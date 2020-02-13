Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.    ALNY

ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(ALNY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals : SEC Filing - S-8

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 10:47am EST

S-8

As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 13, 2020

Registration No. 333-_____

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM S-8

REGISTRATION STATEMENT

UNDER

THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

Delaware 77-0602661

(State or Other Jurisdiction of

Incorporation or Organization)

(I.R.S. Employer

Identification No.)

675 West Kendall Street,

Henri A. Termeer Square

Cambridge, Massachusetts 02142

02142
(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

2018 Stock Incentive Plan

(Full Title of the Plan)

John M. Maraganore, Ph.D.

Chief Executive Officer

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

675 West Kendall Street,

Henri A. Termeer Square

Cambridge, Massachusetts 02142

(Name and Address of Agent For Service)

(617) 551-8200

(Telephone Number, Including Area Code, of Agent For Service)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of 'large accelerated filer,' 'accelerated filer,' 'smaller reporting company' and 'emerging growth company' in Rule 12b2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer Accelerated filer
Non-accelerated filer ☐ (Do not check if a smaller reporting company) Smaller reporting company
Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act. ☐

CALCULATION OF REGISTRATION FEE

Title of

Securities to be Registered

Amount

to be
Registered(1)

Proposed
Maximum
Offering Price
Per Share(3)

Proposed
Maximum
Aggregate

Offering Price(3)

Amount of

Registration Fee

Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share

3,290,000 shares(2) $120.71 $397,135,900.00 $51,548.24
(1)

In accordance with Rule 416 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), this registration statement shall be deemed to cover any additional securities that may from time to time be offered or issued to prevent dilution resulting from stock splits, stock dividends or similar transactions.

(2)

Consists of 3,290,000 shares issuable under the 2018 Stock Incentive Plan, pursuant to the terms of such plan.

(3)

Estimated solely for the purpose of calculating the registration fee pursuant to Rules 457(c) and 457(h) of the Securities Act and based upon the average of the high and low prices of the Registrant's Common Stock as reported on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on February 6, 2020.

EXPLANATORY NOTE

This Registration Statement on Form S-8 is filed for the purposes of registering 3,290,000 additional shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share ('Common Stock') of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the 'Registrant') that may be issued pursuant to equity awards granted pursuant to the Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 2018 Stock Incentive Plan (the '2018 Plan'). On April 25, 2019, pursuant to an Amendment to the 2018 Plan, the number of shares of Common Stock reserved and available for issuance under the 2018 Plan increased by 3,290,000. This Registration Statement registers these additional 3,290,000 shares of Common Stock. The additional shares are of the same class as other securities relating to the 2018 Plan for which the Registrant's registration statement filed on Form S-8 (Registration No. 333-226533) on August 2, 2018, is effective. The information contained in the Registrant's registration statement on Form S-8 (Registration No. 333-226533), is hereby incorporated by reference pursuant to General Instruction E, except for 'Item 8. Exhibits.'

PART II

INFORMATION REQUIRED IN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT

Item 8. Exhibits.

Number

Description

5.1 Opinion of Goodwin Procter LLP, counsel to the Registrant
23.1 Consent of Goodwin Procter LLP (included in Exhibit 5.1)
23.2 Consent of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
24 Power of Attorney (included on the signature page of this registration statement)
99.1 2018 Stock Incentive Plan (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.1 to the registrant's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on August 6, 2019 (File No. 001-36407) for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2019)

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, the registrant certifies that it has reasonable grounds to believe that it meets all of the requirements for filing on Form S-8 and has duly caused this registration statement to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized, in the City of Cambridge, Commonwealth of Massachusetts, on this 13th day of February, 2020.

ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
By: /s/ John M. Maraganore, Ph.D.
John M. Maraganore, Ph.D.
Chief Executive Officer

POWER OF ATTORNEY AND SIGNATURES

We, the undersigned officers and directors of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., hereby severally constitute and appoint John M. Maraganore and Jeffrey V. Poulton, and each of them singly, our true and lawful attorneys with full power to them, and each of them singly, to sign for us and in our names in the capacities indicated below, the registration statement on Form S-8 filed herewith and any and all subsequent amendments to said registration statement, and generally to do all such things in our names and on our behalf in our capacities as officers and directors to enable Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to comply with the provisions of the Securities Act of 1933, and all requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission, hereby ratifying and confirming our signatures as they may be signed by our said attorneys, or any of them, to said registration statement and any and all amendments thereto.

Pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933, this registration statement has been signed by the following persons in the capacities and on the dates indicated.

Signature

Title

Date

/s/ John M. Maraganore, Ph.D.

John M. Maraganore, Ph.D.

Chief Executive Officer and Director

(Principal Executive Officer)

February 13, 2020

/s/ Jeffrey V. Poulton

Jeffrey V. Poulton

Chief Financial Officer

(Principal Financial and Accounting Officer)

February 13, 2020

/s/ Dennis A. Ausiello, M.D.

Dennis A. Ausiello, M.D.

Director

February 13, 2020

/s/ Michael W. Bonney

Michael W. Bonney

Director

February 13, 2020

/s/ Marsha H. Fanucci

Marsha H. Fanucci

Director

February 13, 2020

/s/ Margaret A. Hamburg, M.D.

Margaret A. Hamburg, M.D.

Director

February 13, 2020

/s/ Steven M. Paul, M.D.

Steven M. Paul, M.D.

Director

February 13, 2020

/s/ David E.I. Pyott

David E.I. Pyott

Director

February 13, 2020

/s/ Colleen F. Reitan

Colleen F. Reitan

Director

February 13, 2020

/s/ Paul R. Schimmel, Ph.D.

Paul R. Schimmel, Ph.D.

Director

February 13, 2020

/s/ Amy W. Schulman

Amy W. Schulman

Director

February 13, 2020

/s/ Phillip A. Sharp, Ph.D.

Phillip A. Sharp, Ph.D.

Director

February 13, 2020

Disclaimer

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 15:46:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, I
10:47aALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS : SEC Filing - S-8
PU
08:32aALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
02/06ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F..
AQ
02/06ALNYLAM : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/06ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Re..
BU
02/03ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS : Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for GIVLAARI for the Tr..
AQ
01/31ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS : Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for GIVLAARI™ (gi..
BU
01/27ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS : to Webcast Conference Call Discussing Fourth Quarter a..
BU
01/13ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS : Initiates Rolling Submission of New Drug Application t..
AQ
01/13ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 201..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 471 M
EBIT 2020 -816 M
Net income 2020 -811 M
Finance 2020 700 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -18,8x
P/E ratio 2021 -28,5x
EV / Sales2020 30,4x
EV / Sales2021 16,3x
Capitalization 15 034 M
Chart ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 136,18  $
Last Close Price 133,99  $
Spread / Highest target 45,5%
Spread / Average Target 1,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John M. Maraganore Chief Executive Officer & Director
Barry E. Greene President
Michael W. Bonney Chairman
Yvonne L. Greenstreet Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey Poulton Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.12.48%15 034
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.7.51%31 943
LONZA GROUP17.81%31 926
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.3.33%20 339
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%19 714
GALAPAGOS26.17%16 579
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group