Almonty Industries : Announces Execution of Memorandum of Understanding with Provincial and County Governments for Collaboration and Supports for Sangdong Mine Development Project

TORONTO - (BUSINESS WIRE) - May 7, 2020 - Almonty Industries Inc. (TSX:AII) ('Almonty') announces the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding ('MOU') among Gangwon Provincial Government, Yeongwol County Government and Almonty Korea Tungsten ('AKT'), its wholly owned subsidiary in South Korea on the 7th of May, 2020.

The MOU was signed in the Office of Gangwon Provincial Government by Governor Moon-Soon Choi, Mayor Myeong-Seo Choi of Yeongwol County, Mr. Tiger Kim - Almonty's Korea Representative, and Mr. Lewis Black - President & CEO of AKT who joined the ceremony via video conferencing due to the travel restriction set by COVID-19.

The MOU stipulates that, in recognition of the importance of tungsten and the development of Sangdong Mine to the national economy and competitiveness, both municipal governments shall cooperate as much as possible for administrative and financial supports including grant of permits, subsidies and tax exemption. It also states that the municipal governments shall fully cooperate and support in providing required infrastructure for the successful development of the project.

In the press conference followed, the Governor and the Mayor disclosed the plan to reinforce the Provincial and County Decrees to include the development of tungsten, one of the '5 Critical Materials' designated by the Korean government, as the strategic area of thrust for the Province together with rare earth elements which will materialize the long-cherished plan for developing the Province as the hub of strategic minerals taking advantage of its mineral richness and geographical proximity to North Korea.