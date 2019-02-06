Alpha and Omega Semiconductor : Continues to Expand its Fifth Generation EZBuck™ Family

Alpha
and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS) (Nasdaq: AOSL), a designer,
developer and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors
and power ICs, today introduced AOZ6662DI-01
and AOZ6663DI-01,
high efficiency, simple-to-use synchronous buck regulators. The
AOZ6662DI-01 and AOZ6663DI-01 are both available in a thermally enhanced
DFN3x3 exposed pad package, delivering an output current of 2A and 3A,
respectively. The new devices offer a low on-resistant power stage,
allowing cooler power conversion for a variety of consumer electronics
application such as LCD TVs, set-top boxes, as well as DVD players and
recorders.
The low on-resistance of the internal power MOSFETs in these devices
allows higher efficiency and less heat generation. They have over 90
percent efficiency at full load operation and maintain at 87 percent
efficiency while in 10mA light load operation. When operating in low
output current conditions, the device will run in a proprietary pulse
energy mode (PEM) to obtain high efficiency. Under heavy load
steady-state conditions, the device will operate in a fixed frequency
and Continuous-Conduction Mode (CCM).
The small standby current combined with a thermally enhanced package
achieves better efficiency and thermal performance over the previous
generation solution and leading competitor.
“Today’s consumer electronics products are built with features that
require flexibility to meet a broad range of applications. Design
engineers are looking for dc-dc converters that offer high light load
efficiency at specific voltage ranges,” said Kenny Hu, Power IC
Marketing Manager at AOS. “The AOZ6662DI-01 and AOZ6663DI-01 meet these
design challenges with adaptable light load capability.”
|
|
Technical Highlights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AOZ6663DI-01
|
Major Competitor
|
Input Range
|
|
|
|
|
4.5V to 18V
|
4.5V to 17V
|
Feedback Tolerance
|
|
|
|
|
±1.5%
|
± 2%
|
Package
|
|
|
|
|
Exposed Pad DFN3x3
|
SOT23-6
|
Light Load Efficiency at 10mA (Vin=12V, Vout=5V)
|
|
|
|
|
87.1%
|
84.7%
|
Thermal Impedance
|
|
|
|
|
50 oC/W
|
93 oC/W
|
Thermal (3A) at 15W
|
|
|
|
|
84°C
|
121°C
|
|
|
Device Specification Table
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Max
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating
|
|
|
Operating
|
|
|
Load
|
|
|
Min
|
|
|
|
|
|
Light
|
|
|
Quiescent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Min
|
|
|
Max
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
VOUT
|
|
|
Frequency
|
|
|
Load
|
|
|
Current
|
|
|
|
Part Number
|
|
|
VIN(V)
|
|
|
VIN(V)
|
|
|
(A)
|
|
|
(V)
|
|
|
(KHz)
|
|
|
Features
|
|
|
(uA)
|
|
|
Package
|
AOZ6662DI
|
|
|
4.5
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
750
|
|
|
Yes
|
|
|
250
|
|
|
DFN 3x3-8L
|
AOZ6663DI
|
|
|
4.5
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
750
|
|
|
Yes
|
|
|
250
|
|
|
DFN 3x3-8L
|
AOZ6662DI-01
|
|
|
4.5
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
750
|
|
|
Adaptable
|
|
|
250
|
|
|
DFN 3x3-8L
|
AOZ6663DI-01
|
|
|
4.5
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
750
|
|
|
Adaptable
|
|
|
250
|
|
|
DFN 3x3-8L
|
AOZ6622DI
|
|
|
4.5
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
550
|
|
|
Yes
|
|
|
550
|
|
|
DFN 3x3-8L
|
AOZ6623DI
|
|
|
4.5
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
550
|
|
|
Yes
|
|
|
550
|
|
|
DFN 3x3-8L
|
Pricing and Availability
The AOZ6662DI-01 and the AOZ6663DI-01 are immediately available in
production quantities with a lead-time of 12 weeks. The unit price for
1,000 pieces is $0.42 for the AOZ6662DI-01 and $0.52 for the
AOZ6663DI-01.
About AOS
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS,
is a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of power
semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power
MOSFET, IGBT,
IPM,
HVIC, Power
IC and Digital Power products. AOS has developed extensive
intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the
latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables
us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex
power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by
integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology,
product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high
performance power management solutions. AOS’ portfolio of products
targets high-volume applications, including portable computers, flat
panel TVs, LED lighting, smart phones, battery packs, consumer and
industrial motor controls and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers
and telecommunications equipment. For more information, please visit www.aosmd.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on
current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future
performance based on management's judgment, beliefs, current trends and
anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements
include, without limitation, references to the efficiency and capability
of new products, and the potential to expand into new markets. Forward
looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual
results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking
statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the actual
product performance in volume production, the quality and reliability of
the product, our ability to achieve design wins, the general business
and economic conditions, the state of the semiconductor industry, and
other risks as described in the Company's annual report and other
filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the
Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking
statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of
activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue
reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided
in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated,
and AOS undertakes no duty to update such information, except as
required under applicable law.
