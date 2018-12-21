Log in
ALPEK SAB DE CV (ALPEK A)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 12/21
23.49 MXN   -0.04%
10/10ALPEK SAB DE CV : quaterly earnings release
09/13ALPEK SAB DE CV : Close to new upside potential
2017ALPEK SAB DE CV : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Alpek de CV : joint-venture, CC Polymers, obtained all regulatory clearances to acquire the Corpus Christi Project

12/21/2018 | 06:30pm EST

Press Release

|

Alpek joint-venture, CC Polymers, obtained all regulatory clearances to acquire the Corpus Christi Project

San Pedro Garza Garcia, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. December 21, 2018 - Alpek, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Alpek") announced today that Corpus Christi Polymers LLC ("CC Polymers"), a joint venture among certain subsidiaries of Alpek, Indorama Ventures Holding ("Indorama"), and Far Eastern Investment (Holding) Limited ("Far Eastern"), received regulatory clearance from the United States Federal Trade Commission ("FTC"), in connection with its proposed acquisition of the Corpus Christi Project from M&G USA Corp. and its affiliated debtors ("M&G").

The Corpus Christi Project assets include the integrated PTA-PET plant under construction in Corpus Christi, Texas, certain M&G intellectual property, and a desalination/boiler plant providing water and steam to the site.

As part of the FTC clearance, the FTC issued a decision and order providing for certain obligations regarding the governance and operation of CC Polymers, among other requirements. CC Polymers has obtained all regulatory clearances required to close the acquisition of the Corpus Christi Project, which is expected to occur shortly.

About Alpek:

Alpek is a leading petrochemical company operating two business segments: "Polyester" (PTA, PET and polyester fibers), and "Plastics & Chemicals" (polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, caprolactam, and other specialty and industrial chemicals). Alpek is an integrated producer of PTA and PET in North America, the largest expandable polystyrene manufacturer in the Americas, and the only producer of caprolactam in Mexico. Alpek also operates one of the largest polypropylene facilities in North America. In 2017, Alpek reported revenues of U.S. $5.2 billion and EBITDA of U.S. $384 million. The Company operates 26 plants in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Brazil, Argentina and Chile, and employs more than 5,900 people. Alpek is a publicly traded company listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

For further information: Hernán F. Lozano Investor Relations Officer Alpek, S.A.B. de C.V.

+52 (81) 8748-1146 hlozano@alpek.com

ir@alpek.com

www.alpek.com

1

Disclaimer

Alpek SAB de CV published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 23:29:03 UTC
Financials (MXN)
Sales 2018 132 B
EBIT 2018 13 357 M
Net income 2018 6 876 M
Debt 2018 25 366 M
Yield 2018 1,19%
P/E ratio 2018 7,15
P/E ratio 2019 9,09
EV / Sales 2018 0,57x
EV / Sales 2019 0,54x
Capitalization 49 742 M
Chart ALPEK SAB DE CV
Duration : Period :
Alpek SAB de CV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPEK SAB DE CV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 36,5  MXN
Spread / Average Target 55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José de Jesús Valdez Simancas Chief Executive Officer
Armando Garza Sada Chairman
José Carlos Pons Chief Financial Officer
Álvaro Fernández Garza Director
Francisco José Calderón Rojas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPEK SAB DE CV0.21%2 502
DOWDUPONT-26.76%117 098
BASF-34.87%62 861
SASOL LIMITED-2.92%18 048
ROYAL DSM-10.96%14 742
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT-17.92%13 651
