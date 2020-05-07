Alper Consultoria e Corretora de Seguros S A : | 4Q19 Results

São Paulo, May 07, 2020 - 'Alper Consultoria e Corretora de Seguros S.A.' (B3 'Novo Mercado': APER3) ('Company') announces today its 1Q20 results.
Click hereto access the Earnings Release.
Click hereto access the Financial Statements (Portuguese only).
Click hereto access the Fundamentals Sheet.
1Q20 Conference Call
|
Portuguese
|
May 08, 2020
|
09:00 a.m. (US EDT)
|
10:00 a.m. (Brasília Time)
|
Phone: +55 (11) 2188-0155
|
Replay.: +55 (11) 2188-0400
|
Replay Code: Alper Seguros
Participants are requested to connect ten minutes prior to the time set for the conference calls.
Slides and Webcast: The Presentation will be available a few moments before the Conference Call, both on the homepage of our Investor Relations website (ir.alperseguros.com.br) and in the section 'Investor Services -> Presentations'. The Conference Call will be live broadcasted over the platform, remaining available after the event. To access the webcast platform, click here.
Replay: A conference call replay facility will be available the IR session of our website ir.alperseguros.com.br.
CONTACT
Investor Relations
Tel.: +55 11 3175-2920
E-mail: ri@alperseguros.com.br
Website: ri.alperseguros.com.br
