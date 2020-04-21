Aloro Mining : Announces Cancellation of Private Placement

April 21, 2020

ALORO MINING CORP. - (the 'Company') announces that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the market conditions, it will not be proceeding with the non-brokered private placement announced on April 6, 2020.

About Aloro Mining Corp.

Aloro controls the 3199 -hectare Los Venados Project (LV) which is located in the central part of the Mulatos Gold District and is directly adjacent to the active Mulatos open pit of Alamos Gold Inc. to the south. The western border is shared with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited where it operates the La India open pit. The known mineralization within the Mulatos District is gold-dominant, with accessory silver and copper.

ALORO MINING CORP.

Per: 'Thomas A. Doyle'

Thomas A. Doyle

President & CEO http://www.aloromining.com/

For further information, please contact:

Thomas A. Doyle

Logan Anderson

Phone: (604) 689-5722

Email: info@aloromining.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.