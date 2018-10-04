Almonty Industries : Provides Update on the Project Financing for the Sangdong Mine

Almonty Industries Inc. (“Almonty” or the “Company”) (TSX: AII / OTCQX:
ALMTF / Frankfurt: 1MR) is pleased to announce that KfW IPEX-Bank GmbH
(“KfW IPEX-Bank” or the “Bank”) has consented to the Company disclosing
KfW IPEX-Bank as the lender and the general terms of the proposed debt
project financing for Almonty’s Sangdong mine in Korea. The project
financing approval process is now in the late stage of finalisation by
the bank, with due diligence almost complete.
The general terms of the proposed project financing to be provided by
KfW IPEX-Bank are attractive:
1. US$73 million principal amount senior project finance loan secured on
the Sangdong mine;
2. Interest to be on very attractive terms and based on normal
commercial European lending rates.
3. Term of 8.25 years with an initial principal repayment holiday and
repayments of principal commencing after the second anniversary of the
initial drawdown; and
4. Oesterreichische Kontrollbank AG (“OeKB”), is committed to evaluating
to provide a substantial finance cover guarantee based on the previously
announced long term offtake agreement.
Negotiation of the final term sheet is ongoing and the Company expects
all principal terms and commitments to be completed within the next 12
weeks. The project financing commitment will then be subject to the
execution of definitive loan and security documentation. In the
meantime, work is continuing at the Sangdong site to ensure the timely
commissioning as requested by Almonty’s customer under the previously
announced offtake agreement for the Sangdong mine.
Lewis Black, Chief Executive Officer of Almonty, commented, “As the
largest shareholder in Almonty, it was extremely important for me to
advance a financing package for the development of Sangdong that I
considered to be low yield, appropriate and completely in the interests
of shareholders. There have been many opportunities in the last 12
months to finance the project at much higher yield rates, but I felt
this was not in our shareholders’ interest. Many good projects have been
crippled by high yield financing often to the benefit of the management
teams but detrimental to shareholders and so our approach has been one
of taking the right deal rather than any deal. We are extremely
pleased to be working with KfW IPEX-Bank and OeKB to provide the project
financing for our Sangdong mine. KfW IPEX-Bank brings extensive
experience in mining project finance as well as on Governmental Export
Credit Agency involvement for supporting long term tungsten supplies to
Austria.”
About Almonty
The principal business of Toronto, Canada-based Almonty Industries Inc.
is the mining, processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its
Los Santos Mine in western Spain and its Panasqueira mine in Portugal as
well as the refurbishment of its Wolfram Camp Mine in north Queensland,
Australia, the development of its Sangdong tungsten mine in Gangwon
Province, South Korea and the development of the Valtreixal tin/tungsten
project in north western Spain. The Los Santos Mine was acquired by
Almonty in September 2011 and is located approximately 50 kilometres
from Salamanca in western Spain and produces tungsten concentrate. The
Wolfram Camp Mine was acquired by Almonty in September 2014 and is
located approximately 130 kilometres west of Cairns in northern
Queensland, Australia and has produced tungsten and molybdenum
concentrate, although the Wolfram Camp Mine is not currently producing
due to ongoing refurbishment of the processing plant. The Panasqueira
mine, which has been in production since 1896, is located approximately
260 kilometres northeast of Lisbon, Portugal, was acquired in January
2016 and produces tungsten concentrate. The Sangdong mine, which was
historically one of the largest tungsten mines in the world and one of
the few long-life, high-grade tungsten deposits outside of China, was
acquired in September 2015 through the acquisition of a 100% interest in
Woulfe Mining Corp. Almonty owns 100% of the Valtreixal tin-tungsten
project in north-western Spain. Further information about Almonty’s
activities may be found at www.almonty.com
and under Almonty’s profile at www.sedar.com.
About KfW IPEX-Bank GmbH
KfW IPEX-Bank GmbH, a 100% subsidiary of the German Government owned
promotional bank KfWgroup, is focused on providing financings for export
and project financings in various core industries for the benefit of the
European economy. KfW IPEX-Bank has more than 50 years of experience in
export and project finance and is also a long-standing financier to the
international mining industry.
Legal Notice
The release, publication or distribution of this announcement in certain
jurisdictions may be restricted by law and therefore persons in such
jurisdictions into which this announcement is released, published or
distributed should inform themselves about and observe such restrictions.
Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information
When used in this press release, the words “estimate”, “project”,
“belief”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “expect”, “plan”, “predict”, “may” or
“should” and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or
comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking
statements and information. These statements and information are based
on management’s beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that
statements are made and reflect Almonty’s current expectations.
Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others,
statements regarding Almonty’s future business plans and operations, the
Sangdong mine project financing and commissioning thereof, completion of
the project financing principal terms and commitments and the
anticipated timing thereof and of the Sangdong mine commissioning, the
execution of definitive loan and security documentation and other
conditions to the completion of the project financing.
Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks,
uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level
of activity, performance or achievements of Almonty to be materially
different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking
statements, including but not limited to: the receipt of all required
final approvals, the timing of project financing, unanticipated costs
and expenses, general market and industry conditions and operational
risks, including large project risk and contractual factors, any
specific risks relating to fluctuations in the price of ammonium para
tungstate (“APT”) from which the sale price of Almonty’s tungsten
concentrate is derived, actual results of mining and exploration
activities, environmental, economic and political risks of the
jurisdictions in which Almonty’s operations are located and changes in
project parameters as plans continue to be refined, forecasts and
assessments relating to Almonty’s business, credit and liquidity risks,
hedging risk, competition in the mining industry, risks related to the
market price of Almonty’s shares, the ability of Almonty to retain key
management employees or procure the services of skilled and experienced
personnel, risks related to claims and legal proceedings against Almonty
and any of its operating mines, risks relating to unknown defects and
impairments, risks related to the adequacy of internal control over
financial reporting, risks related to governmental regulations,
including environmental regulations, risks related to international
operations of Almonty, risks relating to exploration, development and
operations at Almonty’s tungsten mines, the ability of Almonty to obtain
and maintain necessary permits, the ability of Almonty to comply with
applicable laws, regulations and permitting requirements, lack of
suitable infrastructure and employees to support Almonty’s mining
operations, uncertainty in the accuracy of mineral reserves and mineral
resources estimates, production estimates from Almonty’s mining
operations, inability to replace and expand mineral reserves,
uncertainties related to title and indigenous rights with respect to
mineral properties owned directly or indirectly by Almonty, the ability
of Almonty to obtain adequate financing, the ability of Almonty to
complete permitting, construction, development and expansion, challenges
related to global financial conditions, risks related to future sales or
issuance of equity securities, differences in the interpretation or
application of tax laws and regulations or accounting policies and rules
of the TSX.
Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes
to be reasonable, including but not limited to, the receipt of all
required final approvals, no unanticipated delays in the project
financing, no material unanticipated costs and expenses, no material
adverse change in general market and industry conditions and no
unanticipated material operational risks, including large project risk
and contractual factors, no material adverse change in the market price
of APT, the continuing ability to fund or obtain funding for outstanding
commitments, expectations regarding the resolution of legal and tax
matters, no negative change to applicable laws, the ability to secure
local contractors, employees and assistance as and when required and on
reasonable terms, and such other assumptions and factors as are set out
herein. Although Almonty has attempted to identify important factors
that could cause actual results, level of activity, performance or
achievements to differ materially from those contained in
forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause
results, level of activity, performance or achievements not to be as
anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that
forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and even if events
or results described in the forward-looking statements are realized or
substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have
the expected consequences to, or effects on, Almonty. Accordingly,
readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements
and are cautioned that actual outcomes may vary.
Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to
forward-looking statements. Almonty cautions that the foregoing list of
material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on Almonty’s
forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors
and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other
uncertainties and potential events.
Almonty has also assumed that material factors will not cause any
forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from
actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not
exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that
such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or
factors.
THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE
REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF ALMONTY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS PRESS
RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS
SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND
SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE
ALMONTY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION
AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE
LAWS.
