ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (ALNY)
News

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors (ALNY)

09/27/2018 | 08:45pm CEST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Alnylam” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALNY) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

The investigation concerns whether the Company overstated the efficacy and safety of Alnylam’s lipid complex injection ONPATTRO. And, the Company’s shares fell following news that a FDA review document highlighted specific risks associated with ONPATTRO following the cardiac deaths in patients treated with ONPATTRO.

If you purchased Alnylam securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
