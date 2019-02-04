Alnylam Pharmaceuticals : to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming February Investor Conferences

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today that management will present company overviews at the following conferences:

21 st Annual BIO CEO & Investor Conference on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 1:30 pm ET at the Marriott Marquis in New York City

Annual BIO CEO & Investor Conference on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 1:30 pm ET at the Marriott Marquis in New York City 8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 10:30 am ET at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City

A live audio webcast of each presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website, www.alnylam.com. A replay will be available on the Alnylam website within 48 hours after each event.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam (Nasdaq: ALNY) is leading the translation of RNA interference (RNAi) into a new class of innovative medicines with the potential to improve the lives of people afflicted with rare genetic, cardio-metabolic, hepatic infectious, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases. Based on Nobel Prize-winning science, RNAi therapeutics represent a powerful, clinically validated approach for the treatment of a wide range of severe and debilitating diseases. Founded in 2002, Alnylam is delivering on a bold vision to turn scientific possibility into reality, with a robust discovery platform. ONPATTRO® (patisiran) lipid complex injection, available in the U.S. for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis in adults, is Alnylam’s first U.S. FDA-approved RNAi therapeutic. In the EU, ONPATTRO is approved for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis in adults with stage 1 or stage 2 polyneuropathy. Alnylam has a deep pipeline of investigational medicines, including three product candidates that are in late-stage development. Looking forward, Alnylam will continue to execute on its “Alnylam 2020” strategy of building a multi-product, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with a sustainable pipeline of RNAi-based medicines to address the needs of patients who have limited or inadequate treatment options. Alnylam employs over 1,000 people worldwide and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information about our people, science and pipeline, please visit www.alnylam.com and engage with us on Twitter at @Alnylam or on LinkedIn.

