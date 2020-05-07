Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Alper Consultoria e Corretora de Seguros S.A.    APER3   BRAPERACNOR9

ALPER CONSULTORIA E CORRETORA DE SEGUROS

(APER3)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 05/07
18.84 BRL   -2.38%
07:44pALPER CONSULTORIA E CORRETORA DE SEGUROS S A : | 4Q19 Results
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alper Consultoria e Corretora de Seguros S A : | 4Q19 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 07:44pm EDT

São Paulo, May 07, 2020 - 'Alper Consultoria e Corretora de Seguros S.A.' (B3 'Novo Mercado': APER3) ('Company') announces today its 1Q20 results.

Click hereto access the Earnings Release.

Click hereto access the Financial Statements (Portuguese only).

Click hereto access the Fundamentals Sheet.

1Q20 Conference Call

Portuguese
May 08, 2020
09:00 a.m. (US EDT)
10:00 a.m. (Brasília Time)
Phone: +55 (11) 2188-0155
Replay.: +55 (11) 2188-0400
Replay Code: Alper Seguros

Participants are requested to connect ten minutes prior to the time set for the conference calls.

Slides and Webcast: The Presentation will be available a few moments before the Conference Call, both on the homepage of our Investor Relations website (ir.alperseguros.com.br) and in the section 'Investor Services -> Presentations'. The Conference Call will be live broadcasted over the platform, remaining available after the event. To access the webcast platform, click here.

Replay: A conference call replay facility will be available the IR session of our website ir.alperseguros.com.br.

CONTACT
Investor Relations
Tel.: +55 11 3175-2920
E-mail: ri@alperseguros.com.br
Website: ri.alperseguros.com.br

Disclaimer

Alper Consultoria e Corretora de Seguros SA published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 23:43:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALPER CONSULTORIA E CORRET
07:44pALPER CONSULTORIA E CORRETORA DE SEG : | 4Q19 Results
PU
More news
Chart ALPER CONSULTORIA E CORRETORA DE SEGUROS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Alper Consultoria e Corretora de Seguros S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPER CONSULTORIA E CORRET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Marcos Aurélio Couto Chief Executive Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Márcio Guedes Pereira Chairman
Luiz Roberto M. de Salles Oliveira Chief Operating Officer
Lucas Neves Chief Financial Officer
Marcos Luiz Abreu de Lima Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPER CONSULTORIA E CORRETORA DE SEGUROS S.A.-0.69%38
AON PLC-14.91%40 957
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-9.06%23 641
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.-15.52%15 255
BROWN & BROWN, INC.-9.73%10 101
EHEALTH, INC.13.58%2 795
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group