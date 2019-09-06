Alnylam Pharmaceuticals : to Host Sixth Annual “RNAi Roundtable” Webcast Series

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today that it plans to kick off its 6th annual series of “RNAi Roundtable” webcasts over the coming weeks. The series will offer a range of presentations from Alnylam scientists and program leaders, clinical collaborators, and patients or patient advocates, who will review recent progress in many of the Company’s late-stage pipeline programs and platform. Each event will be webcast live on the Investors page of the Company’s website, www.alnylam.com, and a replay of the roundtables will be posted on the Alnylam website approximately three hours after each event.

The initial RNAi Roundtable schedule will be as follows:

Patisiran & Vutrisiran, for the Treatment of Transthyretin-Mediated Amyloidosis

Monday, September 16, 1:00 pm ET

Givosiran, in Development for the Treatment of Acute Hepatic Porphyria

Monday, October 7, 9:30 am ET

Lumasiran, in Development for the Treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1

Thursday, October 10, 11:30 am ET

Please visit the Capella section of our website for the latest information regarding webcast schedules.

About RNAi

RNAi (RNA interference) is a natural cellular process of gene silencing that represents one of the most promising and rapidly advancing frontiers in biology and drug development today. Its discovery has been heralded as “a major scientific breakthrough that happens once every decade or so,” and was recognized with the award of the 2006 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine. By harnessing the natural biological process of RNAi occurring in our cells, a new class of medicines, known as RNAi therapeutics, is now a reality. Small interfering RNA (siRNA), the molecules that mediate RNAi and comprise Alnylam's RNAi therapeutic platform, function upstream of today’s medicines by potently silencing messenger RNA (mRNA) – the genetic precursors – that encode for disease-causing proteins, thus preventing them from being made. This is a revolutionary approach with the potential to transform the care of patients with genetic and other diseases.

