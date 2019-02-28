Almirall : Nuevolution Partnership Achieves First Collaboration Milestone for Dermatology diseases

Spain

Almirall, S.A. (ALM) announced today that a key milestone under the collaboration with Nuevolution has been achieved.

The strategic collaboration was entered on December 12, 2016 with the aim to develop innovative RORγt inhibitors with best-in-class potential for the oral and topical treatment of Dermatology diseases and Psoriatic Arthritis.

A significant part of the collaboration work has been to evaluate preclinical safety parameters of RORγt inhibition and to comprehensively de-risk the program prior to any human testing. The milestone data achieved supports a program with a Candidate Drug (CD) having best-in-class potential.

The program continues its progression towards clinical development. The positive result triggered a contractual milestone to Nuevolution.

Bhushan Hardas, M.D., MBA, Chief Scientific Officer of Almirall, commented 'we are very pleased with the progress achieved in our strategic collaboration with Nuevolution, which reflects Almirall's commitment to becoming a leader in medical dermatology by reinforcing our pipeline with true innovative best in class solutions'.

Alex H. Gouliaev, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Nuevolution, commented: 'this underscores the positive opportunities for this very unique program. The program development has benefitted significantly from much synergy between and dedication by the teams'.

Almirall had one of the highest levels of R&D investments in the Spanish Pharmaceutical Industry in 2018, representing over 12% of Net Sales (€88 MM). In addition, Almirall invests in assets, strategic partnerships and collaborations in research.

About Almirall

Almirall is a leading skin-health focused global pharmaceutical company that partners with healthcare professionals, applying Science to provide medical solutions to patients and future generations. Our efforts are focused on fighting against skin health diseases and helping people feel and look their best. We support healthcare professionals by continuous improvement, bringing our innovative solutions where they are needed.

The company, founded almost 75 years ago with headquarters in Barcelona, is listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (ticker: ALM). Almirall has been key in value creation to society according to its commitment with to major shareholders and through its decision to help others, to understand their challenges and to use Science to provide solutions for real life. Total revenues in 2017 were 755.8 million euros. More than 1,800 employees are devoted to Science.

For more information, please visit almirall.com

About Nuevolution

Nuevolution AB (publ) is a leading small molecule drug discovery biotech company founded in 2001, and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. Nuevolution partners its discovery platform and develops its programs alone and in collaboration with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to seek future benefit for patients in need of novel medical treatment options. Nuevolution's internal programs are focused on therapeutically important diseases targets within severe inflammatory diseases and cancer.

Nuevolution AB (publ) is listed at Nasdaq in Stockholm, Sweden (ticker: NUE). More information about Nuevolution can be found on: www.nuevolution.com