Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.    ALNY

ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (ALNY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals : to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming February Investor Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 04:01pm EST

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today that management will present company overviews at the following conferences:

  • 21st Annual BIO CEO & Investor Conference on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 1:30 pm ET at the Marriott Marquis in New York City
  • 8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 10:30 am ET at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City

A live audio webcast of each presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website, www.alnylam.com. A replay will be available on the Alnylam website within 48 hours after each event.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam (Nasdaq: ALNY) is leading the translation of RNA interference (RNAi) into a new class of innovative medicines with the potential to improve the lives of people afflicted with rare genetic, cardio-metabolic, hepatic infectious, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases. Based on Nobel Prize-winning science, RNAi therapeutics represent a powerful, clinically validated approach for the treatment of a wide range of severe and debilitating diseases. Founded in 2002, Alnylam is delivering on a bold vision to turn scientific possibility into reality, with a robust discovery platform. ONPATTRO® (patisiran) lipid complex injection, available in the U.S. for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis in adults, is Alnylam’s first U.S. FDA-approved RNAi therapeutic. In the EU, ONPATTRO is approved for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis in adults with stage 1 or stage 2 polyneuropathy. Alnylam has a deep pipeline of investigational medicines, including three product candidates that are in late-stage development. Looking forward, Alnylam will continue to execute on its “Alnylam 2020” strategy of building a multi-product, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with a sustainable pipeline of RNAi-based medicines to address the needs of patients who have limited or inadequate treatment options. Alnylam employs over 1,000 people worldwide and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information about our people, science and pipeline, please visit www.alnylam.com and engage with us on Twitter at @Alnylam or on LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, I
04:01pALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS : to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming February Investor..
BU
01/31ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS : to Webcast Conference Call Discussing Fourth Quarter a..
BU
01/21ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS : and Medison Pharma Partner to Commercialize RNAi Thera..
BU
01/16ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
AQ
01/15ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Othe..
AQ
01/15ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS : Amid Onpattro launch, Alnylam raises $387.5M
AQ
01/14ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS : Prices Public Offering of Common Stock
BU
01/07ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F..
AQ
01/07ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter 2018 Global Revenue..
BU
2018ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS : to Webcast Presentation at 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Hea..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 69,7 M
EBIT 2018 -813 M
Net income 2018 -778 M
Finance 2018 748 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 118x
EV / Sales 2019 51,8x
Capitalization 8 980 M
Chart ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 119 $
Spread / Average Target 41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John M. Maraganore Chief Executive Officer & Director
Barry E. Greene President
Michael W. Bonney Chairman
Yvonne L. Greenstreet Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Manmeet Singh Soni Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.16.01%8 980
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC11.53%25 918
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%24 536
LONZA GROUP5.42%20 071
INCYTE CORPORATION30.40%17 646
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.35.95%12 430
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.