purchase an aggregate 425,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.19 per share which expire on May 9, 2022.

Almadex Minerals Ltd. is an exploration company that holds a large mineral portfolio consisting of projects and NSR royalties in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. This portfolio is the direct result of over 35 years of prospecting and deal- making by Almadex's management team. Almadex owns a number of portable diamond drill rigs, enabling it to conduct cost effective first pass exploration drilling in house.

