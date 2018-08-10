Log in
12.13 BRL   -2.57%
Alpargatas : Payment of Interest on Equity

08/10/2018 | 11:40pm CEST

Alpargatas S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 61.079.117/0001-05

Company Registry (NIRE): 35 3000 25 270

Notice to Shareholders Payment of Interest on Equity

We hereby inform our Shareholders that the Board of Directors Meeting held on August 10th, 2018, approved the payment of interest on equity, pursuant to the applicable legal and statutory provisions, subject to withholding income tax for individuals and legal entities, in accordance with existing legislation. The benefit covers all 470,449,777 registered shares making up the Company's capital stock, with the exception of the shares held in treasury, and is in the gross amount of up to R$ 37,600,000.00, equivalent to R$ 0.0774941590 per common share and R$ 0.0852435748 per preferred share. Shareholders of record on August 17th, 2018, are eligible to receive the payment and shares will be traded ex-interest-on-equity as of August 20th, 2018. The payment will be effected on September 18th, 2018 by Banco Itaú S.A. This amount will be offset against the mandatory annual dividends to be approved by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of 2019.

São Paulo, August 10th, 2018.

Fabio Leite de Souza Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Alpargatas SA published this content on 10 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2018 21:39:04 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 3 831 M
EBIT 2018 482 M
Net income 2018 394 M
Debt 2018 135 M
Yield 2018 4,42%
P/E ratio 2018 14,65
P/E ratio 2019 13,53
EV / Sales 2018 1,62x
EV / Sales 2019 1,55x
Capitalization 6 055 M
Managers
NameTitle
Márcio Luiz Simões Utsch Chief Executive Officer
Fabio Leite de Souza CFO, Strategy & Investor Relations Officer
Marcelo Turri Chief Supply Chain Officer
Sílvio Tini de Araújo Director
João José Oliveira de Araújo Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPARGATAS SA-24.08%1 595
ADIDAS24.74%45 653
ADIDAS AG (ADR)--.--%45 653
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LTD18.96%13 501
PUMA AG RUDOLF DASSLER SPORT18.46%7 107
YUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL (HOLDINGS) LTD-27.80%4 521
