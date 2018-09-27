Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors (ALNY)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Alnylam” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALNY)
investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations
of federal securities laws.
The investigation concerns whether the Company overstated the efficacy
and safety of Alnylam’s lipid complex injection ONPATTRO. And, the
Company’s shares fell following news that a FDA review document
highlighted specific risks associated with ONPATTRO following the
cardiac deaths in patients treated with ONPATTRO.
If you purchased Alnylam securities, have information or would like to
learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this
announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters,
please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G.
Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by
telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com,
or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180927005822/en/