ALPEK SAB DE CV
Alpek de CV : announced the appointment of its Chief Financial Officer

09/27/2018 | 02:01am CEST

Press Release

|

Alpek announced the appointment of its Chief Financial Officer

Monterrey, Mexico. September 26, 2018 - Alpek, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Alpek") announced today the appointment of José Carlos Pons de la Garza as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective as of October 1, 2018.

José Carlos is VP of Business Development at Nemak, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Nemak") since 2016. During his 22 year tenure with the company, he held a number of executive positions such as Director of the South American Business Unit and Strategic Planning Manager. He played a key role in different strategic initiatives to enhance Nemak's growth and competitive position through acquisitions, joint-ventures and organic investments. José Carlos holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering and an M.B.A. from the Instituto Tecnólogico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey ("ITESM").

About Alpek:

Alpek is a leading petrochemical company operating two business segments: "Polyester" (PTA, PET and polyester fibers), and "Plastics & Chemicals" (polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, caprolactam, and other specialty and industrial chemicals). Alpek is an integrated producer of PTA and PET in North America, the largest expandable polystyrene manufacturer in the Americas, and the only producer of caprolactam in Mexico. Alpek also operates one of the largest polypropylene facilities in North America. In 2017, Alpek reported revenues of U.S. $5.2 billion and EBITDA of U.S. $384 million. The Company operates 26 plants in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Brazil, Argentina and Chile, and employs more than 5,900 people. Alpek is a publicly traded company listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

For further information: Hernán F. Lozano Investor Relations Officer Alpek, S.A.B. de C.V.

+52 (81) 8748-1146 hlozano@alpek.com

ir@alpek.com www.alpek.com

Disclaimer

Alpek SAB de CV published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 00:00:09 UTC
News from SeekingAlpha
2016Petrobras sells two petrochemical operations, stake in Guarani 
Financials (MXN)
Sales 2018 124 B
EBIT 2018 11 367 M
Net income 2018 5 195 M
Debt 2018 24 805 M
Yield 2018 1,36%
P/E ratio 2018 11,44
P/E ratio 2019 12,47
EV / Sales 2018 0,70x
EV / Sales 2019 0,66x
Capitalization 62 209 M
Chart ALPEK SAB DE CV
Duration : Period :
Alpek SAB de CV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPEK SAB DE CV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 35,6  MXN
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José de Jesús Valdez Simancas Chief Executive Officer
Armando Garza Sada Chairman
Eduardo Alberto Escalante Castillo Chief Financial Officer
Álvaro Fernández Garza Director
Francisco José Calderón Rojas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPEK SAB DE CV28.02%3 276
DOWDUPONT-4.59%157 363
BASF-12.98%86 241
ROYAL DSM15.30%19 658
EVONIK INDUSTRIES-0.03%17 189
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT-0.12%17 107
