Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Almonty Industries Inc.    AII   CA0203981034

ALMONTY INDUSTRIES INC.

(AII)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Almonty Industries : Receives New Land Classification for Its Valtreixal Property in Spain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/11/2020 | 02:05pm EDT

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSX:AII) (“Almonty”) announces that it has received, from the Municipality of Pedralba de la Paraderia in Spain, a new land classification for its Valtreixal Property whereby the property is now deemed to be suitable for extraction activity. The Company’s Valtreixal Property is located approximately 250 kilometers from the Company’s wholly-owned Los Santos Mine in Spain and 185 kilometers from Salamanca.

This new land classification will now allow the Company to complete the mining permitting process and to move forward with the completion of an open-pit mine plan for the property. We expect this permitting process to now be finished at the end of this summer 2020.

Almonty’s Chairman, President and CEO Lewis Black commented:

“We are very pleased that, after several years of intense geological and metallurgical work performed by our seasoned technical team and by external specialists with respect to assessments of environmental impact, historical heritage and socio-economic issues, as well as restoration plans, the Spanish government has finally given their stamp of approval to move forward towards obtaining a mining licence for our Valtreixal Property. This re-zoning has significantly increased the value of this project and we are now preparing the plans for an open-pit mine at our Valtreixal Property.

“I would like to thank the administrative team at the Municipality of Pedralba de la Paraderia in Spain as well as all of the various external experts, including Siemcalsa, The regional Mines department of Castilla y Leon and the Environment department for their collaboration and perseverance in helping to achieve this very important milestone for the Company. I am now looking forward to seeing our third tungsten mine come into full production supported by the current Los Santos team at our successfully functioning plant in Los Santos.”

About Almonty

The principal business of Toronto, Canada-based Almonty Industries Inc. is the mining, processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Los Santos mine in western Spain and its Panasqueira mine in Portugal as well as the development of its Sangdong tungsten mine in Gangwon Province, South Korea and the development of the Valtreixal tin/tungsten project in north western Spain. The Los Santos mine was acquired by Almonty in September 2011 and is located approximately 50 kilometres from Salamanca in western Spain and produces tungsten concentrate. The Panasqueira mine, which has been in production since 1896, located approximately 260 kilometres northeast of Lisbon, Portugal, was acquired in January 2016 and produces tungsten concentrate. The Sangdong mine, which was historically one of the largest tungsten mines in the world and one of the few long-life, high-grade tungsten deposits outside of China, was acquired in September 2015 through the acquisition of a 100% interest in Woulfe Mining Corp. Almonty owns 100% of the Valtreixal tin-tungsten project in north-western Spain. Further information about Almonty’s activities may be found at www.almonty.com and under Almonty’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Legal Notice

The release, publication or distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and therefore persons in such jurisdictions into which this announcement is released, published or distributed should inform themselves about and observe such restrictions.

Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

When used in this press release, the words “estimate,” “project,” “belief,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” “predict,” “may” or “should” and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements and information are based on management’s beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and reflect Almonty’s current expectations.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Almonty to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: any specific risks relating to fluctuations in the price of ammonium para tungstate from which the sale price of Almonty’s tungsten concentrate is derived, actual results of mining and exploration activities, environmental, economic and political risks of the jurisdictions in which Almonty’s operations are located and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, forecasts and assessments relating to Almonty’s business, credit and liquidity risks, hedging risk, competition in the mining industry, risks related to the market price of Almonty’s shares, the ability of Almonty to retain key management employees or procure the services of skilled and experienced personnel, risks related to claims and legal proceedings against Almonty and any of its operating mines, risks relating to unknown defects and impairments, risks related to the adequacy of internal control over financial reporting, risks related to governmental regulations, including environmental regulations, risks related to international operations of Almonty, risks relating to exploration, development and operations at Almonty’s tungsten mines, the ability of Almonty to obtain and maintain necessary permits, the ability of Almonty to comply with applicable laws, regulations and permitting requirements, lack of suitable infrastructure and employees to support Almonty’s mining operations, uncertainty in the accuracy of mineral reserves and mineral resources estimates, production estimates from Almonty’s mining operations, inability to replace and expand mineral reserves, uncertainties related to title and indigenous rights with respect to mineral properties owned directly or indirectly by Almonty, the ability of Almonty to obtain adequate financing, the ability of Almonty to complete permitting, construction, development and expansion, challenges related to global financial conditions, risks related to future sales or issuance of equity securities, differences in the interpretation or application of tax laws and regulations or accounting policies and rules and acceptance of the TSX of the listing of Almonty shares on the TSX.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to, no material adverse change in the market price of ammonium para tungstate, the continuing ability to fund or obtain funding for outstanding commitments, expectations regarding the resolution of legal and tax matters, no negative change to applicable laws, the ability to secure local contractors, employees and assistance as and when required and on reasonable terms, and such other assumptions and factors as are set out herein. Although Almonty has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results, level of activity, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and even if events or results described in the forward-looking statements are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, Almonty. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are cautioned that actual outcomes may vary.

Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. Almonty cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on Almonty’s forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events.

Almonty has also assumed that material factors will not cause any forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF ALMONTY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE ALMONTY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALMONTY INDUSTRIES INC.
02:05pALMONTY INDUSTRIES : Receives New Land Classification for Its Valtreixal Propert..
BU
05/27ALMONTY INDUSTRIES : Announces Finalization of Plant Layout of Sangdong Mine upo..
BU
05/25ALMONTY INDUSTRIES : Shares Begin Trading on Xetra in Germany
BU
05/20ALMONTY INDUSTRIES : Announces Completion and Receipt of Basic Engineering Work ..
PU
05/18ALMONTY INDUSTRIES : announces positive $16,440,000 annual EBITDA from mining op..
PU
05/14ALMONTY INDUSTRIES : Announces Positive $16,440,000 Annual EBITDA from Mining Op..
BU
05/11ALMONTY INDUSTRIES : Announces Execution of Memorandum of Understanding With Pro..
BU
05/10ALMONTY INDUSTRIES : Announces Execution of Memorandum of Understanding with Pro..
PU
05/07ALMONTY INDUSTRIES : is Interviewed by Oswald Salcher
PU
04/27ALMONTY INDUSTRIES : Governor Moon-Soon Choi expresses his support for one of So..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 26,1 M 19,2 M 19,2 M
Net income 2020 -0,09 M -0,07 M -0,07 M
Net Debt 2020 50,4 M 37,2 M 37,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 105 M 77,2 M 77,1 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,95x
Nbr of Employees 431
Free-Float 50,7%
Chart ALMONTY INDUSTRIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Almonty Industries Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALMONTY INDUSTRIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,35 CAD
Last Close Price 0,57 CAD
Spread / Highest target 137%
Spread / Average Target 137%
Spread / Lowest Target 137%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lewis Black Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark N. Gelmon Chief Financial Officer
Daniel D'Amato Non-Independent Director
Mark A. Trachuk Independent Director
Thomas Gutschlag Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALMONTY INDUSTRIES INC.35.71%78
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-4.32%46 255
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-7.13%30 497
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-12.58%16 654
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-20.96%10 397
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-10.10%8 163
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group