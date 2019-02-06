Alpha and Omega Semiconductor : Continues to Expand its Fifth Generation EZBuck™ Family

18V Synchronous DC/DC Buck Regulators with Adaptable Light Load Capability

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS) (Nasdaq: AOSL), a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors and power ICs, today introduced AOZ6662DI-01 and AOZ6663DI-01, high efficiency, simple-to-use synchronous buck regulators. The AOZ6662DI-01 and AOZ6663DI-01 are both available in a thermally enhanced DFN3x3 exposed pad package, delivering an output current of 2A and 3A, respectively. The new devices offer a low on-resistant power stage, allowing cooler power conversion for a variety of consumer electronics application such as LCD TVs, set-top boxes, as well as DVD players and recorders.

The low on-resistance of the internal power MOSFETs in these devices allows higher efficiency and less heat generation. They have over 90 percent efficiency at full load operation and maintain at 87 percent efficiency while in 10mA light load operation. When operating in low output current conditions, the device will run in a proprietary pulse energy mode (PEM) to obtain high efficiency. Under heavy load steady-state conditions, the device will operate in a fixed frequency and Continuous-Conduction Mode (CCM).

The small standby current combined with a thermally enhanced package achieves better efficiency and thermal performance over the previous generation solution and leading competitor.

“Today’s consumer electronics products are built with features that require flexibility to meet a broad range of applications. Design engineers are looking for dc-dc converters that offer high light load efficiency at specific voltage ranges,” said Kenny Hu, Power IC Marketing Manager at AOS. “The AOZ6662DI-01 and AOZ6663DI-01 meet these design challenges with adaptable light load capability.”

Technical Highlights AOZ6663DI-01 Major Competitor Input Range 4.5V to 18V 4.5V to 17V Feedback Tolerance ±1.5% ± 2% Package Exposed Pad DFN3x3 SOT23-6 Light Load Efficiency at 10mA (Vin=12V, Vout=5V) 87.1% 84.7% Thermal Impedance 50 oC/W 93 oC/W Thermal (3A) at 15W 84°C 121°C

Device Specification Table Max Operating Operating Load Min Light Quiescent Min Max Current VOUT Frequency Load Current Part Number VIN(V) VIN(V) (A) (V) (KHz) Features (uA) Package AOZ6662DI 4.5 18 2 0.6 750 Yes 250 DFN 3x3-8L AOZ6663DI 4.5 18 3 0.6 750 Yes 250 DFN 3x3-8L AOZ6662DI-01 4.5 18 2 0.6 750 Adaptable 250 DFN 3x3-8L AOZ6663DI-01 4.5 18 3 0.6 750 Adaptable 250 DFN 3x3-8L AOZ6622DI 4.5 18 2 0.8 550 Yes 550 DFN 3x3-8L AOZ6623DI 4.5 18 3 0.8 550 Yes 550 DFN 3x3-8L

Pricing and Availability

The AOZ6662DI-01 and the AOZ6663DI-01 are immediately available in production quantities with a lead-time of 12 weeks. The unit price for 1,000 pieces is $0.42 for the AOZ6662DI-01 and $0.52 for the AOZ6663DI-01.

About AOS

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, IGBT, IPM, HVIC, Power IC and Digital Power products. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high performance power management solutions. AOS’ portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including portable computers, flat panel TVs, LED lighting, smart phones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers and telecommunications equipment. For more information, please visit www.aosmd.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management's judgment, beliefs, current trends and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, references to the efficiency and capability of new products, and the potential to expand into new markets. Forward looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the actual product performance in volume production, the quality and reliability of the product, our ability to achieve design wins, the general business and economic conditions, the state of the semiconductor industry, and other risks as described in the Company's annual report and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and AOS undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

