Almirall : recognized as distinguished Corporate Leader by American Skin Association – Unveiled patient-proven purpose

April 11th 2019

Almirall, S.A (ALM) was recognized this week with the Distinguished Corporate Leadership award by the American Skin Association (ASA).

Ron Menezes, President and General Manager of Almirall, LLC received the award on behalf of the more than 1800 employees of the company from around the globe. He talked about Almirall's corporate purpose of helping patients realize a healthy life, which aligns to the mission of the ASA. To illustrate this, he gave a moving presentation about a real acne patient whose successful treatment transformed their world.

'This was a 16 years old male patient with severe acne who was hiding away from the world' mentioned Ron Menezes. 'He wouldn't meet the eyes of his dermatologist when he first visited him to get help. At his first follow up visit 4 weeks later he already had a significant improvement, but more importantly he had 'come out of his shell' as his mother said. He was reaching out to friends again and was socializing, and she was relieved and happy to see that.' Concluding, Ron Menezes said 'This demonstrates how by helping patients achieve treatment of their skin diseases we can transform their world for the better.'

The mission of the ASA is to advance research, champion skin health and drive public awareness about skin disease. Over the course of their 32 years history to date, the visionary leadership of the Association has supported the work of over 300 scientists and investigators by committing more than $50 MM to advance dermatological research. Their successful projects have included the establishment of a model research facility at Weill Cornell medical college and providing free instruction on sun protection and skin health through award-winning public-school programs.

Dr. David Norris, University of Colorado and President of the board of directors for the ASA, who presented Ron Menezes with the Corporate Leadership award, highlighted Almirall's contribution to the field of dermatology. 'I'm impressed with Almirall's spectrum of new treatments for important skin diseases, in some areas that we, as clinicians, haven't had new treatments in for years. Through pharmacological innovation and strong commitment to global health care partnerships, Almirall is dedicated to providing the tools, knowledge and science to improve the health of patients worldwide'.

The recognition of Almirall by the ASA is the latest achievement in the company's goal of being recognized as a leader in medical dermatology in the US and globally.

Peter Guenter, CEO of Almirall SA said 'We are pleased to have received this award from such an esteemed organization. The ASA mission aligns with the new Almirall's corporate purpose of transforming the patients' world by helping them realize their hopes and dreams for a healthy life. We look forward to working with them, and the rest of the dermatology community, to make this purpose a reality'.

About Almirall

Almirall is a leading skin-health focused global pharmaceutical company that partners with healthcare professionals, applying Science to provide medical solutions to patients and future generations. Our efforts are focused on fighting against skin health diseases and helping people feel and look their best. We support healthcare professionals by continuous improvement, bringing our innovative solutions where they are needed.

The company, founded almost 75 years ago with headquarters in Barcelona, is listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (ticker: ALM). Almirall has been key in value creation to society according to its commitment with to major shareholders and through its decision to help others, to understand their challenges and to use Science to provide solutions for real life. Total revenues in 2018 were 811 million euros. More than 1,800 employees are devoted to Science.