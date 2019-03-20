Alpha and Omega Semiconductor : Announces Latest XSPairFET™ Buck-Boost MOSFET for Type-C Applications

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS) (Nasdaq: AOSL), a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors and power ICs, today introduced at the 2019 Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC) in Anaheim, CA (held March 18th - 20th) the AONP36336. The AONP36336 is a two 30V N-Channel MOSFET in a dual DFN 3.3x3.3 XSPairFET™ package ideal for buck-boost converters used in Type-C applications such as notebook, USB hubs, and power banks.

The new AONP36336 is an extension to the XSPairFET™ lineup which is designed with the latest bottom source packaging technology. The AONP36336 has lower switch node ringing due to lower parasitic inductance. AONP36336 has integrated high-side and low-side MOSFETs (4.7mOhms and 5.8mOhms maximum on-resistance, respectively) within a DFN3.3x3.3 symmetric XSPairFET™ package. The low-side MOSFET source is connected directly to the exposed pad on the PCB to enhance thermal dissipation. Using an existing notebook design under conditions, 15V input voltage, with 8.4V output voltage, and a 6A output load condition operating at 1MHz, the AONP36336 can achieve 97 percent efficiency.

“Type-C has a wide market acceptance and with the significant performance improvement, the AONP36336 is ideal for buck-boost in Type-C applications,” said Peter H. Wilson, Marketing Director of MOSFET product line at AOS.

Technical Highlights Part

Number Package V IN (V) V GS (±V) R DS(ON) (mΩ max)

at V GS = V GS (±V)

(max V) Ciss

(pF) Coss

(pF) Crss

(pF) Qg

(nC) Qgd

(nC) 10V 4.5V AONP36336 DFN 3.3x3.3 High Side (Q1) 30 12 4.7 5.7 1.9 1330 280 35 8 2 Low Side (Q2) 30 12 5.8 7.3 1.9 940 210 30 6 1.6

Pricing and Availability

The AONP36336 is immediately available in production quantities with a lead-time of 16 weeks. The unit price for 1,000 pieces is $0.60.

About AOS

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, IGBT, IPM, HVIC, GaN/SiC, Power IC and Digital Power products. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high performance power management solutions. AOS’ portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including portable computers, flat panel TVs, LED lighting, smart phones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers and telecommunications equipment. For more information, please visit www.aosmd.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, references to the efficiency and capability of new products, and the potential to expand into new markets. Forward looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the actual product performance in volume production, the quality and reliability of the product, our ability to achieve design wins, the general business and economic conditions, the state of the semiconductor industry, and other risks as described in the Company’s annual report and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and AOS undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

