Alper Consultoria e Corretora de Seguros S A : | 4Q19 Results

São Paulo, May 07, 2020 - 'Alper Consultoria e Corretora de Seguros S.A.' (B3 'Novo Mercado': APER3) ('Company') announces today its 1Q20 results.

Click hereto access the Earnings Release.

Click hereto access the Financial Statements (Portuguese only).



Click hereto access the Fundamentals Sheet.



1Q20 Conference Call

Portuguese

May 08, 2020 09:00 a.m. (US EDT) 10:00 a.m. (Brasília Time) Phone: +55 (11) 2188-0155 Replay.: +55 (11) 2188-0400

Replay Code: Alper Seguros

Participants are requested to connect ten minutes prior to the time set for the conference calls.

Slides and Webcast: The Presentation will be available a few moments before the Conference Call, both on the homepage of our Investor Relations website (ir.alperseguros.com.br) and in the section 'Investor Services -> Presentations'. The Conference Call will be live broadcasted over the platform, remaining available after the event. To access the webcast platform, click here.



Replay: A conference call replay facility will be available the IR session of our website ir.alperseguros.com.br.



CONTACT

Investor Relations

Tel.: +55 11 3175-2920

E-mail: ri@alperseguros.com.br

Website: ri.alperseguros.com.br

