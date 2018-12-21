Alpek de CV : joint-venture, CC Polymers, obtained all regulatory clearances to acquire the Corpus Christi Project

Press Release |

Alpek joint-venture, CC Polymers, obtained all regulatory clearances to acquire the Corpus Christi Project

San Pedro Garza Garcia, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. December 21, 2018 - Alpek, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Alpek") announced today that Corpus Christi Polymers LLC ("CC Polymers"), a joint venture among certain subsidiaries of Alpek, Indorama Ventures Holding ("Indorama"), and Far Eastern Investment (Holding) Limited ("Far Eastern"), received regulatory clearance from the United States Federal Trade Commission ("FTC"), in connection with its proposed acquisition of the Corpus Christi Project from M&G USA Corp. and its affiliated debtors ("M&G").

The Corpus Christi Project assets include the integrated PTA-PET plant under construction in Corpus Christi, Texas, certain M&G intellectual property, and a desalination/boiler plant providing water and steam to the site.

As part of the FTC clearance, the FTC issued a decision and order providing for certain obligations regarding the governance and operation of CC Polymers, among other requirements. CC Polymers has obtained all regulatory clearances required to close the acquisition of the Corpus Christi Project, which is expected to occur shortly.

About Alpek:

Alpek is a leading petrochemical company operating two business segments: "Polyester" (PTA, PET and polyester fibers), and "Plastics & Chemicals" (polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, caprolactam, and other specialty and industrial chemicals). Alpek is an integrated producer of PTA and PET in North America, the largest expandable polystyrene manufacturer in the Americas, and the only producer of caprolactam in Mexico. Alpek also operates one of the largest polypropylene facilities in North America. In 2017, Alpek reported revenues of U.S. $5.2 billion and EBITDA of U.S. $384 million. The Company operates 26 plants in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Brazil, Argentina and Chile, and employs more than 5,900 people. Alpek is a publicly traded company listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

