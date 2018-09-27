Alpek de CV : announced the appointment of its Chief Financial Officer

Press Release |

Alpek announced the appointment of its Chief Financial Officer

Monterrey, Mexico. September 26, 2018 - Alpek, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Alpek") announced today the appointment of José Carlos Pons de la Garza as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective as of October 1, 2018.

José Carlos is VP of Business Development at Nemak, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Nemak") since 2016. During his 22 year tenure with the company, he held a number of executive positions such as Director of the South American Business Unit and Strategic Planning Manager. He played a key role in different strategic initiatives to enhance Nemak's growth and competitive position through acquisitions, joint-ventures and organic investments. José Carlos holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering and an M.B.A. from the Instituto Tecnólogico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey ("ITESM").

About Alpek:

Alpek is a leading petrochemical company operating two business segments: "Polyester" (PTA, PET and polyester fibers), and "Plastics & Chemicals" (polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, caprolactam, and other specialty and industrial chemicals). Alpek is an integrated producer of PTA and PET in North America, the largest expandable polystyrene manufacturer in the Americas, and the only producer of caprolactam in Mexico. Alpek also operates one of the largest polypropylene facilities in North America. In 2017, Alpek reported revenues of U.S. $5.2 billion and EBITDA of U.S. $384 million. The Company operates 26 plants in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Brazil, Argentina and Chile, and employs more than 5,900 people. Alpek is a publicly traded company listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

