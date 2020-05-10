Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Almonty Industries Inc.    AII   CA0203981034

ALMONTY INDUSTRIES INC.

(AII)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Almonty Industries : Announces Execution of Memorandum of Understanding with Provincial and County Governments for Collaboration and Supports for Sangdong Mine Development Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/10/2020 | 08:29pm EDT

TORONTO - (BUSINESS WIRE) - May 7, 2020 - Almonty Industries Inc. (TSX:AII) ('Almonty') announces the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding ('MOU') among Gangwon Provincial Government, Yeongwol County Government and Almonty Korea Tungsten ('AKT'), its wholly owned subsidiary in South Korea on the 7th of May, 2020.

The MOU was signed in the Office of Gangwon Provincial Government by Governor Moon-Soon Choi, Mayor Myeong-Seo Choi of Yeongwol County, Mr. Tiger Kim - Almonty's Korea Representative, and Mr. Lewis Black - President & CEO of AKT who joined the ceremony via video conferencing due to the travel restriction set by COVID-19.

The MOU stipulates that, in recognition of the importance of tungsten and the development of Sangdong Mine to the national economy and competitiveness, both municipal governments shall cooperate as much as possible for administrative and financial supports including grant of permits, subsidies and tax exemption. It also states that the municipal governments shall fully cooperate and support in providing required infrastructure for the successful development of the project.

In the press conference followed, the Governor and the Mayor disclosed the plan to reinforce the Provincial and County Decrees to include the development of tungsten, one of the '5 Critical Materials' designated by the Korean government, as the strategic area of thrust for the Province together with rare earth elements which will materialize the long-cherished plan for developing the Province as the hub of strategic minerals taking advantage of its mineral richness and geographical proximity to North Korea.

Almonty's Chairman, President and CEO Lewis Black said:

'We take this execution of MOU as a meaningful event in the development of the Sangdong tungsten mine. In addition to the administrative supports provided by both municipal governments to date, this MOU will surely provide a momentum to the facilitation of the ongoing process of the US$76 million KfW IPEX-Bank project loan closure.
The designation of tungsten as one of '5 Critical Materials' of the nation and the declaration of the Sangdong project as one of the backbones of the strategic mineral hub signify how the governments of Korea view the Sangdong Mine project.
As stated in the MOU signing ceremony to His Excellency Governor Choi, Mayor Choi and the press, it is our duty and obligation to return the overwhelming supports of municipal governments and the community through the successful completion of the Sangdong project, making it the representative mine of Korea in every aspect. Particularly, we will put in our best to complete the mission given to us by the Governor and the Mayor to develop Sangdong as a center of Korea's global competitiveness in the era of intensifying resource war.'

Disclaimer

Almonty Industries Inc. published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 00:28:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALMONTY INDUSTRIES INC.
08:29pALMONTY INDUSTRIES : Announces Execution of Memorandum of Understanding with Pro..
PU
05/07ALMONTY INDUSTRIES : is Interviewed by Oswald Salcher
PU
04/27ALMONTY INDUSTRIES : Governor Moon-Soon Choi expresses his support for one of So..
PU
03/16ALMONTY INDUSTRIES : Posts status of sangdong mine with regard to coronavirus
AQ
03/13ALMONTY INDUSTRIES : Posts Status of Sangdong Mine With Regard to Coronavirus
BU
03/06ALMONTY INDUSTRIES INC. : Completes Financing Transaction of US$2 Million
BU
03/05ALMONTY INDUSTRIES : - The Story behind Panasqueira Mines
AQ
02/24ALMONTY INDUSTRIES INC. : Announces That KfW IPEX-Bank Has Received the Prelimin..
BU
02/19ALMONTY INDUSTRIES : Announces the Closing of the Final Tranche of Its Private P..
BU
02/11ALMONTY INDUSTRIES : Appoints European Investor Relations Advisor
BU
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 54,9 M
EBIT 2019 10,5 M
Net income 2019 7,03 M
Debt 2019 49,4 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 13,3x
P/E ratio 2020 53,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,48x
EV / Sales2020 3,16x
Capitalization 86,7 M
Chart ALMONTY INDUSTRIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Almonty Industries Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALMONTY INDUSTRIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,45  CAD
Last Close Price 0,53  CAD
Spread / Highest target 174%
Spread / Average Target 174%
Spread / Lowest Target 174%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lewis Black Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark N. Gelmon Chief Financial Officer & Director
Daniel D'Amato Non-Independent Director
Mark A. Trachuk Independent Director
Thomas Gutschlag Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALMONTY INDUSTRIES INC.28.57%62
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-10.41%43 312
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-18.90%26 632
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-29.80%13 373
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-0.40%10 379
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.3.76%7 004
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group