ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (ALNY)

ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (ALNY)
News 
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - ALNY

09/19/2018 | 01:40am CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2018 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Alnylam" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ALNY). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Alnylam and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to join a class action]

On September 12, 2018, Nomura/Instinet analyst Christopher Marai stated that a review document released by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's ("FDA") Center for Drug Evaluation and Research "highlights greater risk" with respect to certain trials of Alnylam's ONPATTRO (patisiran) lipid complex injection, as well as "a limited market opportunity in TTRcardiomyopathy, and a potential platform safety risk." Specifically, Marair asserted that "[t]he document highlights FDA reviewers' concerns over cardiac deaths in patients treated with ONPATTRO and suggests that the drug should be limited to patients with polyneuropathy only (i.e., not patients with cardiac manifestations and polyneuropathy). Furthermore, we believe some comments on the lack of cardiac efficacy call into question claims made by [Alnylam] in this regard." On this news, Alnylam's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on September 12, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP

https://www.accesswire.com/512188/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-Pomerantz-Law-Firm-Investigates-Claims-On-Behalf-of-Investors-of-Alnylam-Pharmaceuticals-Inc-ALNY

© Accesswire 2018
