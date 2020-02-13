Alnylam Pharmaceuticals : SEC Filing - S-8

S-8

Delaware 77-0602661 (State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation or Organization) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) 675 West Kendall Street, Henri A. Termeer Square Cambridge, Massachusetts 02142 02142 (Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code) 2018 Stock Incentive Plan (Full Title of the Plan)

Aggregate Offering Price(3) Amount of Registration Fee Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share 3,290,000 shares(2) $120.71 $397,135,900.00 $51,548.24 (1) In accordance with Rule 416 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), this registration statement shall be deemed to cover any additional securities that may from time to time be offered or issued to prevent dilution resulting from stock splits, stock dividends or similar transactions. (2) Consists of 3,290,000 shares issuable under the 2018 Stock Incentive Plan, pursuant to the terms of such plan. (3) Estimated solely for the purpose of calculating the registration fee pursuant to Rules 457(c) and 457(h) of the Securities Act and based upon the average of the high and low prices of the Registrant's Common Stock as reported on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on February 6, 2020.

EXPLANATORY NOTE This Registration Statement on Form S-8 is filed for the purposes of registering 3,290,000 additional shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share ('Common Stock') of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the 'Registrant') that may be issued pursuant to equity awards granted pursuant to the Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 2018 Stock Incentive Plan (the '2018 Plan'). On April 25, 2019, pursuant to an Amendment to the 2018 Plan, the number of shares of Common Stock reserved and available for issuance under the 2018 Plan increased by 3,290,000. This Registration Statement registers these additional 3,290,000 shares of Common Stock. The additional shares are of the same class as other securities relating to the 2018 Plan for which the Registrant's registration statement filed on Form S-8 (Registration No. 333-226533) on August 2, 2018, is effective. The information contained in the Registrant's registration statement on Form S-8 (Registration No. 333-226533), is hereby incorporated by reference pursuant to General Instruction E, except for 'Item 8. Exhibits.'

SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, the registrant certifies that it has reasonable grounds to believe that it meets all of the requirements for filing on Form S-8 and has duly caused this registration statement to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized, in the City of Cambridge, Commonwealth of Massachusetts, on this 13th day of February, 2020. ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. By: /s/ John M. Maraganore, Ph.D. John M. Maraganore, Ph.D. Chief Executive Officer

POWER OF ATTORNEY AND SIGNATURES We, the undersigned officers and directors of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., hereby severally constitute and appoint John M. Maraganore and Jeffrey V. Poulton, and each of them singly, our true and lawful attorneys with full power to them, and each of them singly, to sign for us and in our names in the capacities indicated below, the registration statement on Form S-8 filed herewith and any and all subsequent amendments to said registration statement, and generally to do all such things in our names and on our behalf in our capacities as officers and directors to enable Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to comply with the provisions of the Securities Act of 1933, and all requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission, hereby ratifying and confirming our signatures as they may be signed by our said attorneys, or any of them, to said registration statement and any and all amendments thereto. Pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933, this registration statement has been signed by the following persons in the capacities and on the dates indicated. Signature Title Date /s/ John M. Maraganore, Ph.D. John M. Maraganore, Ph.D. Chief Executive Officer and Director (Principal Executive Officer) February 13, 2020 /s/ Jeffrey V. Poulton Jeffrey V. Poulton Chief Financial Officer (Principal Financial and Accounting Officer) February 13, 2020 /s/ Dennis A. Ausiello, M.D. Dennis A. Ausiello, M.D. Director February 13, 2020 /s/ Michael W. Bonney Michael W. Bonney Director February 13, 2020 /s/ Marsha H. Fanucci Marsha H. Fanucci Director February 13, 2020 /s/ Margaret A. Hamburg, M.D. Margaret A. Hamburg, M.D. Director February 13, 2020 /s/ Steven M. Paul, M.D. Steven M. Paul, M.D. Director February 13, 2020 /s/ David E.I. Pyott David E.I. Pyott Director February 13, 2020 /s/ Colleen F. Reitan Colleen F. Reitan Director February 13, 2020 /s/ Paul R. Schimmel, Ph.D. Paul R. Schimmel, Ph.D. Director February 13, 2020 /s/ Amy W. Schulman Amy W. Schulman Director February 13, 2020 /s/ Phillip A. Sharp, Ph.D. Phillip A. Sharp, Ph.D. Director February 13, 2020