Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Aloro Mining Corp.    AORO   CA02053E1016

ALORO MINING CORP.

(AORO)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aloro Mining : Announces Cancellation of Private Placement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 03:08pm EDT
April 21, 2020

ALORO MINING CORP. - (the 'Company') announces that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the market conditions, it will not be proceeding with the non-brokered private placement announced on April 6, 2020.

About Aloro Mining Corp.

Aloro controls the 3199 -hectare Los Venados Project (LV) which is located in the central part of the Mulatos Gold District and is directly adjacent to the active Mulatos open pit of Alamos Gold Inc. to the south. The western border is shared with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited where it operates the La India open pit. The known mineralization within the Mulatos District is gold-dominant, with accessory silver and copper.

ALORO MINING CORP.
Per: 'Thomas A. Doyle'
Thomas A. Doyle
President & CEO

http://www.aloromining.com/
For further information, please contact:
Thomas A. Doyle
Logan Anderson
Phone: (604) 689-5722
Email: info@aloromining.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Aloro Mining Corp. published this content on 21 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2020 19:07:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALORO MINING CORP.
03:08pALORO MINING : Announces Cancellation of Private Placement
PU
04/02ALORO MINING : Suspends Exploration Activities At Los Venados Following Mexican ..
PU
2019ALORO MINING : to Resume Drilling at the Los Venados Project
AQ
2019ALORO MINING : to Resume Drilling at the Los Venados Project
AQ
2019ALORO MINING : Receives New Permit to Drill Los Venados
AQ
More news
Chart ALORO MINING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Aloro Mining Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas A. Doyle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Logan B. Anderson Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Gregory C. Burnett Independent Director
James M. Carter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALORO MINING CORP.0.00%1
NEWMONT CORPORATION37.03%47 946
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION42.62%43 557
POLYUS2.74%21 031
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.24.64%15 370
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-1.72%13 931
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group