Alnylam Pharmaceuticals : Prices Public Offering of Common Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi
therapeutics company, today announced the pricing of an underwritten
public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public
offering price of $77.50 per share. The gross proceeds to Alnylam from
the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and
commissions and other estimated offering expenses, are expected to be
approximately $387,500,000. The offering is expected to close on or
about January 17, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing
conditions. In addition, Alnylam has granted the underwriter a 30-day
option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of its common
stock solely to cover over-allotments. All of the shares in the offering
are to be sold by Alnylam.
Barclays Capital Inc. is acting as sole book-running manager for the
offering.
Alnylam intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general
corporate purposes, including advancing the ongoing commercialization of
ONPATTRO® (patisiran) in the United States and Europe and,
assuming favorable regulatory reviews, the potential expansion into
additional countries, development efforts directed towards the potential
expansion of the ONPATTRO label in the United States, continuing to
advance its late stage clinical pipeline and preparing for the potential
global launch of several additional products, continuing investment in
its early stage pipeline, including its CNS and ocular programs,
clinical trial costs and other research and development expenses,
continued growth of its manufacturing, quality, commercial and medical
affairs capabilities to support its commercialization efforts, potential
acquisitions, investments or licenses in businesses, products or
technologies that are complementary to Alnylam’s business, working
capital, capital expenditures and general and administrative expenses.
The securities described above are being offered by Alnylam pursuant to
an automatically effective shelf registration statement that Alnylam
previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A registration statement (including a base prospectus and a preliminary
prospectus supplement) relating to these securities has been filed with
the SEC and has become effective. Before you invest, you should read
these and other documents Alnylam has filed with the SEC for more
complete information about Alnylam and this offering. You may get these
documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.
The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and
related prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and,
when available, the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying
base prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting
Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long
Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717; barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com
(phone 888-603-5847).
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam (Nasdaq:ALNY) is
leading the translation of RNA interference (RNAi) into a new class of
innovative medicines with the potential to improve the lives of people
afflicted with rare genetic, cardio-metabolic, hepatic infectious, and
central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases. Based on Nobel
Prize-winning science, RNAi therapeutics represent a powerful,
clinically validated approach for the treatment of a wide range of
severe and debilitating diseases. Founded in 2002, Alnylam is delivering
on a bold vision to turn scientific possibility into reality, with a
robust discovery platform. ONPATTRO® (patisiran) lipid
complex injection, available in the U.S. for the treatment of the
polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis
in adults, is Alnylam’s first U.S. FDA-approved RNAi therapeutic. In the
EU, ONPATTRO is approved for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis in
adults with stage 1 or stage 2 polyneuropathy. Alnylam has a deep
pipeline of investigational medicines, including three product
candidates that are in late-stage development. Looking forward, Alnylam
will continue to execute on its “Alnylam 2020” strategy of building a
multi-product, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with a
sustainable pipeline of RNAi-based medicines to address the needs of
patients who have limited or inadequate treatment options. Alnylam
employs over 1,000 people worldwide and is headquartered in Cambridge,
MA.
