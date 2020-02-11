ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, is investigating potential claims against Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ: AOSL) (“AOS”) on behalf of AOS stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether AOS has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On February 5, 2020, AOS issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second fiscal quarter of 2020. In its press release, the Company disclosed that the U.S. Department of Justice “recently commenced an investigation into the Company's compliance with export control regulations relating to certain business transactions with Huawei and its affiliates (‘Huawei’)” and that “[i]n connection with this investigation, [the Department of Commerce] has requested the Company to suspend shipments of its products to Huawei . . . . Accordingly, we expect the financial performance in the March quarter will be negatively impacted by the Huawei shipment interruption and by additional professional fees incurred in connection with the investigation.”

On this news, AOS's stock price fell $1.48 per share, or 12%, to close at $10.85 per share on February 6, 2020.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired AOS shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (646) 860-9156, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200211006143/en/