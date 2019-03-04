Almirall : Announces Late-Breaking Oral Presentation of KX2-391 Ointment in Two Phase III Studies at the American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting

Spain

4th February 2019

Almirall, S.A. (ALM), today announced that an abstract reporting the results from two Phase III studies of KX2-391 Ointment in the treatment of actinic keratosis has been accepted for presentation at the Late-Breaking Research Program at the 2019 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting, to take place March 1-5, 2019 in Washington, DC.

The presentation (Abstract 11216), with the title 'KX2-391 Ointment 1%, a Novel Dual Src/Tubulin Inhibitor, is Efficacious and Safe in the Treatment of Adults with Actinic Keratosis in Two Phase III Studies', will be delivered in Session S034 (Late-breaking Research: Clinical Trials) on Saturday, March 2, 2019, between 1:00pm and 4:00pm Eastern Time in Ballroom A at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

The two Phase III studies (KX01-AK-003 and KX01-AK-004) are double-blind, vehicle-controlled, randomized, parallel group, multicenter, efficacy and safety studies of KX2-391 Ointment 1% in adults with actinic keratosis on the face or scalp. Each study enrolled 351 subjects in 31 US sites, totaling 702 subjects in 62 US sites. The results of the previous Phase II study of KX2-391 Ointment 1% were reported in the 2018 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting in San Diego in February 2018.

Almirall and Athenex entered into a strategic partnership in December 2017 to further develop and commercialize KX2-391 for the treatment of actinic keratosis and other skin conditions in the United States and Europe, including Russia. Athenex is responsible for conducting all preclinical and clinical studies up to US FDA approval. Almirall will employ its expertise to support the development in Europe and also to commercialize the product in the licensed territories. Projected peak sales for KX2-391 are expected to be in excess of €250 million.

