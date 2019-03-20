Alpha and Omega Semiconductor : Announces Latest XSPairFET™ Buck-Boost MOSFET for Type-C Applications

Alpha
and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS) (Nasdaq: AOSL), a designer,
developer and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors
and power ICs, today introduced at the 2019 Applied Power Electronics
Conference (APEC) in Anaheim, CA (held March 18th - 20th) the AONP36336.
The AONP36336 is a two 30V N-Channel MOSFET in a dual DFN 3.3x3.3
XSPairFET™ package ideal for buck-boost converters used in Type-C
applications such as notebook, USB hubs, and power banks.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005879/en/
AONP36336 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The new AONP36336 is an extension to the XSPairFET™ lineup which is
designed with the latest bottom source packaging technology. The
AONP36336 has lower switch node ringing due to lower parasitic
inductance. AONP36336 has integrated high-side and low-side MOSFETs
(4.7mOhms and 5.8mOhms maximum on-resistance, respectively) within a
DFN3.3x3.3 symmetric XSPairFET™ package. The low-side MOSFET source is
connected directly to the exposed pad on the PCB to enhance thermal
dissipation. Using an existing notebook design under conditions, 15V
input voltage, with 8.4V output voltage, and a 6A output load condition
operating at 1MHz, the AONP36336 can achieve 97 percent efficiency.
“Type-C has a wide market acceptance and with the significant
performance improvement, the AONP36336 is ideal for buck-boost in Type-C
applications,” said Peter H. Wilson, Marketing Director of MOSFET
product line at AOS.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Technical Highlights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Part
Number
|
|
|
Package
|
|
|
VIN (V)
|
|
|
VGS (±V)
|
|
|
RDS(ON) (mΩ max)
at VGS=
|
|
|
VGS (±V)
(max V)
|
|
|
Ciss
(pF)
|
|
|
Coss
(pF)
|
|
|
Crss
(pF)
|
|
|
Qg
(nC)
|
|
|
Qgd
(nC)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10V
|
|
|
4.5V
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AONP36336
|
|
|
DFN 3.3x3.3
|
|
|
High Side (Q1)
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
4.7
|
|
|
5.7
|
|
|
1.9
|
|
|
1330
|
|
|
280
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
Low Side (Q2)
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
5.8
|
|
|
7.3
|
|
|
1.9
|
|
|
940
|
|
|
210
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
1.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pricing and Availability
The AONP36336 is immediately available in production quantities with a
lead-time of 16 weeks. The unit price for 1,000 pieces is $0.60.
About AOS
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS,
is a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of power
semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power
MOSFET, IGBT,
IPM,
HVIC, GaN/SiC,
Power
IC and Digital Power products. AOS has developed extensive
intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the
latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables
us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex
power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by
integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology,
product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high
performance power management solutions. AOS’ portfolio of products
targets high-volume applications, including portable computers, flat
panel TVs, LED lighting, smart phones, battery packs, consumer and
industrial motor controls and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers
and telecommunications equipment. For more information, please visit www.aosmd.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on
current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future
performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and
anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements
include, without limitation, references to the efficiency and capability
of new products, and the potential to expand into new markets. Forward
looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual
results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking
statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the actual
product performance in volume production, the quality and reliability of
the product, our ability to achieve design wins, the general business
and economic conditions, the state of the semiconductor industry, and
other risks as described in the Company’s annual report and other
filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the
Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking
statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of
activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue
reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided
in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated,
and AOS undertakes no duty to update such information, except as
required under applicable law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005879/en/