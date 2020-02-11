Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited    AOSL   BMG6331P1041

ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED

(AOSL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 08:04pm EST

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, is investigating potential claims against Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ: AOSL) (“AOS”) on behalf of AOS stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether AOS has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On February 5, 2020, AOS issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second fiscal quarter of 2020. In its press release, the Company disclosed that the U.S. Department of Justice “recently commenced an investigation into the Company's compliance with export control regulations relating to certain business transactions with Huawei and its affiliates (‘Huawei’)” and that “[i]n connection with this investigation, [the Department of Commerce] has requested the Company to suspend shipments of its products to Huawei . . . . Accordingly, we expect the financial performance in the March quarter will be negatively impacted by the Huawei shipment interruption and by additional professional fees incurred in connection with the investigation.”

On this news, AOS's stock price fell $1.48 per share, or 12%, to close at $10.85 per share on February 6, 2020.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired AOS shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (646) 860-9156, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUC
08:04pALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigati..
BU
02/08ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Inves..
BU
02/07GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Commences Securities Fraud Investigation of Alpha ..
BU
02/05ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR : Reports Financial Results for the Fiscal Second ..
BU
01/16ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR : to Announce Fiscal Second Quarter 2020 Financial..
BU
2019ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR : to Participate in the 8th Annual NYC Investor Su..
BU
2019ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR : Introduces 18V 2A, and 3A EZBuck™ in Therm..
BU
2019ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR : Reports Financial Results for the Fiscal First Q..
PU
2019ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR : Reports Financial Results for the Fiscal First Q..
BU
2019ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR : Introduces Ultra-Low Clamping Voltage High-Surge..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 464 M
EBIT 2020 25,7 M
Net income 2020 -7,60 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -36,2x
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,59x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,51x
Capitalization 274 M
Chart ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 15,33  $
Last Close Price 11,05  $
Spread / Highest target 71,9%
Spread / Average Target 38,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mike F. Chang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yueh-Se Ho Chief Operating Officer & Director
Yi Fan Liang CFO, Secretary & Principal Accounting Officer
King Owyang Independent Director
Michael J. Salameh Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED-22.39%316
MEDIATEK INC.--.--%19 984
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS-3.81%19 777
AVARY HOLDING SHENZHEN CO LTD--.--%16 654
SAN'AN OPTOELECTRONICS CO.23.75%13 184
SHENNAN CIRCUITS CO LTD--.--%8 683
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group