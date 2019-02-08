Almirall : AlmirallShare, a successful platform to find innovative solutions in medical dermatology

Spain,

8thFebruary 2019

AlmirallShare, the open innovation R&D platform of Almirall, S.A. (ALM), has attracted the attention of scientists from universities, research centres, and start-ups interested in dermatological research, proving to be a successful platform designed to facilitate the establishment of collaborations in dermatological research and find innovative solutions in medical dermatology. To date, over 450 scientists from all continents have subscribed to AlmirallShare and over 170 different proposals have been received.

AlmirallShare addresses challenges such as the identification of therapeutic targets and experimental disease models, the development of new therapeutic treatments as well as novel technologies in dermatology. These challenges are translated into Calls for Proposals (CFPs) that are published on AlmirallShare web page (sharedinnovation.almirall.com), so that scientists from all continents can submit their proposals for collaborations.

Since its launch in September 2017, we have issued three CFPs. The first CFP was focused on increasing the understanding of skin pathology in our core diseases by funding the development of translational preclinical models.

In 2018, we issued the CFP 'Adding Value to Your Assets' to find a use for existing advanced small molecules in the therapeutic treatment of diseases. It will be open on permanent basis. The most recent CFP, 'Novel Targets for Skin Health', offered research funding for work on novel targets that may form the basis for new medicines in dermatological diseases. It is open until the end of February 2019.

Outstanding results of 2018 are the establishment of two research partnerships on preclinical models for atopic dermatitis. We have funded research by Professor Dr. Günther Eissner, Principal Investigator of Translational Systems Biology, and Dr. Leila Smith, from the System Biology Ireland, at the University College Dublin (Ireland) on the development of a novel atopic dermatitis murine model. The work by Professor Craig Murdoch, Dr. Helen Colley and Dr. Simon Dandy from the University of Sheffield (UK) on the development of an immune competent human skin equivalent model of atopic dermatitis for preclinical drug testing has also been supported. On top of that, two biotech companies have been identified as new providers of state-of-the-art experimental models.

'We are excited about AlmirallShare results achieved so far. We have started our journey to develop new therapies for medical dermatology sharing Science and innovation with the Scientific community', said Maribel Crespo, AlmirallShare Leader. 'AlmirallShare is helping to advance our R&D strategy, focused on delivering true breakthrough innovation and real differentiation for patients and healthcare professionals'.

Additional proposals selected from 2018 calls are currently being explored and new scientific collaborations will start very soon.

About AlmirallShare

AlmirallShare is an open innovation platform designed to facilitate the establishment of collaborations in dermatological research and find innovative solutions in medical dermatology. By putting together the Science and creativity of experts around the world and Almirall's own expertise, the AlmirallShare initiative will accelerate the generation of new treatments for skin conditions.

About Almirall

Almirall is a leading skin-health focused global pharmaceutical company that partners with healthcare professionals, applying Science to provide medical solutions to patients & future generations. Our efforts are focused on fighting against skin health diseases and helping people feel and look their best. We support healthcare professionals in its continuous improvement, bringing our innovative solutions where they are needed.

The company, founded 75 years ago and with headquarters in Barcelona, is listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (ticker: ALM). Almirall has become a key element of value creation to society according to its commitment with its major shareholders and its decision to help others, to understand their challenges and to use Science to provide them with solutions for real life. Total revenues in 2017 were 755.8 million euros. More than 1,830 employees are devoted to Science.