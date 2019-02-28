Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Almirall SA    ALM   ES0157097017

ALMIRALL SA

(ALM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Almirall : Nuevolution Partnership Achieves First Collaboration Milestone for Dermatology diseases

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 02:56am EST

Spain
28th February 2019

Almirall, S.A. (ALM) announced today that a key milestone under the collaboration with Nuevolution has been achieved.

The strategic collaboration was entered on December 12, 2016 with the aim to develop innovative RORγt inhibitors with best-in-class potential for the oral and topical treatment of Dermatology diseases and Psoriatic Arthritis.

A significant part of the collaboration work has been to evaluate preclinical safety parameters of RORγt inhibition and to comprehensively de-risk the program prior to any human testing. The milestone data achieved supports a program with a Candidate Drug (CD) having best-in-class potential.

The program continues its progression towards clinical development. The positive result triggered a contractual milestone to Nuevolution.

Bhushan Hardas, M.D., MBA, Chief Scientific Officer of Almirall, commented 'we are very pleased with the progress achieved in our strategic collaboration with Nuevolution, which reflects Almirall's commitment to becoming a leader in medical dermatology by reinforcing our pipeline with true innovative best in class solutions'.

Alex H. Gouliaev, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Nuevolution, commented: 'this underscores the positive opportunities for this very unique program. The program development has benefitted significantly from much synergy between and dedication by the teams'.

Almirall had one of the highest levels of R&D investments in the Spanish Pharmaceutical Industry in 2018, representing over 12% of Net Sales (€88 MM). In addition, Almirall invests in assets, strategic partnerships and collaborations in research.

About Almirall

Almirall is a leading skin-health focused global pharmaceutical company that partners with healthcare professionals, applying Science to provide medical solutions to patients and future generations. Our efforts are focused on fighting against skin health diseases and helping people feel and look their best. We support healthcare professionals by continuous improvement, bringing our innovative solutions where they are needed.

The company, founded almost 75 years ago with headquarters in Barcelona, is listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (ticker: ALM). Almirall has been key in value creation to society according to its commitment with to major shareholders and through its decision to help others, to understand their challenges and to use Science to provide solutions for real life. Total revenues in 2017 were 755.8 million euros. More than 1,800 employees are devoted to Science.

For more information, please visit almirall.com

About Nuevolution

Nuevolution AB (publ) is a leading small molecule drug discovery biotech company founded in 2001, and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. Nuevolution partners its discovery platform and develops its programs alone and in collaboration with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to seek future benefit for patients in need of novel medical treatment options. Nuevolution's internal programs are focused on therapeutically important diseases targets within severe inflammatory diseases and cancer.

Nuevolution AB (publ) is listed at Nasdaq in Stockholm, Sweden (ticker: NUE). More information about Nuevolution can be found on: www.nuevolution.com

Disclaimer

Almirall SA published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 07:55:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALMIRALL SA
02:56aALMIRALL : Nuevolution Partnership Achieves First Collaboration Milestone for De..
PU
02/25ALMIRALL : Full-Year 2018 Results
PU
02/20ALMIRALL SA : annual earnings release
02/08ALMIRALL : AlmirallShare, a successful platform to find innovative solutions in ..
PU
01/03ALMIRALL : S.A. to present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco
PU
2018ALMIRALL : releases results of onychomycosis phase III trial of P-3058
AQ
2018ALMIRALL : announces that the Phase III trial of P-3058 for onychomycosis achiev..
PU
2018ALMIRALL : And X-Chem Announce Dermatology-Focused Drug Discovery Collaboration
AQ
2018ALMIRALL : and X-Chem will collaborate to develop oral compounds for dermatologi..
PU
2018ALMIRALL : builds the largest self-consumption photovoltaic plant in Catalonia
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 896 M
EBIT 2019 192 M
Net income 2019 120 M
Finance 2019 131 M
Yield 2019 1,35%
P/E ratio 2019 21,53
P/E ratio 2020 17,21
EV / Sales 2019 2,85x
EV / Sales 2020 2,56x
Capitalization 2 684 M
Chart ALMIRALL SA
Duration : Period :
Almirall SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALMIRALL SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 16,4 €
Spread / Average Target 6,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Guenter Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jorge Gallardo Ballart Chairman
David Nieto Chief Financial Officer
Eloi Crespo Cervera Vice President-Manufacturing & Technical Services
Bhushan D. Hardas Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALMIRALL SA15.48%3 053
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.47%362 480
PFIZER-1.44%249 516
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.14.59%239 837
NOVARTIS8.95%233 395
MERCK AND COMPANY5.67%209 954
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.