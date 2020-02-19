Almonty Industries : Announces the Closing of the Final Tranche of Its Private Placement

Log in
02/19/2020 | 03:26pm EST

Almonty Industries Inc. (“Almonty” or the “Company”) (TSX: AII / OTCQX: ALMTF / Frankfurt: 1MR) announces that it has successfully closed the final tranche of its private placement previously announced on November 27, 2019 (the “Financing”), by issuing 747,244 units for aggregate gross proceeds of $474,500. Each unit was priced at $0.635 per unit and is comprised of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant. Each share purchase warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.75 per share for a period of 36 months from the date of closing.

The units are subject to a hold period expiring on June 20, 2020.

About Almonty

The principal business of Toronto, Canada-based Almonty Industries Inc. is the mining, processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Los Santos mine in western Spain and its Panasqueira mine in Portugal as well as the development of its Sangdong tungsten mine in Gangwon Province, South Korea and the development of the Valtreixal tin/tungsten project in north western Spain. The Los Santos mine was acquired by Almonty in September 2011 and is located approximately 50 kilometres from Salamanca in western Spain and produces tungsten concentrate. The Panasqueira mine, which has been in production since 1896, is located approximately 260 kilometres northeast of Lisbon, Portugal, was acquired in January 2016 and produces tungsten concentrate. The Sangdong mine, which was historically one of the largest tungsten mines in the world and one of the few long-life, high-grade tungsten deposits outside of China, was acquired in September 2015 through the acquisition of a 100% interest in Woulfe Mining Corp. Almonty owns 100% of the Valtreixal tin-tungsten project in north-western Spain. Further information about Almonty’s activities may be found at www.almonty.com and under Almonty’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Legal Notice

The release, publication or distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and therefore persons in such jurisdictions into which this announcement is released, published or distributed should inform themselves about and observe such restrictions.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 42,5 M
EBIT 2020 4,79 M
Net income 2020 2,11 M
Debt 2020 47,4 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 64,0x
P/E ratio 2021 21,3x
EV / Sales2020 3,87x
EV / Sales2021 1,73x
Capitalization 117 M
Chart ALMONTY INDUSTRIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Almonty Industries Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALMONTY INDUSTRIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,45  CAD
Last Close Price 0,64  CAD
Spread / Highest target 127%
Spread / Average Target 127%
Spread / Lowest Target 127%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lewis Black Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark N. Gelmon Chief Financial Officer & Director
Daniel D'Amato Non-Independent Director
Mark A. Trachuk Independent Director
Thomas Gutschlag Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALMONTY INDUSTRIES INC.40.48%88
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL12.28%54 278
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-10.17%29 500
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC-6.71%17 441
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.14.96%15 239
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-10.66%7 716
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group