AOSL DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 18, 2020

05/17/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (“AOS” or the Company”) (NASDAQ: AOSL) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired AOS securities between August 7, 2019 and February 5, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/aos.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements that: (1) the Company’s export control practices were in violation of applicable laws and regulations; (2) as a result, the Company was vulnerable to regulatory scrutiny and liability; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/aos or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in AOS you have until May 18, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 461 M
EBIT 2020 14,6 M
Net income 2020 -10,9 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -22,1x
P/E ratio 2021 145x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,52x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,47x
Capitalization 242 M
Chart ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 12,25 $
Last Close Price 9,64 $
Spread / Highest target 86,7%
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mike F. Chang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yueh-Se Ho Chief Operating Officer & Director
Yi Fan Liang CFO, Secretary & Principal Accounting Officer
King Owyang Independent Director
Michael J. Salameh Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED-29.22%242
MEDIATEK INC.-0.72%21 656
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS-12.13%17 721
SAN'AN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.2.02%14 151
AVARY HOLDING (SHENZHEN) CO., LIMITED-1.67%13 631
SHENNAN CIRCUIT COMPANY LIMITED1.11%12 248
