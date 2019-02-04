Alnylam Pharmaceuticals : to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming February Investor Conferences

Alnylam
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics
company, announced today that management will present company overviews
at the following conferences:
-
21st Annual BIO CEO & Investor Conference on Monday,
February 11, 2019 at 1:30 pm ET at the Marriott Marquis in New York
City
-
8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on
Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 10:30 am ET at the Lotte New York
Palace Hotel in New York City
A live audio webcast of each presentation will be available on the
Investors section of the Company’s website, www.alnylam.com.
A replay will be available on the Alnylam website within 48 hours after
each event.
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam (Nasdaq: ALNY) is leading the translation of RNA interference
(RNAi) into a new class of innovative medicines with the potential to
improve the lives of people afflicted with rare genetic,
cardio-metabolic, hepatic infectious, and central nervous system
(CNS)/ocular diseases. Based on Nobel Prize-winning science, RNAi
therapeutics represent a powerful, clinically validated approach for the
treatment of a wide range of severe and debilitating diseases. Founded
in 2002, Alnylam is delivering on a bold vision to turn scientific
possibility into reality, with a robust discovery platform. ONPATTRO®
(patisiran) lipid complex injection, available in the U.S. for the
treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated
(hATTR) amyloidosis in adults, is Alnylam’s first U.S. FDA-approved RNAi
therapeutic. In the EU, ONPATTRO is approved for the treatment of hATTR
amyloidosis in adults with stage 1 or stage 2 polyneuropathy. Alnylam
has a deep pipeline of investigational medicines, including three
product candidates that are in late-stage development. Looking forward,
Alnylam will continue to execute on its “Alnylam 2020” strategy of
building a multi-product, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company
with a sustainable pipeline of RNAi-based medicines to address the needs
of patients who have limited or inadequate treatment options. Alnylam
employs over 1,000 people worldwide and is headquartered in Cambridge,
MA. For more information about our people, science and pipeline, please
visit www.alnylam.com
and engage with us on Twitter at @Alnylam
or on LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005498/en/