ALMIRALL, S.A.    ALM   ES0157097017

ALMIRALL, S.A.

(ALM)
  
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/24 02:53:18 am
12.525 EUR   -1.14%
02:51aALMIRALL S A : Spain's Almirall reports 2019 profit hike
RE
01:54aALMIRALL S A : and Paratek enter into a License Agreement for Seysara® in China
PU

Almirall S A : Spain's Almirall reports 2019 profit hike

02/24/2020 | 02:51am EST

Spain's Almirall reported on Monday a 36% increase in net profit for 2019 thanks to a 12.7% hike in sales that the pharmaceutical company expects to continue in 2020.

The Barcelona-based group reported a net profit of 105.9 million euros (88.5 million pounds) for full year 2019 versus 77.7 million euros (65 million pounds) a year ago. Its revenue was 855.3 million euros versus 756.9 million the year before.

Almirall said its net sales would grow in low to mid single-digit terms in 2020, but the company lowered its EBIDTA forecast for this year in expectation of a potential hit from government measures in Spain.

The company reported a 2019 EBITDA of 304.2 million euros versus 209.5 million the year before. For 2020 it forecasts it to be between 260 and 280 million euros.

(Reporting by Joan Faus; Editing by Nathan Allen and Louise Heavens)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 879 M
EBIT 2019 175 M
Net income 2019 117 M
Debt 2019 413 M
Yield 2019 1,63%
P/E ratio 2019 19,0x
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
EV / Sales2019 2,99x
EV / Sales2020 2,71x
Capitalization 2 212 M
Chart ALMIRALL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Almirall, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALMIRALL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 19,11  €
Last Close Price 12,67  €
Spread / Highest target 57,9%
Spread / Average Target 50,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Guenter Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jorge Gallardo Ballart Chairman
Michael McClellan Chief Financial Officer
Eloi Crespo Cervera Vice President-Manufacturing & Technical Services
Bhushan D. Hardas Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALMIRALL, S.A.-13.46%2 402
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.78%395 024
ROCHE HOLDING AG10.08%300 195
NOVARTIS2.89%218 568
MERCK AND COMPANY-9.47%209 636
PFIZER-8.83%197 679
