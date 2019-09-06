Log in
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals : to Host Sixth Annual “RNAi Roundtable” Webcast Series

09/06/2019 | 07:31am EDT

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today that it plans to kick off its 6th annual series of “RNAi Roundtable” webcasts over the coming weeks. The series will offer a range of presentations from Alnylam scientists and program leaders, clinical collaborators, and patients or patient advocates, who will review recent progress in many of the Company’s late-stage pipeline programs and platform. Each event will be webcast live on the Investors page of the Company’s website, www.alnylam.com, and a replay of the roundtables will be posted on the Alnylam website approximately three hours after each event.

The initial RNAi Roundtable schedule will be as follows:

  • Patisiran & Vutrisiran, for the Treatment of Transthyretin-Mediated Amyloidosis
    Monday, September 16, 1:00 pm ET
  • Givosiran, in Development for the Treatment of Acute Hepatic Porphyria
    Monday, October 7, 9:30 am ET
  • Lumasiran, in Development for the Treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1
    Thursday, October 10, 11:30 am ET

Please visit the Capella section of our website for the latest information regarding webcast schedules.

About RNAi
RNAi (RNA interference) is a natural cellular process of gene silencing that represents one of the most promising and rapidly advancing frontiers in biology and drug development today. Its discovery has been heralded as “a major scientific breakthrough that happens once every decade or so,” and was recognized with the award of the 2006 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine. By harnessing the natural biological process of RNAi occurring in our cells, a new class of medicines, known as RNAi therapeutics, is now a reality. Small interfering RNA (siRNA), the molecules that mediate RNAi and comprise Alnylam's RNAi therapeutic platform, function upstream of today’s medicines by potently silencing messenger RNA (mRNA) – the genetic precursors – that encode for disease-causing proteins, thus preventing them from being made. This is a revolutionary approach with the potential to transform the care of patients with genetic and other diseases.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam (Nasdaq: ALNY) is leading the translation of RNA interference (RNAi) into a new class of innovative medicines with the potential to transform the lives of people afflicted with rare genetic, cardio-metabolic, hepatic infectious, and central nervous system/ocular diseases. Based on Nobel Prize-winning science, RNAi therapeutics represent a powerful, clinically validated approach for the treatment of diseases with high unmet need. Alnylam’s first commercial RNAi therapeutic is ONPATTRO® (patisiran), approved in the U.S., EU, Canada, and Japan. Alnylam has a deep pipeline of investigational medicines, including five product candidates in Phase 3 studies and one in registration. Looking forward, Alnylam will continue to execute on its “Alnylam 2020” strategy of building a multi-product, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with a sustainable pipeline of RNAi-based medicines to address the needs of patients who have limited or inadequate treatment options. Headquartered in Cambridge, MA, Alnylam employs over 1,200 people worldwide. For more information about our people, science and pipeline, please visit www.alnylam.com and engage with us on Twitter at @Alnylam or on LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
