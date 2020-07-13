Toronto - July 13, 2020 - Almonty Industries Inc.('Almonty') (TSX: AII / OTCQX: ALMTF / Frankfurt: 1MR) announces it has completed a non-brokered private placement of secured convertible bonds in the principal amount of EUR€3,250,000 (equivalent to approximately US$3,675,000 or Cdn$5,000,000) (the 'Bond Offering') as well as a secured loan of US$500,000 (approximately Cdn$680,000) for a total of Cdn$5,680,000. All securities issued pursuant to the Bond Offering are subject to a six month non-exercise period expiring on January 14th, 2021. Almonty intends to use the net proceeds of the Bond Offering for Sangdong Mine project financing expenses and for general corporate purposes.

The secured convertible bonds (the 'Bonds') will mature on July 13, 2023, and will bear interest at a rate of 10% per annum, payable semi-annually, in cash. The outstanding principal amount of the Bonds plus any related unpaid accrued interest is convertible into common shares of Almonty at the option of the holder at the fixed conversion price of EUR€0.35 (equivalent to CDN$0.54) per share for the principal and at the conversion price of the greater of i) EUR€0.35 (equivalent to CDN$0.54) and ii) the EUR equivalent of the volume weighted average price of the Common Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the date of conversion for related accrued interest. The secured loan bears interest at the rate of 6% per annum payable upon the maturity date, being January 22, 2021.